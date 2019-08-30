Today in High Prairie – August 31, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – August 31, 2019

Golden Walleye Classic at Shaw’s Point.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – August 31, 2019

Howard Beamish.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – August 31, 2019

Bryan Sideroff

Sutherland J.M. Willier-Sheets

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 31, 2019

12 – Caligula, Third Roman Emperor

1879 – Yoshihito, Japanese Emperor

1880 – Queen Wilhelmina, Dutch Queen

1889 – A. Provost Idell, Father of Modern Volleyball

1897 – Fredric March, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Actor

1928 – James Coburn, Magnificent Seven Actor

1931 – Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadien

1945 – Bob Welch, Fleetwood Mac Guitarist

1945 – Van Morrison, Brown Eyed Girl Singer

1949 – Richard Gere, Pretty Woman Actor

1953 – Marcia Clark, O.J. Simpson Trial Lawyer

1970 – Debbie Gibson, Only in My Dreams Singer

1971 – Pádraig Harrington, Irish golfer

1977 – Jeff Hardy, WWE Wrestler

1979 – Mickie James, WWE Wrestler

1979 – Mark Johnston, Canadian Swimmer

This Day in Local History – August 31, 2019

Aug. 31, 1912: The Grouard News reports within two weeks land will be cleared from Edmonton to the Athabasca River for the ED&BC Railroad.

Aug. 31, 1915: L.E. Hall assumes the duties of Grouard chief of police following the resignation of C.M. Roath.

Aug. 31, 1967: The Westerner Men’s Wear opens under the management of owner Alec Tomnuk and his son, Andy.

Aug. 31, 1979: The High Prairie Treasury Branch opens in High Prairie in its present location.

Aug. 31, 1980: Sherman Calliou wins best all-round cowboy and Karen Shaw best all-round cowgirl as the Sucker Creek Rodeo and Gymkhana concludes.

Aug. 31, 1985: Donnie Laderoute of the Gift Lakers wins the MVP award at the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League awards banquet.

Aug. 31, 1988: The High Prairie Playboys win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title after defeating the Driftpile Swingers 5-2 in the final to win the series 4-1.

Aug. 31, 1994: South Peace News reports the East Prairie Metis Settlement purchases the Boyt Building.

Aug. 31, 2000: The Peavine Rangerettes win the High Prairie and District Women’s Fastball League title in five games over High Prairie.

Aug. 31, 2005: South Peace News features Randy Ehman’s new business, The Dugout Dude.

Aug. 31, 2006; Former High Prairie RCMP Const. Peter Tsui highlights the RCMP Musical Ride, which performs at the Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds.

Aug. 31, 2007: Doug Halldorson retires from his manager’s position at High Prairie Freson IGA. Matt Lovsin takes over as new manager.

Aug. 31, 2008: Ken Riegel’s last day as HPSD superintendent ends.

Aug. 31, 2009: The Village of Kinuso dissolves.

Aug. 31, 2012: The High Prairie Bottle Stop collects $3,426.25 on behalf of the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.

Aug. 31, 2014: Pastor Arnie Wyllie conducts his last service at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene after serving for almost 15 years.

Aug. 31, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larviee presents a $24,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to the High Prairie and District Museum to help pay for facility upgrades including repair and replacement of the walls.

Aug. 31, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larviee presents a $17,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to the High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society to purchase studio equipment.

This Day in World History – August 31, 2019

1422 – Henry VI becomes King of England at the age of 9 months.

1842 – Micah Rugg patents a nuts & bolts machine.

1886 – 1st major earthquake recorded in eastern US; 110 die.

1888 – Body of Jack the Ripper’s first victim, Mary Ann Nichols, is found.

1897 – Thomas Edison patents the kinetographic camera.

1902 – Split skirt 1st worn by Mrs. Adolph Landeburg

[horse rider]

.

1909 – A.J. Reach Company patents cork-centered baseball.

1920 – Detroit radio station is 1st to broadcast a news program on the air.

1935 – Russian Aleksei Stachanov digs 105 tons of cabbages in 6 hours.

1939 – Japanese invasion army driven out of Mongolia.

1940 – German occupiers in Netherlands begin soap rationing.

1941 – Great Gildersleeve, a spin-off of Fibber McGee & Molly, debuts.

1946 – Foghorn Leghorn debuts in “Walky Talky Hawky”.

1948 – Queen Wilhelmina of Netherlands celebrates golden jubilee.

1951 – 1st 33 1/3 album introduced in Dusseldorf.

1955 – 1st sun-powered automobile demonstrated in Chicago.

1962 – Trinidad & Tobago gain independence from Britain.

1979 – Comet Howard-Koomur-Michels collides with sun.

1985 – Angel Cordero becomes 3rd jockey to ride horses earning over $100M.

1988 – 5-day power blackout of downtown Seattle begins.

1991 – Uzbekistan declares independence from the Soviet Union.

1994 – Last Russian soldiers leave Estonia & Latvia.

1994 – Pentium computer beats world chess champ Garry Kasparov.

1997 – Diana, Princess of Wales, dies in car crash in Paris road tunnel.

1998 – North Korea reportedly launches its first satellite.

2005 – A stampede on Al-Aaimmah bridge in Baghdad kills 1,199 people.

2012 – Apple loses its patent dispute with Samsung in Tokyo.

2018 – 19-year old Indonesian boy rescued after 49 days at sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 31, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Frustration may set in early today, but things should pan out for you as the evening approaches. Once you deal with an issue, let it rest. There’s no need to keep revisiting an old dispute just because you want to prove you’re right. If people don’t agree the first time around, they probably won’t agree the second or third time either.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Whether your realize it or not, you’ll have the upper hand today, so take advantage of this opportunity. Things may be going so well that you might not even notice what a fantastic time you’re having. Sit back and take a moment to appreciate your good fortune. Others will gravitate to you naturally, and you’ll always seem to have the right answers to the questions.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Be careful about planning things too much. Leave the morning open for spontaneous acts and haphazard events. Let the structure of the afternoon slowly evolve from the morning’s events. You don’t need to build Rome in a day. Enjoy a leisurely morning, and see if you can convince someone to bring you breakfast in bed. This is the perfect way to start the day.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Keep up the positive self-esteem that you’ve been working on for the past several weeks. This is one of those days when you’ll be presented with a situation where you can demonstrate your courage and independent mind. Use your powerful spirit to overcome any fears you have. There’s no reason to doubt yourself now. Feel free to strut your stuff.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may wake up to a cloudy brain fog. Emotionally, you may find it hard to make decisions about anything even though you’re feeling called to do so. There are so many choices and you want them all. The good news is that you should feel much more clearheaded and stable by evening. Hang in there.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Independence is key for you, so even though it may not be Independence Day, feel free to celebrate anyhow. Give thanks to all the freedoms you have, and make sure you’re taking advantage of them. You are your own entity with a strong life force that’s capable of anything. Gather your spirit, mount your horse, and ride off to adventure.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things may be unstable for you this morning, but improve quite a bit by the end of the day. If you can, you should probably just sleep this morning. Get a full amount of rest so you can fully enjoy the latter part of the day. This will leave you with plenty of energy so you can make the most of your night with someone special.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Make sure you have an equal amount of give and take in your life. If someone gives you a compliment today, know how to receive it graciously instead of brushing it off as something meaningless. At the same time, be generous with your compliments to others. It costs you nothing and it’s worth a treasure chest of gold. How can you beat a deal like that?

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Relationships should go well for you. You should be able to find emotional stability when you form a relationship with someone you trust. Don’t get discouraged if this person tends to be aloof. Your friend is just giving you space to breathe and grow. Direct more of your energy outward so you may begin to manifest the ideas that you store up inside.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Extend the day by getting up earlier than usual. Even though it may be hard to leave the comfort of your bed, the rewards will be many. The celestial energy beckons you to get up and join the activities of the day. You’ll be much more productive and accomplish a lot by the end of the day.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be trying to cling to something that doesn’t want to sit still. It’s like trying to grab a wet fish. The more tightly you squeeze it, the likelier it is to slip out of your grasp. The trick is to be more strategic and less frantic. You also might consider letting the fish go. It isn’t yours anyway.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Overall, this should be a pleasant day, and you’ll be properly recognized for the person you are. You may feel like royalty, so feel free to dress in your most regal attire. Take an independent viewpoint when asked about running your castle. Be creative, honourable, and permissive in your rule.