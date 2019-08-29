Today in High Prairie – August 30, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – August 30, 2019

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – August 30, 2019

Kendra Winterburn

Kelly Carlson

Gloria Soto

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – August 30, 2019

Drake Courtoreille

Klarissa A.L. New

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 30, 2019

1334 – Peter the Cruel, Spanish King

1687 – Francesco Vallara, Composer

1797 – Mary Shelley, Frankenstein Author

1871 – Ernest Rutherford, Father of Nuclear Physics

1896 – Raymond Massey, Dr. Kildare Actor

1907 – John Mauchly, Digital Computer Inventor

1918 – Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox

1919 – Kitty Wells, Country Singer

1921 – Angelo Dundee, Muhammad Ali’s Trainer

1927 – Bill Daily, I Dream of Jeannie Actor

1930 – Warren Buffet, World’s Richest Man – 2008

1972 – Cameron Diaz, Shrek Actress

1982 – Andy Roddick, Tennis Pro

This Day in Local History – August 30, 2019

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports plans for new two-storey 40 x 60-foot school is near completion.

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports the town will be on the direct route of the ED&BC Railroad after an application is made by the company to change the previous route. The railway will enter town, cross the river and go around Buffalo Bay.

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports a bumper harvest is expected.

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports A.G. Desere sells his fox pelts for $19,190. He caught them all on his homestead near Grouard.

Aug. 30, 1967: South Peace News reports on a sod turning ceremony for three new duplex rental units in town. Max Vanderaegen and Willie Bose represent the High Prairie Housing Association Ltd.

Aug. 30, 1967: South Peace News reports that the voter’s list for the upcoming town election on Oct. 18 indicates 616 proprietary voters and 380 supplementary voters.

Aug. 30, 1967: South Peace News publishes a High Prairie Chamber of Commerce ad including the slogan “Home of the Flying Saucer.”

Aug. 30, 1971: Socred Dennis Barton is elected MLA for the newly renamed Lesser Slave Lake constituency and serves until 1975. In the same election, Peter Lougheed’s PC party is elected to power winning 49 seats.

Aug. 30, 1993: Monte Christenson begins his job as I.D. manager taking over from Norm Kjemhus, who moved to Whitecourt.

Aug. 30, 2001: The Peace River Stampeders and Grimshaw Huskies of the North Peace Hockey League agree to merge following a meeting and eventually become the Grimshaw-Peace River Wild.

Aug. 30, 2001: The Grouard 86’ers win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title by defeating visiting Whitefish Lake in the fifth and deciding game.

Aug. 30, 2014: The High Prairie centennial railway mural is unveiled during a celebration attended by hundreds.

This Day in World History – August 30, 2019

1146 – European leaders outlaw crossbow, intending to end war for all time.

1835 – Melbourne, Australia is founded.

1836 – Houston, Texas is founded.

1885 – 13,000 meteors seen in 1 hour near Andromeda.

1888 – Lord Walsingham kills 1,070 grouse in a single day.

1901 – Hubert Cecil Booth patents vacuum cleaner.

1918 – Czechoslovakia forms independent republic.

1918 – Fanya Kaplan attempts but fails to assassinate Lenin.

1928 – Jawaharlal Nehru requests independence of India.

1941 – Siege of Leningrad by German troops begins during WWII.

1941 – UK’s Winston Churchill approves nuclear program [1st to do so].

1945 – Dmitri Shostakovich completes his 9th Symphony.

1960 – East Germany imposes a partial blockade on West Berlin.

1963 – Hotline communication link between Pentagon and Kremlin installed.

1964 – Norman Manley records back-to-back holes-in-one in golf.

1968 – 1st record under Apple label [Beatle’s “Hey Jude” occurs].

1976 – Tom Brokaw becomes news anchor of NBC’s “Today Show”.

1979 – 1st recorded occurrence of a comet hitting the sun.

1987 – Ben Johnson of Canada runs 100m in world record 9.83 seconds.

1987 – Yves Pol of France runs complete marathon backwards [3:57:57].

1992 – David Lewett & Jane Luu discovers comet 64 milli0n km from sun.

1993 – 150,000,000 millionth visitor to Eiffel Tower.

1993 – Hassan II mosque opens in Casablanca, 2nd largest mosque in world.

1995 – CNN joins the Internet.

1999 – East Timorese vote for independence in a referendum.

2015 – Rap artist Kanye West announces he will run for President in 2020.

2017 – Floods across Bangladesh, Nepal and India damage 697,000 homes.

2018 – Argentina’s central bank raises interest rates to 60%.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 30, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you’ve been thinking about investing, this isn’t the day to start. Not only would there be delays in processing your investment but it also probably won’t pay off the way you hope. Read about the options open to you and then consult with someone knowledgeable in a few days. Think about it and then if you’re so inclined, go ahead. Don’t do it now!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Attempts to reach a potential or current business partner could go awry today. Phone messages may not get delivered, emails could get lost, and letters remain unopened. This person is having a hectic day. Don’t think he or she is upset with you. If you really need to reach this person now, you might have to go over there. Technology isn’t going to do it for you today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might feel a little out of sorts, perhaps because of overindulgence from last night. You might be tempted to stay home in spite of other commitments. This actually might be a wise course of action, though you may feel better by mid-afternoon. Spend the morning relaxing and taking care of yourself. See what the rest of the day brings.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might be eagerly awaiting a phone call that never seems to come from a current or potential romantic partner. This could awaken your insecurity and cause you to think the worst. You should be relieved when the call finally comes, probably in mid-afternoon. Relax, hang in there, and keep busy!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A member of your household could be depressed over their job. Something may have gone wrong that wasn’t their fault. You might be called upon to distract this person and get him or her going again. You won’t be alone in this. More than one visitor could drop by to bring good news and information, thereby improving the mood. You’ll enjoy this, too!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some letters, cheques, or phone calls you may have been expecting for a long time could still be delayed. There’s no reason to get too frustrated, as the delays are beyond your control. The best course is to find something else to do and let whatever you’re waiting for come when it will. It hasn’t been lost – it will come!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some news about money, perhaps a cheque in the mail you’ve been waiting for still might not come. This could be frustrating, especially since there isn’t much you can do about it. It will come, so the best thing to do is distract yourself and get your mind off it. Find a good book and catch up on your reading!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Delays in accomplishing certain goals could have you feeling down today. You could wonder if you did something wrong. Chances are you didn’t. The delays probably stem from poor communication. Letters, emails, and other messages might not have been delivered in a timely manner. Hang in there and continue to believe in yourself.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might feel very low, though you may not have any idea why. Your life is going well, so there’s no real reason for you to feel this way. Chances are that you saw something that triggered an unconscious memory without even being aware of it. Discern what it was and then release it. Find something to do that you love!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today it looks like you might not be able to attend a group activity that you’ve been anticipating. Other pressing matters may demand your immediate attention. This could prove frustrating. However, if you work quickly and efficiently, you might be able to make it after all. Budget your time carefully and get to it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A delay in completing an important project could have you feeling irritated, frustrated, and inadequate, even though you’ve done your best. The problem is probably beyond your control. There isn’t much you can do about this but wait. There are probably a lot of other important tasks waiting. Take care of them and get your mind off the other. It’ll get done eventually.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some pressing matters might have you worried that you may have to postpone a much-needed vacation. You could be tempted to go into a funk over it, but don’t. It could create the very situation you don’t want. If you budget your time and work efficiently, you’ll probably be able to go on your trip as planned and have a wonderful time.