Today in High Prairie – April 30, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 30, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 30, 2020

Aaron Herben

Derrick Roy

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 30, 2020

Dwain Hill

Jonah Collins

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 30, 2020

1770 – David Thompson, English/Canadian explorer

1908 – Eve Arden, Our Miss Brooks actress

1921 – Roger Easton, GPS inventor

1923 – Al Lewis, The Munsters actor

1925 – Johnny Horton, Country singer

1926 – Cloris Leachman, Phyllis actress

1940 – Burt Young, Rocky actor

1943 – Bobby Vee, US pop singer

1944 – Jill Clayburgh, Unmarried Woman actress

1953 – Merrill Osmond, Osmond Brothers singer

1975 – Johnny Galecki, Big Bang Theory actor

1975 – Kunal Nayyar, Big Bang Theory actor

1982 – Kirsten Dunst, Spider-Man actress

1982 – Cleo Higgins, Cleopatra actress

1985 – Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman actress

This Day in Local History – April 30, 2020

April 30, 1968: A sod turning ceremony is held lo to mark construction of the $949,000 E.W. Pratt High School.

April 30, 1969: High Prairie town council takes a full page ad in South Peace News asking the people of town to support their proposal to buy the gas utility system.

April 30, 1971: The Alberta Ballet Company performs at E.W. Pratt High School.

April 30, 1975: It is reported that Kirk Boucher, 20, formerly of Faust, wins the Variety Division in the finals of the 1974-75 Search for Talent Show co-sponsored by CFRN-TV.

April 30, 1980: Retired High Prairie farmer Lucien Lizee, 70, wins $100,000 in the Western Express lottery.

April 30 1990: Philip and Diana Chung celebrate their purchase and the grand opening of Red Basket.

April 30, 1990: ForAlta Resources is fined $3,000 in court for failure to ensure health and safety of workers and failure to ensure work done on site was done by a competent worker. The charges stemmed from the Sept. 16, 1988 accident that claimed the lives of Patricia Greentree and Gwen Ward.

April 30, 1995: Marie Savill leaves her job as FCSS director to become one of two facilitators for children’s services in the region.

April 30, 1999: Kozie’s Auction Mart ceases operation after the death of owner Stan Kozie Dec. 31, 1998.

April 30, 2001: Canada Post opens a new outlet in High Prairie at the old Boyt Building.

April 30, 2001: Bridge Crew member Floyd Nelson Laboucan asks a not-so-amused provincial court Judge Thomas Goodson if he’s tried hairspray or Listerine.

April 30, 2005: High Prairie’s Colette Larose, 16, is awarded Ringette Alberta’s Player of the Year award.

April 30, 2007: Long-time Faust resident Frank Madsen dies at the age of 91 years. He operated a fur farm, worked in the lumber industry and farmed.

April 30, 2007: High Prairie provincial court Judge G.W. Paul scolds the Town of High Prairie over a senseless dog control bylaw. “It seems a terrible shame to put everyone to that trouble,” says Judge Paul. Town CAO Larry Baran says council is rewriting the bylaw.

April 30, 2008: A tender is released by Peace Country Health for the groundwork of the new High Prairie Hospital.

April 30, 2010: High Prairie mourns the loss of Paul Charles Hartman at the age of 89 years. He was one of the original investors of the Northern Lites Motor Inn and Lounge and founder of Flowers ‘n’ Things. His wife, Dorothy, passed away 59 days earlier.

April 30, 2011: The High Prairie Fields store re-opens under the name of Field$ Dollar Depot.

April 30, 2014: HPSD director of transportation Gordon Jessome retires.

This Day in World History – April 30, 2020

1483 – Pluto moves inside Neptune’s orbit until July 23, 1503.

1722 – Game of Billiards is mentioned in New England Courant.

1772 – John Clais patents 1st scale.

1774 – Pope Clement XIV proclaims a universal jubilee for the 2nd time.

1803 – Louisiana Purchase Treaty signed $15 million; size of USA doubles.

1808 – 1st practical typewriter finished by Italian Pellegrini Turri.

1859 – Charles Dickens’ “A Tale Of Two Cities: is first published.

1864 – New York becomes 1st state to charge a hunting license fee.

1904 – Ice cream cone makes its debut.

1916 – Germany passes Daylight Saving Time – 1st country in the world.

1939 – NBC/RCA 1st public TV demo with FDR at opening of NY World’s Fair.

1945 – Red Army opens attack on German Reichstag building in Berlin.

1945 – Adolf Hitler commits suicide along with his new wife, Eva Braun.

1947 – Boulder Dam renamed in honor of Herbert Hoover.

1952 – Mr. Potato Head is 1st toy advertised on TV.

1961 – Premier Fidel Castro of Cuba receives Lenin-Peace Prize.

1967 – Ostankino Tower, highest free-standing structure in world, finished.

1976 – Royal Canadian Mint opens a branch in Winnipeg.

1980 – Juliana, Queen of the Netherlands, abdicates.

1986 – Ashrita Furman peformed 8,341 somersaults over 12 miles.

1988 – Largest banana split ever, at 4.5 miles long, is made.

1989 – World Wide Web is first launched in the public domain.

1992 – 208th & final episode of “The Cosby Show” on NBC-TV.

1993 – World Wide Web source code is released, software available to all.

1995 – After 120 years the last 15 A&S department stores close.

1997 – Big Ben clock stops at 12:11 p.m. for 54 minutes.

2009 – Chrysler automobile company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

2013 – Willem-Alexander is 1st male Monarch of Netherlands in 123 years.

2018 – New species of water beetle named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

2018 – World’s oldest known spider, 43, dies, killed by a wasp sting.

2018 – Etienne Terrus art museum reveals half of its collection are fakes.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 30, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you admit you’ve made a mistake, people are more likely to forgive you. You have a confrontational day ahead. There’s no doubt you’re in a stationary position concerning your career. That may be crimping your style somewhat, financially speaking, but you’ll make better progress if you assume your responsibility and see your mistakes. However, don’t be too critical of yourself! It’s all part of the learning process.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may have been wishing for some recognition and appreciation lately. The day ahead will show you which path will be the most productive. In order to succeed, you have to plan everything carefully and focus on one goal. You should be sure you have support for that goal. There’s a long, hard climb ahead, but you’re bound to make it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you happen to be training for a new trade, learning a new technique, or perhaps you’re being evaluated after an internship period, you can expect these pursuits to conclude on a high note. You may have been somewhat afraid that those in authority would frown upon your originality. On the contrary, it seems the people in charge appreciate it more than you know.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Although you might find the day ahead somewhat stressful, it’s a key day in your professional evolution. Since you’ve lacked inspiration lately, you must not miss the opportunity you’ll be presented with today. You could find out about an opportunity in a new field, which may lead to a new passion or commitment. Expect to see a new vision of the future forming within you!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today the celestial energy will be trying to teach you something, specifically, how to share with others. But first, you must get to a place where you truly want to share something of yourself. Have you examined your tendency to run away? You seem to be afraid they’ll overwhelm you or that you’ll owe them something. This isn’t the case. Why not give other people a chance to get to know you?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today’s energy will be making you think only about your relationships. It isn’t easy to have relationships with others, as you may have noticed. The respective demands of each one in a relationship can be difficult to understand. Moreover, the demands of others can obscure your path or cause you to detour from it. Consider that the less we ask for in a relationship, the more flexible and deeper it becomes!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some of your demons may come back to haunt you today. You could find yourself battling some of those same old doubts and insecurities that you thought you’d left behind. Your desire for a higher standard of living will have you preoccupied with money concerns in the middle of the day. These concerns will pass, so take a deep breath and try not to worry too much.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It might seem like you no longer completely believe in what you’re doing, perhaps because you’ve been going a little too quickly in your quest to get what you need. Your social life may have slowed down a lot now – just when you decided to go full speed in this domain. Surprising what the astral energy can do, isn’t it? Don’t get upset. You can’t do a thing about it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today’s planetary energies will be very demanding. As you agonize over whether or not you’re up to “standard,” the planets, in a very cheeky way, respond that you are not! That’s because you’re moving too quickly. The change in direction that you’re making at the moment is profound, yet you’re trying to take it lightly. Dare to slow down and go deeper.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You seem to want to become old and wise before your time. Today’s aspects will take you by the hand and lead you back into the heat of the action, experiencing life in all its intensity. Yes, we know you’re really afraid of all this. But if you don’t get back into action, you’ll stay alone in your little corner. The world needs you. Don’t be afraid to share your gifts.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There is some probability you’ll want to escape from reality today. You aren’t anxious to face a situation that demands you commit yourself. Is this because you’re afraid that you cannot assume this new responsibility? This is an honest-to-goodness chance to fulfill your dreams of success. There can be no question of evading it! Get busy!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You face a day of some conflict. Nevertheless, the discord will prove quite useful. This is probably one of the best opportunities in recent weeks to become aware of some family matters. These matters may have been occurring behind your back for some time now. News about a bit of past personal history could surprise you, and perhaps even upset you for a short time.