Today in High Prairie – December 10, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – December 10, 2019

Parents n’ Tots at Grouard at 10 a.m.

HP Aboriginal Interagency meets at Provincial Bldg at 10 a.m.

Parents n’ Tots at Faust at 1 p.m.

HP Hospital Festival of Trees time 6-8 p.m.

HP & Area Football Society meeting at Amiro’s 6:30 p.m.

HP town council meets at 7 p.m.

HP Royal Purple Elks meet at Elks Hall downtown at 7:30 p.m.

HP Elks meet at Elks Hall downtown at 8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 10, 2019

Cheryl Bastien

Laura Poloz

Kassidy Lemay

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 10, 2019

Alora Elizabeth Hoyt

Darlene McRee

Derek Connell

Susan Olsen

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 10, 2019

1815 – Ada Lovelace, 1st Computer Programmer

1827 – Eugene O’Keefe, Canadian Brewer

1830 – Emily Dickinson, American Poet

1851 – Melville Dewey, Created Dewey Decimal System

1906 – Walter Zinn, Invented Breeder Reactor

1918 – Anne Gwynne, House of Frankenstein Actress

1918 – Anatoli Tarasov, Father of Russian Hockey

1923 – Harold Gould, Golden Girls Actor

1928 – John Colicos, Battlestar Galactica Actor

1928 – Dan Blocker, Bonanza Actor – Hoss

1932 – Ross Taylor, Pioneered Kidney Transplants

1941 – Fionnula Flanagan, Rich Man Poor Man Actress

1941 – Tommy Rettig, Lassie Actor

1943 – Theodore Wilson, That’s My Mama Actor

1948 – Muhammad Zaidan, Founder of PLO

1952 – Susan Dey, Partridge Family Actress

1957 – Michael Clarke Duncan, The Green Mile Actor

1961 – Mark McKoy, Canadian Track Star

1982 – Tim Deegan, Canadian MuchMusic VJ

This Day in Local History – December 10, 2019

Dec. 10, 1912: Work on St. Bruno Mission in Joussard proceeds enough for workers to inhabit the building.

Dec. 10, 1960: John Czuy (5-5-10), Pete Czuy (5-5-10) and Bob Brookes (6-6-12) click for 16 goals and 32 points as the High Prairie Regals blast Fairview 22-4. It was the first three-point game in NPHL history under the new rule.

Dec. 10, 1969: The organizational meeting of the board of the Slave Lake Preventative Social Services Organization takes place.

Dec. 10, 1988: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team defeats Prairie River 15-3, 13-15, 15-9 to win the Divisional title in Donnelly.

Dec. 10, 1993: Quin Sekulich wins a silver medal in the long jump and a bronze medal in the triple jump at the Last Chance Track and Field Meet in Edmonton’s Butterdome.

Dec. 10, 1996: A Kenworth truck catches fire 3 1/2 kilometres west of Joussard causing $150,000 in damages.

Dec. 10, 1997: Buchanan Lumber vice-president Greg Buchanan attends a High Prairie town council meeting to discuss fly ash concerns. Mayor Oliver said she had received numerous complaints on the issue.

Dec. 10, 2008: South Peace News reports on Chris Clegg’s completion of the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle at 24,000 pieces.

Dec. 10, 2011: Violet Basarab, who worked tirelessly for many years for the High Prairie Library in its creation and operation, passes away in High Prairie at the age of 89 years.

Dec. 10, 2011: A dream comes true for High Prairie’s Nathan Denty as he meets Calgary Flames star Jarome Iginla at a game at the Saddledome.

Dec. 10, 2014: Former CRIM Electric owner and former High Prairie town councillor Wayne Forrester passes away at the age of 69 years.

This Day in World History – December 10, 2019

1520 – Martin Luther publicly burns papal edict demanding he recant.

1582 – France begins use of Gregorian calendar.

1799 – Metric system adopted in France, first country to do so.

1884 – “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain is first published.

1901 – 1st Nobel Peace Prizes awarded to Red Cross founder Jean Henri.

1911 – Calbraith Rogers completes 1st crossing of US by airplane [84 days].

1919 – NL votes to ban the spitball’s use by all new pitchers.

1926 – 2nd part of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf published.

1927 – “Grand Ole Opry” first named as such during Barn Dance broadcast.

1936 – Britain replaces King Edward VIII stamp series with King George VI.

1936 – Edward VIII gives up British throne, marries Wallis Simpson.

1943 – 1st Canadian Infantry Division occupies Ortona, Italy.

1945 – Preston Tucker reveals plan to produce Torpedo, a new 150 MPH car.

1948 – UN General Assembly adopts Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

1962 – “Lawrence of Arabia” based on life of T.E. Lawrence premieres.

1963 – 6-year old Donny Osmond’s singing debut on Andy Williams Show.

1963 – Zanzibar gains independenence from Great Britain.

1968 – Japan’s biggest heist, still-unsolved “300 million yen robbery”.

1974 – Helios 1 launched; later makes closest flyby of the sun.

1978 – Superman: The Movie, starring Christopher Reeve, premieres.

1984 – 1st “planet” outside our solar system discovered.

1992 – NHL awards franchises to Miami & Anaheim for 1994-95.

1995 – 1st meeting of NBA expansion teams, Raptors beat Grizzlies 93-81.

1995 – Worst snowstorm in Buffalo history, 37.9 inches in 24 hours.

2012 – Google begins selling US$99 laptops.

2013 – Mary Barra of GM becomes 1st female CEO of a major auto company.

2013 – Uruguay is 1st country to legalize the growth, use of marijuana.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 10, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might host some kind of group activity or meeting in your home. A number of interesting people could attend. Some may have a lot of good ideas to share. This is a good day to work toward financial gain either for you or for a cause that means a lot to you. If fundraising is an issue, you should come up with some great plans.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An intense phone call, perhaps some kind of cry for help, could come today from a relative or close friend. You’re more strongly equipped than usual to help someone in need, but try to stay objective. The person may be exaggerating the situation or confused about its true nature. In fact, all communications could be confusing. It may be difficult to separate fears from reality.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Experiments with computers or other technology could reveal a hidden talent you didn’t know you had. You could decide to work at developing this skill as it could open doors that increase your income. Friends could help you either with this or other matters. By day’s end you’ll feel more focused than you were earlier.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your mind is going a thousand miles an hour. Different ideas, interests, goals, and projects could dart through your mind all day. Write them down! Go through the list to see which ideas are workable, which are immediate, and which can wait for later. Take a long walk before bed or you might not be able to sleep.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Occultism, alchemy, or astrology could grab your interest today. You might attend a lecture or workshop on the subject, or you could sign up for a class. Your mind is sharp, so whatever you decide to study you’ll learn faster and retain more. Reading and experimentation could teach you a lot now. Other possibilities include meditation, ritual, or past-life regression.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Friends involved in the arts and sciences may want to get together today, perhaps to brainstorm a few ideas. You should be feeling innovative. Perhaps you have a lot to contribute. Group activities should prove satisfying, particularly those involving humanitarian pursuits. This promises to be a busy, stimulating day. Don’t try to do too much and burn yourself out.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a good day to keep a low profile. Any attention that comes your way today is suspect. Don’t trust the motives of anyone who asks too many questions or who seems too interested in anything you’re doing. This isn’t a good day to start new projects or move forward with any new acquaintances. Lose yourself in the pursuit of your own interests.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might have lots of plans for the future. Ideas could come thick and fast. You might find it difficult to decide which ones are most workable. You should be especially inspired, innovative, and enthusiastic. This is a good day to make plans and formulate ideas for creative projects.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A night of troubled sleep and strange dreams might have you feeling listless and lacking in motivation. Pull yourself together. Opportunities may come your way that you’ll want to take advantage of. You’ll come up with some interesting new ideas. Your energy level could go up and down, however. Eat properly and stay focused in order to make the most of the planetary energies.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Mood swings and irritating little distractions could have you temporarily at odds with a partner. You may perceive insults where none are intended. Communication is strained. It’s best to get out by yourself for a while and do something entertaining. That way you chase all the negative energy away. You can be your old charming self when you see your partner again.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Inspiration could hit you today like a bolt from the blue. Your imagination, innovation, and ingenuity are high. Whatever you devise or discover should attract a lot of positive attention. Your nerves could be a bit stressed, so try to remain calm and not get too flustered if you hit a few roadblocks here and there.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Help with a creative project – either working on the project or promoting it in some way – could come from an unexpected quarter, increasing your inspiration. This is an excellent time to present anything you’ve done to the public or to those who matter. You’re feeling especially innovative, and you should make the most of it. You might be surprised by what you accomplish.