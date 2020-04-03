Today in High Prairie – April 3, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 3, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 3, 2020

Danny Campbell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 3, 2020

Tammy Kirton

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 3, 2020

1783 – Washington Irving, Legend of Sleepy Hollow author

1885 – Bud Fisher, Mutt and Jeff cartoonist

1898 – Henry Luce, Time publisher

1904 – Sally Rand, American burlesque dancer

1921 – Robert Karvelas, Get Smart actor

1922 – Doris Day, American singer

1924 – Marlon Brando, On the Waterfront actor

1928 – Don Gibson, American country musician

1934 – Jane Goodall, Studied African chimps

1937 – Petunia Pig, Looney Tunes character

1938 – Jeff Barry, Tell Laura I Love Her singer

1941 – Jan Berry, Jan and Dean singer

1942 – Billy Joe Royal, Down in the Boondocks singer

1942 – Wayne Newton, American singer

1944 – Barry Pritchard, Fortunes guitarist

1944 – Tony Orlando, American singer

1958 – Alec Baldwin, Beetlejuice actor

1959 – David Hyde Pierce, Frasier actor

1961 – Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop actor

1965 – Nazia Hassan, South Asian “Queen of Pop”

1972 – Jennie Garth, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

This Day in Local History – April 3, 2020

April 3, 1915: Grouard Mayor Verner Maurice returns from Edmonton after meeting with Premier Sifton to try to get the ED&BC railway branch line constructed to Grouard. An answer from Sifton is undecisive, but Maurice adds “Mr. McArthur must build the railway anyhow.” MLA J.L. Cote says a branch line may be a forerunner of a line to Fort Vermilion. The railway charter granted in 1914 called for the work to be completed on Grouard’s branch line within two years and work to start within one year.

April 3, 1968: South Peace News reports that Larry Shaben is the new president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

April 3, 1973: A polled Hereford owned by J.B. Peyre and Sons of High Prairie sells for the top dollar of $2,800 at the Canadian Western Stock Show and Sale in Edmonton.

April 3, 1975: Two youths are charged with manslaughter after the beating death of Theodore M. Mearon, 52, at the Park Hotel in High Prairie. Mearon was robbed of a half case of beer in the incident.

April 3, 1975: Bill Hughes, High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president, reports that the highway signs at Clyde will be changed back to “High Prairie” from “Slave Lake”.

April 3, 1981: M&M Fireplace celebrates its grand opening in the Town and Country Mall in High Prairie.

April 3, 1981: The High Prairie Elks celebrate the grand opening of their newly-renovated hall.

April 3, 1985: RCMP Const. Herb Hahn is injured following a high-speed chase near Triangle. He suffers head cuts and his cruiser is destroyed.

April 3, 1985: High Prairie E.W. Pratt graduate Patti Johnson is named Grande Prairie College’s Female Athlete of the Year at the Festival of Gold Banquet.

April 3, 1986: Employees at Buchanan Lumber in High Prairie agree to unionize. Company vice-president Greg Buchanan says the report from the Alberta Labour Relations Board was very one-sided.

April 3, 1986: The hometown High Prairie Regals win their fourth straight NPHL title in six games as Harold Bellerose scores the winner in overtime to defeat the Manning Comets 4-3.

April 3, 1995: Freson IGA opens for 24 hours.

April 3, 2006: A single woman from Grouard pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to theft under $5,000 after admitting to taking food from a Grande Prairie store to provide Christmas meals for her children.

April 3, 2008: Driftpile First Nation celebrates the sod turning of their new community hall. Two eagles soar overhead during the ceremony – a symbol of good luck.

April 3-4, 2009: ‘For What it’s Worth Antiques and Collectibles Roadshow’ comes to High Prairie at the Legion Hall. Appraiser Arthur Clausen examines 107 items.

April 3, 2014: Gordon Buchanan Enterprises sells its mill and gravel pit operations to West Fraser Timber Company, ending 58 years of operation by the Buchanan family in High Prairie.

April 3, 2014: High Prairie’s Alvin Meneice is dealt a 29 cribbage hand. It’s the second time he has accomplished the rare feat. His first 29 hand was Jan. 6, 2011.

April 3, 2017: A Fort Nelson, B.C. man is fined $390 in High Prairie provincial court after pleading guilty to spanking his daughter, 15, as a method of discipline.

This Day in World History – April 3, 2020

1657 – English Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell refuses crown.

1860 – Pony Express began between Missouri & California.

1868 – A Hawaiian surfs on highest wave ever: a 50-foot tidal wave.

1882 – American outlaw Jesse James is killed by Robert Ford at home.

1922 – Stalin appointed General Secretary of Russian Communist Party.

1926 – 2nd flight of a liquid-fueled rocket by Robert Goddard.

1933 – 1st airplane flight over Mt. Everest occurs.

1941 – Churchill warns Stalin of German invasion.

1953 – American magazine “TV Guide” publishes 1st issue.

1958 – Fidel Castro’s rebels attack Havana.

1964 – Beatles hold top 6 spots on Sydney Australia record charts.

1965 – 1st atomic powered spacecraft launched.

1966 – Soviet Luna 10 completes its first orbit of the moon.

1970 – Miriam Hargrave of England passes her drivers test on 40th attempt.

1973 – 1st portable cell phone call is made in New York City.

1975 – Bobby Fischer stripped of world chess title for refusing to defend.

1981 – Arnie Boldt of Saskatchewan jumps 6’ 8.25,” with 1 leg.

1986 – US national debt hits $2 trillion.

2006 – Steve Yzerman scores final NHL goal [692] vs Calgary Flames.

2008 – Mariah Carey overtakes Elvis Presley’s record of 17 No. 1 US hits.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 3, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Regardless of your situation, you’ll want to take the easy way out. There’s a laziness sweeping over you, and you could be trying to find a way to sneak out of some responsibilities. Even if this idea seems terrific now, it’s likely to get you into some trouble later. Be wary of cheating the system and then expecting the full benefits of hard work in return. You’ll earn exactly what you deserve.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might be frustrated with romance because it seems to be causing more tension than relaxation. No one said love was easy, but it doesn’t have to be miserable. The key is to not get too stressed out about the little things. Know and expect some things aren’t going to match your expectations. You simply have no control over some aspects of a relationship – the other person, for example.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your imagination is your best friend. You aren’t about to let anyone disturb your fantasy world. You have fit love and romance perfectly into this place, and everything is wonderful in your head. Implementing this plan and making it work in the real world are two different things, so try not to get too tied to this idea. Definitely aim to manifest your vision, but don’t be unrealistic about it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Aggression in your world of romance is likely. Whether coming from you or your close partner, the tension is there and can’t be ignored. Keep in mind, however, it’s possible much of it stems from something that isn’t even true. Perhaps there was a misspoken word or misunderstanding of some sort that’s now causing confusion. Do your best to clear the air of any misconceptions.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re anxious to make a bold move toward the love of your life. Love and romance are most certainly in your favour right now. It isn’t surprising you feel brave. Be careful, however, about getting so carried away with your self-assurance that you distort the truth of the situation. There’s an element of fantasy operating that’s making it difficult for you to see the whole picture.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Although you generally like to keep both feet on the ground and proceed in a stable, organized manner, there’s a strong force encouraging you to spread your wings. Incorporate more fantasy into your day, and practice the art of dreaming. Liberate yourself from reality for a while and feel the weight lifted from your shoulders. Let your imagination run wild. This will bring a greater sense of balance to your life.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might be pegged as the wise guy who’s unable to take anything seriously. Regardless of the situation, you can turn it into a joke of some sort. Your humour likely lifts the spirits of everyone around you. Be careful of taking this too far, however. There could be some people who are uncomfortable with your constant jesting. Let them know you do have a serious side, too.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – One whiff of a familiar scent is likely to send your imagination running wild. Perhaps you’re suddenly transported back to when you were dating someone you adored. Once your imagination starts running, it could be difficult to slow it down. Your fantasy world is likely to be the safest place to hide, so don’t worry about avoiding reality. Keep playing in the past if that’s where you’d rather be today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You could come into conflict with someone who has a very inclusive attitude. Perhaps he or she encourages a humanistic approach that you find unrealistic and even a bit offputting. State exactly how you feel, but make sure you have the facts to back up your point and prepare for a counter argument. A great deal of fantasy is tossed around as truth, so it’s important you not add to it.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Take care of your friends by supporting their ideas. Be careful you don’t automatically encourage a plan or viewpoint you know is wrong or doomed to fail. Even though you might want to make them feel good by saying exactly what they want to hear, this isn’t really doing them any favours. People come up with some wild schemes, so it’s important to bring a levelheaded perspective to the table.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You could be teetering between the real world and a fantasy realm. The fantasy world is more than likely the one that wins out, but that doesn’t mean you should lose all touch with reality. If anyone can bridge these two worlds, it’s you. You’ll probably find yourself drawn to art, which can wonderfully bridge the two. Indeed, your creative juices are gushing like a waterfall today.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Nurture your loved ones. Tonight feel free to escape into a fantasy world with the object of your desire. Make plans to set your wildest fantasy into motion. Let your imagination lead the way. You’ll never get where you want to go until you head in that direction. Have confidence that you can turn your dreams into reality. Don’t waste another day doing things that don’t contribute to your long-term plans.