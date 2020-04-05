Today in High Prairie – April 5, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 5, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 5, 2020

David Dvornek

Paula Cowell

Ethan Tytgatt

Joanne Wilson

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 5, 2020

Damien McLaughlin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 5, 2020

1588 – Thomas Hobbes, English philosopher

1698 – Georg Wagner, German composer

1827 – Joseph Lister, Pioneer antiseptic surgery

1900 – Spencer Tracy, Captains Courageous actor

1908 – Bette Davis, Jezebel actress

1916 – Bernard Baily, Co-creator of DC Comics

1916 – Gregory Peck, To Kill a Mockingbird actor

1941 – Michael Moriarty, Law & Order actor

1942 – Allan Clarke, Hollies vocalist

1943 – Max Gail, Barney Miller

1946 – Jennifer Penney, Canadian ballerina

1950 – Agnetha Fältskog, ABBA singer

1956 – Diamond Dallas Page, American pro wrestler

1970 – Thea Gill, Canadian actress

2173 – “Fenton” Mudd, Star Trek actor

This Day in Local History – April 5, 2020

April 5, 1913: Grouard continues to boom as the Dominion Land Office reports a 100 per cent increase in the fiscal year and 60 per cent increase since February. Eighty locations are registered in a 30-day period.

April 5, 1917: St. Mark’s Anglican Church is moved to a new site in High Prairie.

April 5, 1957: The Leicester [Peavine] post office closes.

April 5, 1978: The High Prairie Regals win the NPHL championship in six games after defeating the visiting Fairview Elks 7-5 in overtime.

April 5, 1989: South Peace News reports on the collapse of Utikuma Lake due to winter fish kill.

April 5, 2000: South Peace News reports that Alberta Environment installs a sampling station at a secret location in High Prairie after receiving complaints of fly ash from Buchanan Lumber’s beehive burner.

April 5, 2004: James Richard Parker continually pleads guilty to charges in High Prairie provincial court but Judge L.E. Nemirsky strikes the guilty plea saying he may be not guilty.

April 5, 2011: Erica Stewart opens a Few of Your Favorite Things in High Prairie. The store features giftware to home décor.

April 5, 2013: Helen Lines has an encounter with a cougar near her home northwest of High Prairie but is able to run back to her house in safety.

April 5, 2017: Leona Marge Keshen passes away in Edmonton from complications from cancer at the age of 79 years. She worked at the hospital, Park Hotel, Merner’s IDA and Medicine Bottle.

This Day in World History – April 5, 2020

456 – Saint Patrick returns to Ireland as a missionary bishop.

1621 – Mayflower sails from Plymouth on a return trip to England.

1722 – Dutch navigator Jacob Roggeveen discovers Easter Island.

1804 – High Possil Meteorite: 1st recorded meteorite in Scotland falls.

1806 – Isaac Quintard patents apple cider.

1879 – Chile declares war on Bolivia and Peru, starting War of the Pacific.

1923 – Firestone Tire and Rubber Company starts producing inflatable tires.

1943 – Poon Lim found off the coast of Brazil after being adrift 133 days.

1958 – Ripple Rock in Seymour Narrows in Canada is destroyed.

1965 – Lava Lamp Day celebrated.

1971 – Fran Phipps is 1st woman to reach North Pole.

1971 – Mount Etna erupts in Sicily.

1986 – Record for a throw-and-return boomerang set at 121 meters.

1987 – Fox TV network premieres showing “Married With Children.”

1987 – Wayne Gretzky wins 7th straight NHL scoring title.

1989 – Solidarity grants legal status in Poland.

1993 – Construction begins on Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

1997 – Steve Irwin’s “The Crocodile Hunter” debuts.

2016 – San Francisco becomes 1st US city to mandate paid parental leave.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 5, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’re likely to find people somewhat irritating today. It’s as though nothing is good enough, and nobody seems to know exactly what he or she wants. You’ll reign supreme within this maze of overt conflict and dissatisfaction. You might even be asked to step in and restore order. If the conflict is domestic, go ahead. But tread carefully if you’re asked to be the sheriff at the office!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – When you woke up this morning, you may have felt an oppressive mood hanging in the air. Unfortunately, that haze of misunderstanding and conflict is likely to last all day. However, it makes this an ideal time to speak up about anything that’s bothering you! Don’t be shy about going on the warpath today. If you don’t, you’re likely to be the target of a surprise attack.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The mood you’re in today is the stuff of which memorable encounters are made. You’ll be wary at first, perhaps even somewhat hostile, to anyone who dares intrude on your freedom. Then suddenly you’ll realize this person is someone special, intriguing, and definitely out of the ordinary. Finally, you’ll realize the qualities he or she offers just happen to be those you need the most right now.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – More than ever before, you’ll feel as though it’s time to take matters into your own hands and build your own career future. You’re fed up with living on hope and putting off your happiness until tomorrow. Your determination will be so strong you could even surprise yourself. Tomorrow you’ll refine your approach and make it more concrete. Today is the first day of a new life for you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is the ideal moment to address once and for all the questions that have been on your mind for the last three weeks. Pay particular attention to questions that touch on your sentimental side. If you’re currently involved in unsatisfactory relationships, don’t be afraid to leave them behind. And if you’re fretting about a request you made that has yet to be answered, let it go. No response is forthcoming.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Like your compatriots, something is coming to an end concerning the lack of confidence you have in yourself. You have been hesitant to stand in the spotlight for quite a while now, feeling you aren’t quite ready. Well, no more excuses! Ready or not, you’re going to have to push forward. The only thing you risk losing is your pride, and that, is your most resilient asset.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It’s possible the last few weeks have allowed you to gain a little clarity on certain questions you may have about your vocation. You might even be a little clearer about your feelings concerning what your destiny might be. The planetary energy makes this a good time to stop thinking about such questions and let your life take over. You are well prepared for this kind of thing!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – These past three weeks were rather good for your equilibrium. It was just a matter of getting a bit more involved in life than is usual for you, and showing what you’re capable of. It’s likely you had a mixture of successes and setbacks, but on the whole, improvements have been steady. You might have noticed that something about you needed improvement, but isn’t that true for everyone?

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It isn’t always pleasant to have to question oneself, but this is the main objective of today’s planetary energies – to launch you into new adventures. So take advantage of the configuration to look inside and find the source of some of your setbacks. This isn’t an easy exercise, to be sure, but it will do you an enormous amount of good. Just be honest with yourself.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today isn’t a day for meditation. The planetary energies are asking you to step outside of yourself and get back into the world again! You’ve been doing an awful lot of thinking about your image recently, and now you’re going to have to test out how the “new and improved” you operates in your daily life. You can expect some pleasant feedback and truly lasting changes!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you have grievances about your love life, today is the day to speak up. Indeed, today requires only total honesty and forthrightness in all areas. You can expect to confront “the other” whether it’s your mate or co-worker, on the basis of truth and righteousness. Rest assured you’ll command his or her attention! Be careful that the weight of your words doesn’t surpass that of your thoughts.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Are you thinking of switching careers or traveling to the other side of the world? Or perhaps you just want to pull a “Greta Garbo” and stay at home alone with the shades drawn tight. A series of small incidents at work is likely to inspire you with the most outlandish of ideas. It might just be that you sense your inner need for a change of scene.