Today in High Prairie – August 29, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – August 29, 2019

CRC Backyardigans at HP CRC at 10 a.m.

Marigold BBQ outside their building 11:30-2 p.m.

Community Gardens at HP CRC Office 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – August 29, 2019

Nicole Vandermeulen

Tim Vandermeulen

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – August 29, 2019

Chelanna Gladue

Lezane Okimaw

Sherida Labby

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 29, 2019

1628 – John Granville, First Earl of Bath

1632 – John Locke, English Philosopher

1777 – Hyacinth, Founder of Sinology

1811 – Henry Bergh, SPCA Founder

1912 – Barry Sullivan, Duffy’s Tavern Actor

1915 – Ingrid Bergman, Casablanca Actress

1917 – Isabel Sanford, The Jeffersons Actress

1923 – Richard Attenborough, Gandhi Director

1938 – Elliott Gould, M*A*S*H Actor

1953 – Speedy Gonzales, Cartoon Character

1958 – Michael Jackson, The King of Pop Music

1959 – Chris Hadfield, Canadian Astronaut

1966 – Dan Truman, Diamond Rio Singer

1974 – Jay Onrait, Canadian Sports Broadcaster

1983 – Jennifer Landon, As The World Turns Actress

1993 – Liam Payne, English Pop Singer

This Day in Local History – August 29, 2019

Aug. 29, 1967: No harm, no foul, as a new accountant at a High Prairie bank accidentally trips the alarm.

Aug. 29, 1971: Ernest L’Heureux and son Guy win the six-mile rowboat race at the Fete de Joussard.

Aug. 29, 1975: Radio Shack officially opens it doors in High Prairie with Clarence McLean as manager. The store was previously known as McLean’s TV Centre.

Aug. 29, 1979: South Peace News reports construction is occurring on the Key Inn and Wood Acres apartment complex.

Aug. 29, 1984: Red Earth celebrates the opening of a new RCMP detachment.

Aug. 29, 1986: Doug Munn resigns as recreation director and leaves for Edson.

Aug. 29, 1990: South Peace News reports LB’s is going out of business due to Lou Crewe’s poor health.

Aug. 29, 1991: The Peavine Rangers win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title after defeating the High Prairie Playboys 7-6.

Aug. 29, 2001: A vandal throws a rock through the front doors of the Town of High Prairie and HPSD offices.

Aug. 29, 2007: Burton Auger tosses a five-hitter and hits a three-run home run to lead the Whitefish Lake Hawks to a 10-1 win over the Gift Lake Sluggers in the fifth and deciding game in their High Prairie Men’s Fastball League semi-final. They advance to play the Grouard 86’ers.

Aug. 29-30, 2009: For the first time in 51 years, Swan River First Nation holds a rodeo.

Aug. 29, 2011: A frustrated Town of High Prairie economic development pursuit committee invites Tolko to attend a meeting to update them on efforts to re-open the mill.

Aug. 29, 2011: Bev Matthews passes away from cancer at the age of 68 years. She was the former owner of Bev’s Beauty Salon and Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Aug. 29, 2014: Sucker Creek celebrities Chief Jim Badger, Tiffany Badger and Councillor Terry Calliou take the Ice Bucket Challenge at a back to school celebration.

Aug. 29, 2016: The Gordon Buchanan Tribute is unveiled in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Aug. 29, 2018: South Peace News reports that Kapawe’no Chief Frank T. Halcrow receives an award from the Aboriginal Role Models of Alberta for being the longest serving chief in Alberta.

This Day in World History – August 29, 2019

708 – Copper coins are minted in Japan for the 1st time.

1533 – Francisco Pizarro orders the death of the last Incan King of Peru.

1664 – Wooden firespout patented.

1825 – Portugal recognizes the Independence of Brazil.

1831 – Michael Faraday demonstrates 1st electric transformer.

1854 – Self-governing windmill patented.

1864 – William Huggins discovers chemical composition of nebulae.

1883 – Seismic sea waves from Krakatoa create rise in English Channel.

1885 – Gottlieb Daimler receives German patent for a motorcycle.

1896 – Chop suey invented in New York.

1898 – The Goodyear tire company is founded.

1907 – Quebec Bridge in Canada collapses during construction; 75 die.

1916 – US Congress accepts Jones Act: Philippines independence.

1929 – German airship Graf Zeppelin ends a round-the-world flight.

1945 – British liberate Hong Kong from Japan.

1953 – USSR explodes its first hydrogen bomb.

1966 – The Beatles’ last public concert at Candlestick Park, San Francisco.

1970 – Black Panthers confront cops in Philadelphia [1 cop killed].

1975 – Star in Cygnus goes nova becoming 4th brightest in sky.

1982 – Steve Miller’s “Abracadabra” hits #1.

1988 – Macy’s Tap-o-Mania sets a Guinness record for tap dancing.

1990 – Saddam Hussein declares America can’t beat Iraq.

1991 – USSR suspends Communist Party activities.

1997 – Netflix is founded as an online DVD rental business.

2005 – Hurricane Katrina makes 2nd and 3rd landfall in Louisiana.

2014 – Senegal is 5th country hit by Ebola.

2017 – Monsoon rains in Mumbai cause chaos closing schools and airports.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 29, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you invited some friends over for a celebration tonight? If so, your guests are going to keep you hopping! That’s all right. The day is filled with love and joy. Entertaining them is your way of expressing your appreciation. If you’re romantically involved, you and your partner can celebrate privately after all your visitors are gone. Relax, let go, and enjoy your party!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Other responsibilities might keep you away from your loved one today. If you have plans for tonight – or even if you don’t – you might find this rather depressing. Where is the one you love? Is your partner out carousing and having a good old time while you’re working like crazy? Don’t torture yourself with thoughts like this.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The absence of direct expressions of love might make your life seem rather empty today. If you’re single, there may be nobody around to have fun with. If you’re involved, chances are your current love interest is unable to get together. Don’t waste time fretting over this. Make some other plans.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may decide to duck out of extra responsibilities today, perhaps to have a private celebration at home with your love partner! The fun might be delayed if your beloved is unexpectedly called away for a while. Just remember that quality is better than quantity!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel neglected and unloved today. If you’re single, you may feel worse. Cheer up. If you’re running around with such a depressed and dramatic expression on your face, nobody will feel like asking you out. Try to make yourself happy by doing things you like to do. If you smile, you’ll be a magnet for someone who has love to give.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Are you worried that your romantic partner doesn’t love you as much as you love him or her? Love has many facets. Not everybody can verbally express love or feel comfortable with public displays of affection. If someone loves you, there are ways you can tell. It might be the way they look at you, how they touch you, or little favours. If you’re uncertain, why not ask?

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you’re single, you might feel a little down today. All your friends who are in relationships may have plans while you go home alone. Relax. Many people in relationships aren’t necessarily happy. They have their own problems and sometimes feel lonely and frustrated. There are certain advantages to being single. Make the best of it today and enjoy yourself!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you may substitute chocolate for a lack of love because you feel tempted to treat yourself to something good. This is fine, but confine yourself to a small amount. Overindulgence in sweets could have you regretting it when you get a stomachache, not to mention step on the scale! Remember, moderation is the key.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you’re not married or engaged, you may feel that your current love interest is avoiding you. However, this is just your imagination. Relationships always go through ups and downs, so don’t worry. If you have serious doubts whether there’s something wrong, ask your partner.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be a bit depressed today if you and your partner are going through a difficult time. Maybe there’s something unspoken that brings tension and awkwardness into your life together. Try to find the root of the problem. It will only get worse if you don’t talk about it. Don’t get too emotional when you bring it up. Just ask if your partner is bothered by something.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A short trip might be necessary today. This could be disheartening, as it takes you away from your current love interest, but perhaps it’s just as well. A phone call on this emotionally charged day might advance your relationship more than a forced evening together. Acknowledge that you’re looking forward to seeing your friend again and then get on with the job!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The strange behaviour of a romantic interest may have you confused. Is your partner avoiding you? Do phone calls go unanswered? Forget it. Sometimes people see too much intimacy as a threat to their independence and choose to ignore it. The best way to deal with this is to not press any sensitive issues. Just go out for dinner and act like a friend. Keep romance out of the equation for now!