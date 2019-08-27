Today in High Prairie – August 27, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – August 27, 2019

CRC Parents n’ Tots at Enilda at 10 a.m.

CRC Parents n’ Tots at Faust at 1 p.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Community Gardens at HP CRC Office 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

HP town council meets at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – August 27, 2019

Kris Geertsma

Russ Friesen

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – August 27, 2019

Frances Prichuk

Mya Giroux

Sandy Labby

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 27, 2019

1752 – Herman Muntinghe, “History of Mankind” Author

1874 – Carl Bosch, Organic Chemistry Expert

1877 – Charles S. Rolls, Rolls Royce Auto Builder

1884 – Harry Antrim, Miracle on 34th Street Actor

1916 – Martha Raye, Martha Raye Show

1929 – Ira Levin, Boys From Brazil Actor

1942 – Daryl Dragon, Captain/Tennille Keyboardist

1944 – G.W. Bailey, MASH Actor

1947 – Barbara Bach, The Spy Who Loved Me Actress

1952 – Pee-wee Herman, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

1953 – Alex Lifeson, Rush Guitarist

1956 – Glen Matlock, Sex Pistols Bassist

1957 – Bernhard Langer, German Pro Golfer

1972 – Dalip Singh, “The Great Khali” Wrestler

1977 – Sarah Chalke, Roseanne Actress

1981 – Demetria McKinney, House of Payne Actress

This Day in Local History – August 27, 2019

Aug. 27, 1956: The High Prairie arena committee announces it has raised enough money to purchase land and build an arena. Construction started this day with Medric Carpenter in charge of construction.

Aug. 27, 1957: High Prairie Mayor Norman Skogstad and chamber of commerce president Roy Ells announce on CKYL that the town now has nine miles of gravel streets.

Aug. 27, 1970: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to repair the Flying Saucer as part of the tourist booth.

Aug. 27, 1971: Federal NDP Leader David Lewis visits High Prairie to help Marie Carlson campaign in the provincial election.

Aug. 27, 1973: A High Prairie man, 17, is sent to prison for 18 months for trafficking in LSD after selling the substance to two young girls.

Aug. 27, 1977: High Prairie Dolphin swimmers’ Alan Duchesneau, Camille Lizee, Brad Galenza and Robin Campbell return home from the Alberta Provincial Swim Meet with medals.

Aug. 27, 1985: Pitcher Donnie Laderoute tosses a 3-1 victory as the Gift Lakers win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League final over the High Prairie Playboys. It was the Playboys’ sixth straight defeat in the final.

Aug. 27, 1986: South Peace News reports that the seeding of the grass greens at the High Prairie Golf Course is nearing completion.

Aug. 27, 1987: Jesse Smith is named MVP of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League.

Aug. 27, 1992: Don Cunningham tosses a no-hitter against the High Prairie 86’ers as the High Prairie Playboys win the first game of the men’s fastball league final 2-0.

Aug. 27, 2001: The Peavine Rangerettes sweep the Faust Silver Bullets to win the High Prairie and District Ladies Fastball League title in three straight games.

Aug. 27, 2007: The Alberta government announces it is providing $4.5 million for construction of the Peavine-McLennan connector road.

Aug. 27, 2008: South Peace News reports Rick Pollock is the new manager of High Prairie’s Fountain Tire store.

Aug. 27, 2009: Raymond Charles Yellowknee, 37, commits suicide in an Edmonton jail. He was serving 20 years in prison for the death of High Prairie residents Misty Chalifoux, Trista Chalifoux and Larissa Chalifoux in an auto accident Jan. 20, 2006.

Aug. 27, 2009: Marijuana and magic mushrooms are seized in a police raid at Sucker Creek.

Aug. 27, 2009: Warren Billard aces the second hole at the High Prairie Golf Course.

Aug. 27, 2015: Melody Pruden is awarded the Excellence in Support and Promotion of Aboriginal Education Award from Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division.

This Day in World History – August 27, 2019

663 – Battle of Baekgang: no Japanese invasion of Korea for 900 years.

1601 – Olivier van Noort completes 1st Dutch exploration of New World.

1783 – 1st hydrogen balloon flight [unmanned]; reaches 900 meters.

1813 – Battle of Dresden; Napoleon defeats Austrians.

1859 – 1st successful oil well drilled, near Titusville, PA.

1883 – Krakatoa volcano, west of Java in Indonesia, erupts, kills 40,000.

1896 – Britain defeats Zanzibar in a 38-minute war; shortest in history.

1913 – Swedish engineer applies to patent all-purpose zipper.

1937 – George E.T. Eyston sets world auto speed record at 345.49 mph.

1941 – Shah of Iran abdicates throne favour of his son.

1944 – 200 RAF Halifax bombers attack oil installations in Hamburg.

1955 – “Guinness Book of World Records” 1st published.

1962 – Mariner 2 launched; first probe to fly by Venus.

1964 – Walt Disney’s “Mary Poppins” starring Julie Andrews premieres.

1965 – The Beatles spend an evening with Elvis Presley.

1966 – Francis Chichester begins 1st solo sail around world.

1976 – Transsexual Renee Richards barred from competing in US Tennis Open.

1990 – Brewers-Blue Jays game is delayed 35 minutes due to gnats.

1991 – Moldavia declares independence from USSR.

1995 – Worst fire in New York in 80 years ends after 4 days.

2000 – 540-metre Ostankino Tower in Moscow catches fire, 3 killed.

2003 – Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years.

2012 – 1st interplanetary human voice recording broadcast from Mars Rover.

2015 – Vassiliki Thanou is Greece’s 1st female PM.

2018 – Former Spice Girl Mel B announces she is entering rehab.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 27, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A sudden feeling of love for your home could catapult you into redecorating. News could come your way of sudden good fortune involving a family member. This is likely to affect the entire family in some way, so while you’re happy for your relative, be glad for yourself, too. Don’t be surprised if you feel a touch of envy. You’re human, after all.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – New channels of communication may open up for you today. A female author whose work you enjoy could release a new book. You could meet some new neighbours who share your interests or you could come into contact with like-minded people online. This promises to open new territory for you regarding your intellectual and social lives. Your mind is going to be working overtime!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your adventurous side could show itself. You might have a talent for an activity you never considered before, such as rafting, flying, mountain climbing, or skydiving! Or it could be a less risky pastime that’s still new to you. This is a good time to tackle new projects of any kind. Just make sure you know all the ins and outs before getting started.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Lucky you! An unexpected break could come your way that gets you started in just the direction you’ve wanted to follow. This could involve love, career aspirations, or simply a new way of living that you’ve been longing to experience. Friends might play a major role in this process. Move ahead cautiously, but move ahead. Breaks like this don’t come very often!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your imagination is always fertile, but today it’s especially productive, perhaps surprisingly so. You could come up with ideas for all kinds of new projects. Friends could want to work with you, and they should have a lot to contribute. Make sure you write down some of your ideas so you can go back to them later. You won’t be able to get everything done today!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A goal that you and some friends have been trying to reach may take a sudden turn and show signs of manifesting sooner than you expected. This could be a real break for you and you might be baffled as to how to make the most of it. Don’t worry about that now. Celebrate with your friends. Within a few days you’ll be in the frame of mind to move ahead!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Acknowledgement for work well done could come your way, as those around you suddenly seem to see you in a new light. In some cases, a touch of fame could result. This could pertain either to your career, personal life, or both. Either way, it boosts your enthusiasm and self-esteem, which should enable you to continue pushing ahead. Enjoy your fame and then aim higher!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your desire to advance your education and learn new skills could be promoted by a sudden event that points you in the right direction. You could start training an artistic talent or learn to use new technology or find out about the latest advances in scientific knowledge. Your mind is sharp and curiosity high. The opportunity to learn will appear.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might feel an overwhelming physical attraction to a new person even if you’re already involved. Also, an unusual stroke of luck could bring some extra money your way. It could be an unexpected bonus, a sale of some kind, or a gift. The temptation to spend it all at once could arise. If you don’t need the money for routine expenses, go for it! You deserve a reward.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An unexpected invitation to a social event could put you in touch with unusual, fascinating people. Some of them may be involved in professions that interest you. Some may become your friends and others might prove to be valuable business contacts. New opportunities could come your way as a result. Whatever invitations come your way, don’t turn them down. You might miss something wonderful.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Have you been thinking about adopting a pet? Even if you haven’t, a lovely little dog or cat could come into your life now and show signs of wanting to stay with you. Don’t let mundane considerations get in your way. An animal could bring a lot of joy into your life now. Your health should continue to thrive, though your energy might come and go in spurts.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A friend could propose that you participate in a new project together. This may be something you’ve never done before, and you’re likely to have doubts. If you have any interest at all, don’t let your doubts get in your way. Whatever your friend offers may involve the investment of a lot of time, but all signs say that in the end it will be worth it.