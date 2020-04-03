Today in High Prairie – April 4, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 4, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 4, 2020

Bea Gallagher

Charlene Porisky

Grace Hill

Cynthia Deynaka

Kerry Gardner

Emma Keay

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 4, 2020

Alexander Malanowich

Brittney Kirton

Harmony Bigcharles

Stacy Kirtio

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 4, 2020

1818 – Thomas Mayne Reid, The Headless Horseman author

1821 – Linus Yale Jr., Yale cylinder lock inventor

1887 – William Rose, Discovered threonine

1895 – Arthur Murray, American ballroom dancer

1913 – Jules Léger, Canadian Gov.-General

1916 – David White, Bewitched actor

1928 – Estelle Harris, Seinfeld actress

1944 – Craig T. Nelson, Poltergeist actor

1945 – Caroline McWilliams, Benson actress

1948 – David Withers, Dire Straits rocker

1949 – Larry Lingle, The Four Seasons rocker

1951 – Steve Gatlin, Gatlin Brother singer

1956 – Evelyn Hart, Canadian prima ballerina

1963 – Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg Jet

1964 – Robbie Rist, Brady Bunch actor

1965 – Robert Downey Jr., Avengers actor

1966 – Nancy McKeon, Facts of Life actress

2012 – Grumpy Cat, US cat Internet celebrity

This Day in Local History – April 4, 2020

April 4, 1969: Fire destroys the McLennan Arena. Damage is estimated at $140,000.

April 4, 1973: McLean’s Refrigeration and Appliance Service in High Prairie is renamed to reflect the new services offered.

April 4, 1973: South Peace News reports that High Prairie town council agrees to buy a tranquilizer gun to deal with stray dogs in town.

April 4, 1979: Jack’s Jewellery holds a grand opening to celebrate their expansion in High Prairie.

April 4, 1983: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce is furious over a tourism report which ignores the west end of Lesser Slave Lake.

April 4, 1984: About 600 people attend the opening of High Prairie Elementary School’s new wing.

April 4, 1984: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council agrees to build a water line to service Enilda.

April 4, 1990: Athabasca MP Jack Shields denies rumours he is quitting federal politics and instead becoming involved provincially.

April 4, 1999: South Peace News reports Yvonne Willier opens Moostoos Arts and Crafts in Trade-Winds Plaza in High Prairie.

April 4, 1993: Long-time High Prairie businessman Ike Lawrence dies in Edmonton.

April 4, 1998: The High Prairie Agricultural Society burns the mortgage to the Agriplex at a Spring Barn Dance.

April 4, 2001: High Prairie RCMP lay charges against a YAC resident who compiled a “hit list” against staff members.

April 4, 2004: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen is honoured with an Aboriginal Achievement Award in Edmonton.

April 4, 2005: A family dog finds a cocaine stash valued at about $10,000 on the Sucker Creek Reserve.

April 4, 2005: High Prairie provincial court Judge Roger P. Smith deems a billiard ball as a dangerous weapon and fines John G. Desjarlais $460.

April 4, 2007: Two parcels of land are officially annexed into the Town of High Prairie including the Kryzalka quarter.

April 4, 2008: Gordon Buchanan drops the ceremonial puck to officially open the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

April 4, 2014: Long-time High Prairie resident Pete Zahacy passes away at the age of 98 years. A farmer, he also served the High Prairie Elks for over 70 years.

April 4, 2015: The Peavine Junior Novice Rangers win the 2015 Alberta Native hockey title after winning four straight games in Edmonton.

This Day in World History – April 4, 2020

1460 – University of Basel in Swizerland forms.

1558 – Tsar Ivan IV gives parts of North-Russia to fur traders.

1814 – Napoleon abdicates for the first time in favour of his son.

1828 – Casparus van Wooden patents chocolate milk powder.

1850 – City of Los Angeles incorporated.

1896 – Announcement of gold discovery in Yukon.

1902 – Cecil Rhodes scholarship fund forms with $10 million.

1913 – Greek aviator becomes 1st pilot victim when plane crashes.

1932 – Vitamin C is 1st isolated.

1947 – Largest group of sunspots on record observed.

1949 – North Atlantic Treaty Organization treaty signed.

1958 – The CND Peace Symbol displayed in public for 1st time.

1969 – Haskell Karp receives 1st temporary artificial heart.

1972 – 1st electric power plant fueled by garbage begins operating.

1973 – World Trade Center, then world’s tallest building, opens.

1974 – Hank Aaron ties Babe Ruth’s home-run record of 714.

1975 – Steve Miller is arrested for burning his girlfriend’s clothes.

1975 – Microsoft is founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen.

1988 – Eddie Hill is world’s 1st driver to cover 1/4 mile under 5 seconds.

2013 – Giant tarantula with a 20-cm leg span, discovered in Sri Lanka.

2017 – Pink Star diamond sets world record price of $71 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 4, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could have an urge to invent new things. You feel compelled to create something in the artistic, technical, or philosophical field. If only you’d give yourself enough time to pursue these ideas! Today, realize that concentration is the key to accomplishment. Put away periodicals, computers, phones, and other such distractions and you might well be surprised by the wealth of inspiration that comes to you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Generally, you come up with the perfect, witty answer one day too late. Impulse and intuition take a back seat to your excellent self-control. The day ahead presents one opportunity to let go of the inhibition that sometimes stymies you. Yield to your instincts a little and see what happens. A little more socializing wouldn’t hurt, either. You’re certainly entitled to some fun now and then!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You think of yourself as fairly modern in your thinking, don’t you? But have you really been able to reject tradition entirely? Have you rid yourself of all the outmoded conventions that confined earlier generations? If not, today you’ll be inspired to revamp your role models and lighten your workload. Equality in the home is just as important as equality in the workplace.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is some likelihood of a slight career conflict. You might have to deal with a co-worker who steps on your toes or runs roughshod over your gentle nature. Defend yourself with your favourite weapons – silence, laughter, and perspective. Let your adversary tangle himself or herself in desperate attempts to justify their behaviour. Let your boss be the wise and discerning judge of the matter.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – For a few weeks now you’ve understood that each day brings its share of constraints. For example, today you could feel doubts about your physical appearance. Are you questioning your attractiveness or your ability to make an impression on someone special? Did you use bad judgment at some point, and you’re now afraid you’ve hurt your reputation? A decision you make at the end of the day will relieve these anxieties.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a day to think about your private life. Expect to be particularly sensitive to all kinds of demands from those close to you. You have the power to create greater harmony at home, specifically in your relationship. Take stock of everyone’s desires and consider any limitations in fulfilling them. Even if the answers aren’t found today, it will be useful to simply ask the questions.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today can be a relaxing day, provided you make the necessary effort to deal with material constraints. You would like nothing better than to spend much of the day planning fun activities for the future. But, alas, demands from your family, friends, or boss force you to concentrate on the here and now instead. Still, don’t abandon your wonderfully pleasing ambitions altogether.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a lot on your mind today. Over the last three weeks you’ve analyzed your relationships on a deep and profound level. New people with attractive qualities could be tempting you to make a change. But is this a good time in your life to start up friendships or love relationships? Are you willing to accept the upheaval such changes would create? These are worthwhile questions to ask.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – After a few days that were a bit serious, today you awake with a light heart and boundless energy! Your capacity for seduction will be at its peak, so why not use it to your advantage? The men and women at work, in particular, will yield to your wishes today. Your influence extends to all levels of the organization. If you’ve been thinking about asking your boss for a raise, do it today!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you have children, you could be feeling a bit overworked and overwhelmed. If you don’t have children, perhaps the constraints and demands of your professional life are weighing heavily on your mind. Don’t worry – these feelings shall pass. Expect an opportunity to get free of the ties that bind. Even though it will only be a temporary respite, take advantage of it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Feeling grumpy lately,? Don’t fret, because your bad mood won’t last. This attitude is unlike you. Co-workers notice your change in personality but still treat you with consideration and respect. You’re fortunate to be able to draw upon a considerable wealth of kindness and good karma that you have built up over the years. Your friends and loved ones treat your mood as an aberration, which is exactly what it is.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – How hard you have to work to achieve your purposes! It’s as though you carry around an overstuffed sandbag and each step requires a huge effort! This would be a good day to identify the source of the trouble. Ask if you aren’t sabotaging yourself and letting your subconscious resist the goals you have so deliberately set. You have a deep inner mystery to solve.