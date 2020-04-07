Today in High Prairie – April 8, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 8, 2020

Town of HP Budget meeting in chambers at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 8, 2020

Davin Degner

Jim Delorme

Milly Kushner

Brian Bliss

Janice Wilson

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 8, 2020

Dwayne Jean Jr.

Nathan Levesque

Shari McLaughlin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 8, 2020

1460 – Juan Ponce de León, Spanish explorer

1859 – Edmund Husserl, Founded Phenomenology

1892 – Mary Pickford, Poor Little Rich Girl actress

1912 – Sonja Henie, Norwegian figure skater

1923 – Edward Mulhare, Knight Rider actor

1930 – John B. Tucker, Candid Camera TV host

1947 – 1946, Steve Howe, Asia guitarist

1947 – Larry Norman, Pioneer of Christian rock

1954 – Gary Carter, Montreal Expo

1954 – John Schneider, Dukes of Hazzard actor {Bo}

1963 – Julian Lennon, Musician, son of John Lennon

1974 – Chris Kyle, Navy SEAL sniper [160 kills]

1981 – Taylor Kitsch, Canadian actor and model

1984 – Taran Noah Smith, Home Improvement actor

This Day in Local History – April 8, 2020

April 8, 1963: Peace River constituency MP Gerald Baldwin wins his seat in the federal election getting 16,018 votes, or more than twice his next opponent. The Liberals win the election but the PCs win 14 of 17 seats in Alberta.

April 8, 1970: South Peace News reports on the construction of the new TD Bank in High Prairie.

April 8, 1972: The High Prairie Lions Club receives its charter with Dennis Spence as president.

April 8, 1976: The High Prairie Regals win the NPHL title as they defeat the Falher Pirates 7-6 in the sixth game of the final. Jim McLean scores the game winner with only 31 seconds remaining in the game, one day after his birthday.

April 8, 1987: A young offender pleads guilty to assaulting MLA Larry Shaben Dec. 5, 1986. Sentencing is postponed.

April 8, 1991: Diana Oliver is named High Prairie’s Citizen of the Year by the local chamber of commerce.

April 8, 1992: South Peace News reports Trout Lake and Peerless Lake are without doctors as the government fights service providers over flight costs. The issue is quickly settled.

April 8, 1992: South Peace News reports Kinuso farmer Marcel Abel loses 31 elk due to TB.

April 8, 1994: Rollie Briand celebrates the grand opening of Rollie’s Sports Plus in High Prairie.

April 8, 1994: Janet E. Lalonde, 21, of High Prairie dies after her vehicle leaves the road and rolls in the ditch 8 1/2 kilometres south of McLennan.

April 8, 1998: High Prairie town council decides it’s time to do something about the Bridge Crew [street people]. A meeting is set for May 7 but is eventually cancelled.

April 8, 1998: High Prairie Councillor Dean Haubrich says Buchanan Lumber is stalling in regard to replacing their beehive burner by 1999 after council hears an extension may be granted if a “firm plan” is in place.

April 8, 2002: Garth Basarab is awarded a certificate by High Prairie RCMP for his seven years of auxiliary service.

April 8, 2009: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Allin Chalifoux wins free gas for one year [valued at up to $2,500] after winning a promotion at McLennan’s Kimiwan Konfectionary.

April 8-11, 2016: Trees are cut down in High Prairie’s MacIntyre Park as a revitalization project begins.

April 8, 2017: David Martinson is presented with the High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year Award at the annual Firemen’s Ball.

This Day in World History – April 8, 2020

1093 – The new Winchester Cathedral is dedicated.

1766 – 1st fire escape patented, wicker basket on a pulley & chain.

1820 – Famous ancient Greek statue, Venus de Milo, discovered on Milos.

1862 – John D. Lynde patents aerosol dispenser.

1869 – American Museum of Natural History opens in New York City.

1879 – Milk sold in glass bottles for 1st time.

1893 – The Critic reports ice cream soda is America’s national drink.

1913 – Opening of China’s 1st parliament takes place in Peking.

1933 – Manchester Guardian warns of unknown Nazi terror.

1946 – League of Nations assembles for last time.

1964 – Unmanned Gemini 1 launched.

1966 – OAO 1, 1st orbiting astronomical observatory, launched.

1969 – 1st MLB baseball game by Canadian team; Expos beats NY Mets 10-9.

1969 – Expansion teams Royals, Expos, Padres & Pilots win their 1st games.

1974 – Discovery Island opens at Walt Disney World, Florida.

1974 – Hank Aaron hits 715th HR, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.

1979 – 204th & final episode of “All in the Family.”

1979 – People’s Republic of China joins IOC.

1985 – India files suit against Union Carbide over Bhopal disaster.

1990 – King Birendra of Nepal lifts 30-year ban on political parties.

1991 – Michael Landon announces he has inoperable cancer of the pancreas.

1991 – Oakland A’s stadium becomes 1st outdoor arena in USA to ban smoking.

1997 – Microsoft releases Internet Explorer 4 Beta.

2006 – Shedden massacre occurs in Canada: 8 men shot to death.

2008 – Construction of world’s 1st bldg to use wind turbines completed.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 8, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you could receive an invitation to a social event you’ll really want to attend. People could be there who might turn out to be important contacts. Nonetheless, you might find other responsibilities interfere with your plans, and experience a wave of disappointment. If you’re creative, you will find a way to fulfill your obligations and attend the event, too. Think about it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An opportunity to travel to a place you’ve always wanted to visit, perhaps for business reasons, could come your way today. This could be very exciting, but you might have some difficulty making the arrangements. Flights could be full, hotels too costly, and responsibilities at home might need attention. But you can find a way to deal with any obstacle. Think creatively and get busy!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Daydreams full of adventure, perhaps involving travel, could take up a lot of your time today. You’re probably bored with your situation and longing to do something to break your routine. You might have no idea how you can escape from everything right now. Don’t force it. Spend the afternoon in a place you don’t usually visit. You’ll come up with a workable idea in due time. Go for it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your desire to see a romantic partner could be very strong today. However, if you ask, you might be turned down. Don’t jump to the conclusion your friend doesn’t want to see you. If he or she says there are responsibilities to attend to, believe it! You might have to wait until another day, but that’s probably the worst that will happen. Have a little faith and hang in there!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Overindulgence in food and drink over the past few days could be causing you to feel a little out of sorts today. You might even wonder if the fun was worth it! A little careful attention to yourself will have you back to normal in no time. Don’t be surprised, however, if another opportunity to live it up presents itself! Take care. You don’t want to feel this way again.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A strong desire to meet with a romantic partner could come over you today. However, you might not be able to reach your friend. He or she could be busy and unable to respond to phone messages or e-mails. Nonetheless, don’t get too frustrated. If you persist, the two of you will eventually touch base. If you can’t see each other today, make arrangements for tomorrow. Better late than never!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A moody family member could have you confused, and you might not be able to discern the best way to find out what’s bothering him or her. Don’t overanalyze the situation. The best way is probably just to come right out and tactfully speak your mind. You’ll probably find this person simply has some minor problems to work through – nothing serious enough to worry about.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might want to spend most of today outside, perhaps taking a walk through a park. You could have some serious thinking to do and feel the best recourse is to be by yourself for a while. Decisions won’t come easily today, so don’t try to force them. Just enjoy being out in the fresh air. Sometimes things come together more quickly if you forget about them for a while.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Money problems could be on your mind, perhaps more so than necessary. You might have a tendency to blow them out of proportion and think they’re worse than they are. Try to make a special effort to be objective. You might need to cut a few corners and devise a few temporary economy measures, but your situation should be back to normal within a week or two. Relax!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you could look in the mirror and panic about your appearance. You might be feeling a little under the weather and look a little tired. Nonetheless, you probably look a lot better than you think you do. Don’t fall into the trap of blowing every little flaw out of proportion. A little rest is probably all you need in order to look like yourself again.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your artistic abilities could seem a bit blocked today. You could be anxious to complete a half-finished project, but at this point you may have no idea where to go with it. Don’t panic! Do something else for a day or two and ideas will probably flow as if by magic. If you don’t have a tight deadline, there’s no rush to complete the work now. Give it some time!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you could have a strong desire to get out and socialize. You could well spend a lot of time on the phone trying to reach some friends, but not have much luck with it. If they’re busy, a frustrating game of phone tag could result. You might try just dropping by. Even if he or she can’t see you right then, you can make arrangements for later.