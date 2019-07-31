Today in High Prairie – August 1, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – August 1, 2019

Marigold BBQ outside their building 11:30-2 p.m.

CRC Baby & Me at Peavine Parent Link Centre at 1 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – August 1, 2019

Akasha Devaux, Blake Dvornek, Jazmyn Guerin, Sharon Cox.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – August 1, 2019

Kyla Reichert.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 1

1770 – William Clark, led Lewis & Clark Expedition.

1779 – Francis Scott Key, wrote “Star-Spangled Banner”.

1819 – Herman Melville, Moby Dick author.

1889 – John Friend Mahoney, pioneered Syphilis treatment.

1911 – Jackie Ormes, Torchy Brown cartoonist.

1931 – Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, American folk singer.

1933 – Dom DeLuise, Cannonball Run actor.

1942 – Jerry Garcia, Grateful Dead musician.

1943 – Dennis Cordell, Moody Blues musician.

1947 – Rick Anderson, Tubes bassist.

1951 – Tim Bachman, BTO vocalist.

1952 – Brian Patrick Clarke, Eight is Enough actor.

1955 – Trevor Berbick, Jamaican pro boxer.

1957 – Glen Gorbous, tossed a baseball 445’ 10”.

1958 – Joe Elliott, Def Leppard vocalist.

1972 – D-Von Dudley, WWF/WWE wrestler.

1973 – Tempestt Bledsoe, Cosby Show actress.

1979 – Jason Momoa, Game of Thrones actor.

This Day in Local History – August 1

Aug. 1, 1914: The Grouard News reports the ED&BC railroad’s Edmonton chief engineer W.R. Smith says Edmonton to Grouard rail service will take only 14 hours.

Aug. 1, 1914: Mr. Riopel’s brick factory at Grouard produces 1,500 bricks per day. He adds 20,000 more are drying and awaiting the kiln.

Aug. 1, 1914: The Grouard News reports prisoner W. Spelman is sentenced to seven years for house breaking. He escaped from Const. Noakes at the Heart River on his way down from Peace River Crossing.

Aug. 1, 1914: Dr. McLennan, secretary of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad, concludes a stay on his way to Round Lake where he will arrange surveying of a new railway townsite to be known as McLennan.

Aug. 1, 1914: Oil exploration is shifted to the north from the south. The Grouard News reports “Grouard is the centre of the oil industry” says capitalist Fred Graham.

Aug. 1, 1962: The Big Meadow United Farmers of Alberta appoints a committee consisting of Charlie Rose, Lloyd DeWinter and Harry Walker. They made arrangements to seek the support of MLA Roy Ells to form what would become Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

Aug. 1, 1967: Fred Dumont is named superintendent of HPSD taking over from Harold Jepson.

Aug. 1, 1967: Cormode and Dixon of Edmonton begin construction on the new High Prairie police building.

Aug. 1, 1967: Alberta’s minimum wage increases to $1.25 per hour.

Aug. 1, 1968: High Prairie tops Peace River in the blood donor challenge.

Aug. 1, 1977: Steve Ribar replaces Alex Komisar as the new I.D. chairman.

Aug. 1, 1987: Dan Vandermeulen is named president of AVC-Grouard.

Aug. 1, 1990: Alberta Vocational Centre-Lesser Slave Lake is designated a vocational college.

Aug. 1, 1990: Dolly Wally is born. The mascot is not officially recognized by High Prairie town council until later. She is born by the chamber of commerce, Elks and Lions clubs.

Aug. 1, 1994: Mane Cuts moves to the upper floor of the Trade-Winds Plaza.

Aug. 1, 1995: Bob Robinson opens R&R Trading Post in High Prairie.

Aug. 1, 1997: Ken Riegel starts his job as HPSD superintendent.

Aug. 1, 2014: The Alberta government shuts down the commercial fishing industry citing lack of viability.

This Day in World History – August 1

30BC – Octavian enters Alexandria, Egypt, bringing it under Roman control.

1291 – Everlasting League forms, basis of Swiss Confederation.

1498 – Christopher Columbus lands on Venezuela.

1774 – Joseph Priestley, chemist and author, discovers oxygen.

1793 – France becomes 1st country to use the metric system.

1798 – Battle of the Nile: British Royal Navy decimates the French fleet.

1831 – London Bridge opens to traffic.

1834 – Slavery abolished throughout the British Empire.

1893 – Henry Perky and William Ford patent shredded wheat.

1896 – George Samuelson completes rowing Atlantic Ocean.

1914 – Emperor Wilhelm II of Germany declares war on nephew Tsar Nicholas.

1936 – Adolf Hitler opens 11th Olympic Games in Berlin.

1941 – The first Jeep is produced.

1944 – Anne Frank’s last diary entry; 3 days later she is arrested.

1950 – American Bowling Congress ends all-white-males rule.

1953 – Fidel Castro is arrested in Cuba.

1957 – 1st commercial building heated by sun declared in Albuquerque, NM.

1957 – Ex-MLB outfielder Glen Gorbous throws a baseball a record 445 feet.

1957 – US and Canada create North American Air Defense Command [NORAD].

1960 – Aretha Franklins begins 1st recording session.

1960 – Chubby Checker releases “The Twist”.

1960 – Islamabad declared the federal capital of Pakistan.

1964 – Beatles’ single “A Hard Day’s Night” goes No. 1.

1964 – Dan Garlits is 1st drag racer to run 1/4 mile at over 200 mph.

1968 – Canada begins replacing silver with nickel in coins.

1969 – Mariner 6 sends close-up photos of Mars.

1976 – 21st Summer Olympic Games in Montreal close.

1981 – MTV premieres at 12:01 a.m.

1987 – Crossbow flight record [2,005 yards] set by Harry Drake.

1995 – Westinghouse purchases CBS-TV network.

1996 – M2, MTV’s second TV channel is launched.

2018 – Swedish crown jewels stolen in heist.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 1

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Flexibility is an important part of today, Cancer. Take a relaxed, laid-back approach. Trying to ram your ideas through isn’t the best tactic. Having tunnel vision will restrict you in many ways. Keep an open mind and be receptive to others’ ideas and opinions. You have a lot of power readily available. It would be a shame to waste it by lacking the breadth of vision to see all your options.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Things coming at you from all sides are forcing you to make a move, Leo. Don’t be pressured into something you don’t want to do. A nervous restlessness may urge you to act. Don’t let other people boss you around. Secure your position and be strong. Try not to be tempted into situations that you know are going to be bad for you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Lock into the practical, grounding force of the day that is not only realistic but also flexible. Attend to details and organize yourself, Virgo. Be aware that you may need to alter your course a bit in order to fit the group dynamic. Try to work with those around you to achieve a common goal. Initiating the help of others is easier than you think as long as you stay focused and motivated.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is one of those days in which prosperity is much closer than you think, Libra. You may know what you seek, but it’s up to you to take the first step toward going after it. You’re probably looking for solid answers to your deep, probing questions. Don’t let your inquisitive mind rest until you find answers that ring true for you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Indecision may leave you helpless at a crossroads today, Scorpio. Others may be just as undecided regarding which way to go. At the same time, you may feel pressured to take immediate action, and you’re tired of waiting for others to make the first move. Find the answers in simple solutions. There’s more than one correct way. Your choice is always the right one if you believe it to be so.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Latch on to the expansiveness that comes when you connect with others in a social arena, Sagittarius. Communication is a key aspect of the day. If you go with the flow you will land exactly where you need to be. Take the adventurous route and skip around from one thing to another. There’s no need to pin yourself down to one route or way of doing things.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Connect with the stable, grounding energy of the day, Capricorn, but beware that tension may come in the form of fast talk and misinformation. People could be fickle and frantic. Wait for the dust to settle before you pick a road to travel. Impulsive decisions may lead you down paths that aren’t the best choice for you now. Relax and try not to think about it too much!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Any expansive feeling you experience may be rained on today. You could get the feeling that you’ve lost touch with reality. Make sure you connect with real life, Aquarius, and do a bit of planning to balance your whimsical side. Things that you haven’t accounted for might crop up to serve as a reminder that you need to deal with real life.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Walk to the beat of your own drum, Pisces. If you try to latch on to the smooth-talking, fast-paced information of the day, your voice could get lost in the crowd. But if you plant your feet firmly and try to plan, you might deprive yourself of spontaneous events that prove the most fulfilling. Chart your own course and don’t be afraid if no one else follows along.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Connect with the fellow sitting next to you or perhaps the woman behind you in line at the store. He or she could share a piece of wisdom that changes your life forever. Be aware that you also could be that person who changes someone else’s life with a single thought or slice of wisdom that you’ve picked up in your travels. Communication is the key to expanding your world in many ways.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your self-esteem may be challenged today by a fast talker or unpleasant situation, Taurus. Don’t accept things at first glance. There’s a much deeper meaning brewing below the surface, and you’d be foolish not to recognize that. Stick to your guns and stay grounded. Newfangled devices and big promises may not be all they’re advertised to be.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Jump on board the fast train and see how far it takes you, Gemini. You’ll be surprised at how far you can go with minimal effort. Your grace and polite social mannerisms will help you navigate quickly to where you need to be. You have the wind at your back today. Make the most of this energy by aiming for the top and not resting until you get there.