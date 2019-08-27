Today in High Prairie – August 28, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – August 28, 2019

Big Lakes County meets at 10 a.m.

Bike Rodeo at GBRC noon-2 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 1-3 p.m.

Community Gardens at HP CRC Office 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Marigold Farmer’s Market from 1-6 p.m.

CRC Summer Splash at Aquatic Centre at 5:45 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – August 28, 2019

Kensie Herben

Lindsay Pratt

Trista Calhoon

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – August 28, 2019

John Jammer

Kelly Bigcharles

Sophie Irla

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 28, 2019

1841 – Louis Le Prince, “Father of Cinematography”

1899 – Charles Boyer, Barefoot in the Park Actor

1904 – Secondo Campini, Italian Jet Engine Pioneer

1915 – Tasha Tudor, Children’s Books Author

1917 – Jack Kirby, X-Men, Spider-Man, Cartoonist

1921 – Nancy Kulp, Beverly Hillbillies Actress

1924 – Margaret Ryan, Hawaii Five-0 Actress

1925 – Donald O’Connor, Singin’ in the Rain Actor

1929 – Roxie Roker, The Jeffersons Actress

1938 – Paul Martin, 21st PM of Canada

1943 – Honey Lantree, The Honeycombs Rocker

1943 – David Soul, Starsky & Hutch Actor

1948 – Daniel Seraphine, Chicago Drummer

1949 – Dennis Davis, David Bowie’s Drummer

1951 – Wayne Osmond, Osmond Brothers Singer

1957 – Rick Rossovich, Top Gun Actor

1958 – Scott Hamilton, American Figure Skater

1965 – Shania Twain, Canadian Singing Icon

1969 – Jason Priestley, Beverly Hills 90210 Actor

1969 – Jack Black, Kung Fu Panda Actor

1982 – LeAnn Rimes, American Country Singer

This Day in Local History – August 28, 2019

Aug. 28, 1912: Over 100 Grouard ratepayers meet at the Cunningham Hall to decide to incorporate into a town. The census reveals a population of 741. Village council, under the leadership of Mayor McDermott, meets and passes a motion to apply for town status.

Aug. 28, 1914: Father Cybrien Batie replaces Father Edward Petour as manager of the St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard.

Aug. 28, 1983: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers Joe Ludwig and Andrew Howard each bring home silver medals at the Alberta Swim Meet in Edmonton.

Aug. 28, 1985: South Peace news raises its price to 40 cents from 35 cents.

Aug. 28, 1985: South Peace News reports confidential Alberta Treasury Branch bank forms found at the local dump are being mailed to High Prairie residents.

Aug. 28, 1985: Arson is suspected as Gibson’s Garage in Faust burns after 37 years in business.

Aug. 28, 1985: South Peace News reports that Sucker Creek celebrates the grand opening of their new recreation hall.

Aug. 28, 1986: The Peavine Rangers defeat the High Prairie Playboys 7-6 in the deciding game of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League. The loss marked the eighth consecutive year the Playboys lost the final series.

Aug. 28, 1989: I.D. 17 Central receives opposition to its plans to purchase land at the Lions campsite for a new administration building. The Lions also later disapprove of the proposal.

Aug. 28, 2005: Eric Kregel conducts his first service as the new Bethel Baptist Church pastor.

Aug. 28, 2006: Enilda Councillor Craig Bissell loses his battle with cancer and passes away at the age of 53 years.

Aug. 28, 2007: Four boys smash over 70 windows at Kinuso School during an early morning crime spree. Windows are also smashed in an nearby truck.

Aug. 28, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes suspends CAO Ken Bosman, who is later relieved of his duties. Council passes a motion for intention for dismissal. Later, council pays Bosman $70,000 severance as outlined in his contract.

Aug. 28, 2017: High Prairie’s Makayla Cox wins the title of Miss Teen Alberta Globe 2017 at the Miss Canada Globe Pageant in Toronto.

This Day in World History – August 28, 2019

1789 – William Herschel discovers Saturn’s moon Enceladus.

1845 – Scientific American magazine publishes its first issue.

1859 – Brightest northern lights in decades shine as far south as Japan.

1884 – 1st known photograph of a tornado is made.

1898 – Caleb Bradham renames his carbonated soft drink “Pepsi-Cola”.

1916 – Italy declares war against Germany.

1922 – WEAF in New York airs 1st radio commercial.

1937 – Toyota Motors becomes an independent company.

1938 – Northwestern University awards honorary degree to Charlie McCarthy.

1943 – Denmark declares a universal strike against Nazi occupiers.

1963 – 200,000 march and demonstrate for African American civil rights.

1963 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his “I have a dream speech”.

1965 – 1st Subway sandwich shop opens in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

1973 – Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s song “Monster Mash” goes gold.

1973 – “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple goes gold.

1982 – The 1st Gay Games are held in San Francisco.

1983 – Israeli PM Menachem Begin announces his resignation.

1983 – Joseph Kreckman sets record of 2,215 clay pigeons shot in 1 hour.

1986 – US Navy officer sentenced to 365 years for spying.

1993 – Dam breaks in Qinghai, West China, 223 killed.

1997 – Belgian amusement park riders stuck upside down for 90 minutes.

2013 – China and Russia walk out of a UN Security Council meeting.

2017 – Kenya brings in world’s toughest ban on plastic bags.

2017 – North Korea launches missile that flies over Japan.

2017 – Matt Vogel makes his debut as the voice of Kermit the Frog.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 28, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Money matters are likely to be advanced today through your intuition and inner power. You may get a hunch that your idea for bringing in some extra money just might work. At least look into it. Don’t let anyone talk you out of it until you know the facts. You might also rediscover a neglected talent that you could find quite useful at this time.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A surge of inner power could have you feeling like you can move mountains. If you’ve been contemplating a course of action that others believe impossible, this is the time to get it going. Career matters, romance, and creative projects could all be advanced considerably by careful effort on your part. Give it some thought, write down your ideas, consider all contingencies, and move ahead!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Memories from your past could resurface. You might wonder why you’re suddenly thinking about them, but they probably represent a release of old emotional hang-ups that have been holding you back. By mid-afternoon you should feel more focused, determined, and ready to take on just about anything. This is definitely a great day to start new projects or complete old ones.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today represents a beginning in many ways. A friend from the past could reappear in your life and bring up memories both pleasant and disconcerting. Don’t worry too much about it. This probably represents a much-needed release. You might also become involved with a group that embodies goals about which you’re passionate. New friends could also come your way. Expect a few surprises from all sides!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Emotions could be running high today. Someone in your entourage may have a problem with an authority figure, and political issues could come up. You may feel powerful right now and tempted to throw your hat into the ring. However, it’s best to stay out of anything political and channel that power and passion into your own project. That’s far more likely to bring positive results.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Heightened mental powers might have you spending a lot of time reading or doing research of some kind. Your curiosity is especially high right now. You might even consider advancing your education in some way, especially since new interests have been stimulating you for some time. New friends in fascinating fields might have started you thinking. This is a good time to look into this.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Capricorn, your intuition is increased today to the point where you feel like a mind reader, like you could deduce the thoughts and motives of people you’ve never met before. Reading about news events might bring sudden insights as to how they’re going to turn out. You could decide to put this ability to work advancing your financial condition. Do this if you can, within reason. Your insights are probably correct!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You should be feeling especially passionate at this time, especially regarding partnerships. Romantic partnerships definitely call for an evening together! Professional and creative partnerships call for a new project that you believe in strongly. Look to events in other states or foreign countries for inspiration. Something begun in places far away could capture your imagination.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you’ve been feeling less like yourself lately, a surge of inner power could push you over the top and make you feel strong and healthy again. You could decide to finish the unfinished tasks around you today. You might get most of them done by day’s end. Don’t forget to enjoy yourself, however. You will want to make the most of your newfound energy.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A surge of passion could dominate your day unless you find an outlet for it. An intimate evening with a lover would be a good idea. Creative passion is also strong, and you could be hit with sudden inspiration, perhaps influenced by distant places. Don’t be afraid to take time out from your mundane chores to pursue this inspiration. Creativity is as important as anything else.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A romantic evening at home with your partner could bring the two of you closer. Your emotions are intense right now, so you need to use your intuition to judge exactly how much of your feelings you should reveal. An intellectual passion could also come your way. You might discover a new field of interest and you’ll want to bury yourself at home studying it for hours.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Information received from far away could excite your passion to learn more about a subject. You might be inspired to use your new knowledge in a project that includes a partner. Your mind is extremely insightful at this time, so if you face decisions, this is the day to follow your heart. Don’t be surprised if you find your telepathic abilities expanded as well!