Today in High Prairie – April 9, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 9, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 9, 2020

Julien Cote

Cody Zahacy

Chris Hunt

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 9, 2020

Gwen Hunt

Hailey Collins

Jaxon Sidoroff

Kiera Lightning

Linda Twin

Mercedez Higgin

Scott Olsen

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 9, 2020

1795 – Theobald Boehm, Inventor of modern flute

1883 – Frank King, Gasoline Alley cartoonist

1898 – Curly Lambeau, Green Bay Packers coach

1903 – Gregory Pincus, Birth control pill inventor

1917 – Brad Dexter, The Magnificent Seven actor

1920 – Alexander Moulton, Folding bicycle inventor

1923 – Dann Cahn, I Love Lucy film editor

1926 – Hugh Hefner, Playboy founder, publisher

1932 – Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes singer

1932 – Cheetah, Chimp actor [1930s Tarzan]

1939 – Michael Learned, The Waltons actress [Olivia]

1943 – Terry Knight, Grand Funk Railroad singer

1946 – Philip Wright, Paper Lace rocker

1954 – Dennis Quaid, The Day After Tomorrow actor

1966 – Cynthia Nixon, Sex and the City actress

1971 – Austin Peck, Days of Our Lives actor

1971 – Jacques Villeneuve, Canadian race car driver

1979 – Keshia Knight Pulliam, The Cosby Show actress

This Day in Local History – April 9, 2020

April 9, 1969: South Peace News publishes a photo of High Prairie’s Ed Sherington and the 12 1/2 pound pike he caught at Snipe Lake.

April 9, 1969: South Peace News reports on the latest tool used by High Prairie teachers: closed circuit TV.

April 9, 1969: Grouard MLA Roy Ells announces in South Peace News that a contract is awarded to North American Road Limited for the grading and widening of the road between Enilda and High Prairie.

April 9, 1973: Prairie River School principal William Buck is elected by acclamation to High Prairie town council.

April 9, 1975: South Peace News reports that the MITAA Society is set up and a Detox Centre planned for High Prairie which is expected to open in 90 days.

April 9, 1979: Barry Talbot opens a Mutual Life Insurance office in High Prairie.

April 9, 1980: Buchanan Lumber and Bissell Brothers Lumber go on record saying good help is hard to find.

April 9, 1984: East Prairie Councillor Joe Courtepatte tells the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce East Prairie is getting a new townsite.

April 9, 1987: Representatives from Municipal Affairs investigate problems between High Prairie town council and Mayor Don Lorenz. Lorencz refuses to attend because the meeting was closed to the public.

April 9, 1994: High Prairie holds its first bull sale at the Agriplex.

April 9, 1997: South Peace News reports Brian and Judy Glenn are leaving High Prairie and Blake Noecker takes over managing Fountain Tire.

April 9, 1998: Enilda residents consider forming a Citizens on Patrol committee to fight crime.

April 9, 2002: Students at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School join forces and break the world record for most participants in the Hokey Pokey at one time.

April 9, 2002: Students in Slave Lake, Donnelly and Kinuso walk out of classes in support of teachers in their ongoing contract dispute with the Alberta government. High Prairie students join the protest eight days later.

April 9, 2005: High Prairie provincial court Judge Roger P. Smith dies at his home from a heart attack. He is remembered as a man of honour and compassion.

April 9, 2005: Six teenagers are charged with various crimes after trashing Atikameg School. School is closed the next day to clean up the mess.

April 9, 2016: Well-known High Prairie businessman Allan Smith passes away in Mesa, Arizona, at the age of 78 years. He opened Allan’s Welding in 1981.

April 9, 2017: Dorine St. Pierre passes away at the age of 56 years. Born in McLennan, she worked at ATB Financial for over 25 years.

April 9, 2018: The Loyie Brissenden Archives open at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. Dedicated to local authors Larry Loyie and Constance Brissenden, the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre is part of the archives.

April 9, 2016: Long-time area farmer Grant Gaschnitz passes away at the age of 75 years. He was active in the Peace Country Beef and Forage Association and Pioneer Threshermans Association.

This Day in World History – April 9, 2020

1241 – Battle of Liegnitz: Mongol armies defeat Poles & Germans.

1682 – Robert La Salle claims lower Mississippi [Louisiana] for France.

1869 – Hudson Bay Company cedes its territory to Canada.

1872 – Samuel R. Percy patents dried milk.

1914 – “World, the Flesh & the Devil”, 1st colour film, shown in London.

1917 – Vimy Ridge in France stormed by Canadian troops.

1950 – Bob Hope makes 1st TV appearance.

1959 – NASA names 1st 7 astronauts for Project Mercury.

1963 – Winston Churchill becomes 1st honorary US citizen.

1965 – 1st game at Houston Astrodome [indoor baseball stadium].

1967 – 1st Boeing 737 makes its maiden flight.

1968 – Martin Luther King Jr., buried in Atlanta.

1969 – 1st flight of Concorde 002.

1976 – US & Russia agreed on size of nuclear tests for peaceful use.

1986 – “Dallas” announces it will revive killed Bobby Ewing character.

1997 – NFL announces it will give $3M to CFL.

2002 – Funeral of “Queen Mother” occurs at Westminster Abbey, UK.

2003 – Baghdad falls to U.S. forces, ending the invasion of Iraq.

2018 – Tammy Duckworth is 1st US senator to give birth while in office.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 9, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A colleague could be in a very bad mood, and therefore not the easiest person in the world to deal with. In fact, today he or she could resist working at all, and you might feel obligated to take up the slack. Only do it if the tasks are urgent. It isn’t fair to you to have to do someone else’s job. Don’t feel guilty if you leave it unfinished.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Plans to go away on vacation or perhaps a business trip could be put on hold today. Events you might have been scheduled to attend could be temporarily postponed. This could leave you feeling somewhat at a loss because you’d planned to be away and now you don’t know what to do with yourself in the meantime. Be your usual ingenious self and you’ll find something! Go to it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This isn’t a good day to visit the racetrack, Las Vegas, or any store that sells lottery tickets. Stay away from the stock market, too. Speculation of any kind now could be risky at best and disastrous at worst. Romance is also likely to be blocked today, since you’re probably feeling a bit lethargic and not very sociable. Read a good book. That’s the most productive thing you could do today!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’re likely to want to retreat into your bedroom and slam the door today. You won’t feel like talking or socializing with anyone, not even those closest to you. Too much work could have you in a state of near exhaustion and almost total burnout, which means getting some rest is probably the best thing you could do right now. Relax now, and get yourself going again tomorrow.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This might prove to be one of those days in which it’s very hard to get anything related to work or communication off the ground. You could find excuses to stop working more often than usual, particularly if it involves calling people on the phone. Don’t fight it. Take care of the most urgent tasks. The world won’t come to an end if you put the rest off a while.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might have planned to make a particular purchase today, but a quick check of your financial situation could reveal that it would be better if you waited until your next payday. This could prove disappointing and frustrating, but look at it this way – you’ve waited this long for this item. It isn’t urgent, so waiting a little longer certainly won’t hurt. Do something else today.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A lack of physical and mental energy as well as motivation could have you in a lethargic mood today. You won’t feel like doing much of anything. You might get extremely irritated at the thought of having to work in any way. It might be a good idea to go to a movie in the evening, preferably a thriller or action movie. This will get your juices flowing again.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Usually you enjoy talking with others, but today you won’t even want to answer the phone. Your physical stamina and mental energy are low, and you could feel out of sorts. It might help if you go for a walk sometime in the afternoon. You won’t want to waste your evening lying around the house. Get the endorphins going and then go to a movie. You’ll soon be your old self again!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A group of friends might want you to go out with them today, but you probably won’t feel up to it. Your financial situation could also require a little belt-tightening now, so you may not feel you can justify the expense. In any case, you aren’t going to want to spend the evening alone. Invite a friend or love partner over to watch a movie with you.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you could feel full of energy and eager to get out for some exercise, but other responsibilities might threaten to keep you from doing it. The resulting frustration could zap all your energy and put you in a lethargic mood. Don’t fall into this trap! Get the most urgent tasks done and then get the exercise you need. This way, you can recoup both your physical and mental energy.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your energy is probably pretty low today. You won’t feel like socializing, nor will you feel like staying in and reading or watching TV. Chances are you won’t know what to do with yourself all day. Under these circumstances, the best thing to do is find a distraction. Go work out, read a thrilling book, go to a funny movie. Get your mind off your lethargy and it could well disappear.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Career and financial goals could seem completely stalled, and this could have you depressed, frustrated, and in something of a panic. Don’t fall into this trap. This isn’t a permanent condition. You’ll be back on track in a few days. In the meantime, be good to yourself. Buy yourself a present, or spend the afternoon in a bookstore. If nothing else, you’ll feel better.