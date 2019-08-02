Today in High Prairie – August 2, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – August 2, 2019

Marigold Mini-Golf open for play from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – August 2, 2019

Yvonne Hendry, Kelsi Smith.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – August 2, 2019

Amber Willier, Mary Irla, Milan Hedrich, Paul Hoyt, Talia Malanowich.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 2

1788 – Leopold Gmelin, developed Gmelin’s Test.

1820 – John Tyndall, demonstrated why sky is blue.

1834 – F-Auguste Bartholdi, designed Statue of Liberty.

1886 – John McCurdy, Canadian aviator.

1892 – Jack L. Warner, president of Warner Bros.

1905 – Myrna Loy [Williams], Vanity Fair actress.

1914 – Beatrice Straight, Poltergeist actress.

1924 – Carroll O’Connor, All in the Family actor.

1932 – Peter O’Toole, Lawrence of Arabia actor.

1939 – Wes Craven, Nightmare Elm Street director.

1950 – Lance Ito, judge at O.J. Simpson trial.

1950 – Sue Rodriguez, assisted suicide advocate.

1953 – Butch Patrick, The Munsters actor [Eddie].

1960 – Patricia Kotero, Purple Rain actress.

1975 – Ingrid Rubio, Infidels actress.

This Day in Local History – August 2

Aug. 2, 1889: Father Constant Falher, O.M.I., arrives at St. Bernard Mission in Grouard.

Aug. 2, 1912: The Diamond P. Logging Company defeats Grouard 16-8 in the Grouard Baseball League opener. The league is the farthest north in Canada.

Aug. 2, 1913: The Grouard News reports the headquarters of the Royal North West Mounted Police may be moved to Grouard from Athabasca.

Aug. 2, 1914: Twenty-foot boats owned by Hodgson and Walker, of Grouard, bet $100 and race across Lesser Slave Lake.

Aug. 2, 1915: Myles O.C. McDermott is elected to serve on Grouard town council after the resignation of J.R. Connell. McDermott is a former reeve of the Village of Grouard.

Aug. 2, 1962: The newly-elected advisory committee for I.D. No. 125 holds its first meeting. Carson Chemerinski, Leonard Kruger and Mike Poloz, of High Prairie, August Sandquist of Enilda and Jack Peever from Sunset House comprise the committee.

Aug. 2, 1970: Carson Porisky, piloting his Spirit of High Prairie boat, rescues two Widewater fishermen after their boat capsizes near Slave Lake. Porisky is accompanied by Herb Marquardt in his boat.

Aug. 2, 1976: High Prairie Glass opens under the ownership of Bernie Ernewein.

Aug. 2, 1978: Dr. Chris Lewis attends High Prairie a town council meeting to push for fluoridation of the water supply.

Aug. 2, 1981: About 500 people attend the first-ever Grass Drag Races held in High Prairie. About 10 snowmobiles and motorcycles enter the event.

Aug. 2, 2000: Seven cars jump the tracks in a railway accident east of High Prairie. Six of the cars contained diesel fuel, one leaked but the spill was contained.

Aug. 2, 2007: Councillor Rick Dumont assumes the mayor’s chair after the resignation of John Brodrick.

Aug. 2, 2017: South Peace News reports on the passing of former councillor and businessman Mike Poulter, who died in his home so an exact date of death was not know.

Aug. 2, 2017: Lawrence Marvel “Skipper” Villeneuve passes away in the Philippines at the age of 75 years. He was involved in farming, road construction, logging, oil exploration and politics.

This Day in World History – August 2

1610 – Henry Hudson enters the bay later named after him, the Hudson Bay.

1695 – Daniel Quare receives British patent for his portable barometer.

1701 – Great Peace of Montreal signed between New France & Indians.

1790 – 1st US census conducted, the population was 3,939,214.

1791 – Samuel Briggs and his son, patent nail-making machine.

1802 – Napoleon declared Consul for Life.

1865 – Trans Atlantic Cable being laid snaps and is lost.

1875 – 1st roller skating rink opens in London.

1880 – British Parliament officially adopts Greenwich Mean Time.

1887 – Rowell Hodge patents barbed wire.

1892 – Charles A. Wheeler patents a prototype of the escalator.

1922 – China is hit by a typhoon; about 60,000 die.

1934 – Adolf Hitler becomes commander-in-chief of German armed forces.

1934 – William Franks twirls Indian club overhead 17,280 times in 1 hour.

1938 – MLB conducts the first test of bright yellow baseballs.

1943 – Uprising at Treblinka Concentration Camp

[crematorium destroyed]

.

1961 – The Beatles 1st gig as house band of Liverpool’s Cavern Club.

1965 – Morley Safer sends 1st Vietnam report indicating the US is losing.

1972 – Gold hits record $70 an ounce in London.

1973 – “American Graffiti” starring Richard Dreyfuss premieres.

1986 – Saddam Hussein offers peace in open letter to Iran.

1987 – Don Brown sets flight record for handbow [1,336 yards].

1989 – NASA confirmed Voyager 2’s discovery of 3 more moons of Neptune.

1990 – Iraq invades and occupies Kuwait, Emir flees to Saudi Arabia.

2017 – GB’s Prince Philip, 96, makes final solo public appearance.

2017 – New larger crypto-currency Bitcoin Cash created.

2017 – Report: more than a billion people around the world need glasses.

2018 – Apple is 1st USA public listed company to reach $1 trillion value.

2018 – Pope Frances declares the death penalty unacceptable in all cases.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 2

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Try not to be so serious and intense today, Cancer. Walk with a lighter step and don’t feel like you always need to be in control of every single thing you contact. Take on an attitude of going with the flow and you will be right in the place you need to be. Extreme actions will lead to extreme consequences. There’s no need for that sort of behaviour on a day like this.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Don’t miss any opportunities today, Leo. No matter how tired you may be, this isn’t the time to rest. This is one of those days in which it’s simply easier to be you. There’s no need to shy away or hide your true desires. Say what you want and you’ll get it. There’s no reason to beat around the bush. Keep in mind that unexpected energies will get thrown into the mix.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your plans may be upended today, Virgo, but this doesn’t mean that you should give up hope in any way. Sometimes it’s necessary to let go of control and simply let things happen as they will. Adopt a spirit of adventure and take risks that you normally may not want to take. There is a distinct advantage in spontaneity and working harmoniously with the unexpected events that are bound to occur.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is one of those days in which you have a terrific opportunity to break free of normal, everyday life, Libra. Don’t feel badly if you don’t know exactly which way to go. Follow your gut feeling. Whichever way you decide to go will probably be right. Your forceful, erratic approach may actually be the perfect method to use in order to get exactly where you need to be.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Sometimes your daydreaming leads you way out of your body and into a place well beyond time and space, Scorpio. Your romantic nature wants to escape and never touch back down to the real world. Take a giant step toward that which tickles your fancy. Take the loftier approach and encourage others to share your dreams instead of letting them weigh you down.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Generally speaking, today should be a good day for you, Sagittarius. You should have no problem setting a fast-paced tone for the day and sticking to it. There are opportunities in the strange and bizarre. Don’t limit yourself by thinking narrowly. Let the electricity of the day lighten the atmosphere and give your attitude the jolt it needs to get back on track. Be open to new ideas.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things may be moving a bit too quickly for your liking today, Capricorn. Make sure you continue at your own pace so you don’t get pushed into something you don’t want to do. Eliminate all fear from your being. The more receptive and accepting you are, the more opportunities will come your way. Have faith in yourself and your actions by not falling prey to whatever the crowd is doing.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There are several opportunities open now that weren’t there before. The key is to take advantage of them. Find freedom in the strange and new. Be a pioneer today and venture into the unknown. This is a day to expand and reach new heights by having more confidence in your abilities. Things will get stale and boring if you keep doing the same things over and over.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Be brazen and bold in your actions today, Pisces. This may be a hard direction for you at first, but it’s the most effective way to get where you need to go. Unexpected ripples of emotion may cause you to go in an unconventional direction. Let yourself flow freely. This is an important time to get up and moving in response to these powerful emotions.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The name of the game for you today is emotional freedom, Aries. Your senses are heightened and the smallest things capture your eye. Don’t delay your response to these events, whether they’re big or small. Even the smallest event may blossom into a new world of people and situations. Let your creativity explode into every part of your being.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is no time to be a stick in the mud, Taurus. Don’t be the weak link in the chain. The energy of the day is “get up and go.” So either lead, follow, or get out of the way. There are no excuses for backing down. When opportunity knocks, you need to be ready with your bags packed. Your emotions could lead you down new and unexpected paths.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Set aside some time today explicitly for you, Gemini. Unexpected events are likely to pop up and cause a stir in your emotions. Giving yourself personal space to digest and deal with these events will help keep you from suppressing your reaction to them. Make sure you have your internal maelstrom of thoughts settled before you get tangled up in others’ affairs.