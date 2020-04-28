Today in High Prairie – April 29, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 29, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 29, 2020

Koreena Geertsma

Lindsey Comeau

Peter Keay

Luanne Nichols

Taylor Hunt

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 29, 2020

Geronimo Giroux

Jessee Tiana Tanasiuk

Korbin Sidoroff

Parker Morland

Quentin Sidoroff

Quentin Sloan

Siara Johnson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 29, 2020

1818 – Alexander II, Tsar of Russia

1863 – William Randolph Hearst, US newspaper publisher

1899 – Duke Ellington, American bandleader

1909 – Tom Ewell, The Seven Year Itch actor

1915 – Donald Mills, Mills Brothers singer

1928 – Carl Gardner, Coasters vocalist

1933 – Willie Nelson, US country singer

1936 – April Stevens, Deep Purple vocalist

1947 – Tommy James, Crimson & Clover singer

1951 – Dale Earnhardt, US auto racer

1952 – Deborah Van Valkenburgh, Too Close for Comfort actress

1954 – Jerry Seinfeld, US comedian/actor

1955 – Kate Mulgrew, Star Trek Voyager actress

1958 – Eve Plumb, Brady Bunch actress [Jan]

1958 – Michelle Pfeiffer, Scarface actress

1958 – Marc Randolph, Co-founder of Netflix

1967 – Rachel Williams, Absolut Vodka model

1968 – Carnie Wilson, Wilson Phillips vocalist

1970 – Andre Agassi, US tennis pro

1970 – Uma Thurman, Pulp Fiction actress

This Day in Local History – April 29, 2020

April 29, 1970: South Peace News publishes an ad announcing the opening of Lloyd’s Sales and Service, the local John Deere dealership, owner by Lloyd Rohloff and Bob Rohloff.

April 29, 1987: South Peace News reports Faust applies for isolated community status so they can enjoy the benefits of the Northern Living Allowance.

April 29, 1994: Ed and Mary Kowalchuk celebrate the grand opening of UFA Petroleum Agency.

April 29, 1994: Gayleeanne Duane celebrates the grand opening of the High Prairie Liquor Store.

April 29, 1995: Aero Aviation, the company which served High Prairie in 1993-34, is placed into receivership.

April 29, 1998: South Peace News advertises Peyre Chrysler has moved into its new building across from Peyre Farm Equipment.

April 29, 2001: Enilda firefighters save the mobile home of Dave Reid after his porch burns. A faulty wood stove is blamed for the fire.

April 29, 2006: Peavine Metis Settlement raises $15,000 for Elmer Anderson, who is suffering from Diabetic Neuropathy.

April 29, 2009: Duane Nichols, Fern Welch and Louise Meyer chair a meeting at the Kisemanito Centre to attempt to form the Grouard and Area Historical Society.

April 29, 2010: Cornerstone Development’s Joe Remai writes Town of High Prairie CAO John Eriksson asking for tax relief on its property north of E.W. Pratt High School. In his request, Remai calls the local economy “horrible”.

April 29, 2013: Gift Lake Metis Settlement and Northland School Division celebrate a sod turning for the settlement’s new school.

April 29, 2013: Joussard is ecstatic after the Alberta government announces a new school will be built in the hamlet.

April 29, 2019: Charles Edward Bleakley is sent to prison for five years. He appeared in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench for sentencing on several charges after a high-speed chase and standoff with police near Kinuso March 8, 2017.

This Day in World History – April 29, 2020

1429 – Joan of Arc arrives at the siege of Orleans.

1553 – Flemish woman introduces practice of starching linen into England.

1587 – Sir Frances Drake sails into Cadiz Spain & sinks Spanish fleet.

1769 – James Watt’s patent for steam engine with separate condenser OKEd.

1813 – 1st US rubber patent granted to Jacob F. Hummel.

1852 – 1st edition of Peter Roget’s Thesaurus published.

1903 – Limestone slides at Turtle Mountain kill 9 in Frank, Alta.

1912 – 108F [42C] at Tuguegarao, Philippines [Oceania record].

1926 – France and US reach accord on repayment of WW I.

1930 – North Sea floodgate at Ijmuiden [biggest in world] officially opens.

1930 – Telephone connection Britain-Australia goes into service.

1936 – 1st pro baseball game in Japan is played.

1945 – 1st food drop by RAF above Nazi-occupied Holland occurs.

1946 – 28 former Japanese leaders indicted in Tokyo as war criminals.

1961 – ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” debuts.

1965 – Australian government announces it will send troops to Vietnam.

1967 – “Respect” single released by Aretha Franklin.

1970 – US and South Vietnamese forces launch an incursion into Cambodia.

1971 – Boeing receives contract for Mariner 10, Mercury exploration.

1975 – The Fall of Saigon occurs; US involvement in the war ends.

1976 – Minister Irene Vorrink begins fluoridating Dutch drinking water.

1981 – Peter Sutcliffe admits he is Yorkshire Ripper [murdered 13 women].

1986 – 800,000 books destroyed by fire in Los Angeles Central Library.

1990 – Wrecking cranes began tearing down the Berlin Wall.

1991 – Cyclone strikes Chittagong district in Bangladesh, killing 139,000.

1992 – Jury acquits LA police officers of beating Rodney King, riots begin.

1994 – Last day of voting in 1st multi-racial elections in South Africa.

1995 – Longest sausage ever, at 28.77 miles, made in Kitchener, Ont.

2004 – Oldsmobile builds its final car ending 107 years of production.

2015 – German Measles is declared eradicated from North and South America.

2018 – Sweden confirms Swedish meatballs actually originated in Turkey.

2018 – Animated series “The Simpsons” surpasses “Gunsmoke” 635-episodes.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 29, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might take up some form of esoteric study, such as astrology, numerology, or alchemy that seems incomprehensible to you at first. As a result, you could be tempted to abandon it. Don’t! Once you get past the jargon, you’ll probably find it fascinating. Keep a dictionary handy, and don’t worry if you have to go over something several times. You have the brains to do it. Now just put in the time.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A friend might be in such a sour mood you wonder if this is the same person you know and love. During the day you might be tempted to try to analyze what’s going on, but this is apt to raise more questions than answers. Probably this is a case of too many problems hitting your friend at once. Don’t pry, but make sure your friend knows you’re there if needed.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A friend or romantic partner might need your advice, and want to discuss a few things you don’t really understand. This could concern this person’s job, which involves a lot of technicalities with which you’re unfamiliar. Don’t be afraid to stop occasionally and ask for an explanation. If you’re going to be of any help, you have to have some idea of what this person is talking about.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might read a book on exercise or nutrition that seems a bit unsettling. According to the book, you’re doing everything wrong! Remember what the author is probably outlining is a certain practice that worked for him or her. Everyone is different. Don’t change your habits for practices that don’t feel right. Consult a professional if you’re still concerned. Such a person is more than capable of discerning what’s right for you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Memories and emotions welling up from the past might excite your creative impulses today. You may not quite be able to understand what all of this means, but the pictures should keep coming to you nonetheless. It might be a good idea to take some notes, even though you might not comprehend all you write. This may be more a process of releasing ancient traumas than creating great masterpieces, but even so, it’s worth pursuing.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A subject you’re researching, perhaps for a class or workshop, might prove more difficult than you expected. The resources you consult might be very scholarly and thus difficult to read. If you can’t find anything comprehensible, try to rent or buy a video on the subject. What’s most important is you grasp the big picture and broader strokes of the concepts you are studying.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A housemate or family member may offer to help you with some chores around the house, but you may well sense their heart just isn’t in it. This person is probably overly burdened with worry and just needs some kind words and a little advice. Just accept that even though you have help, you’ll probably end up doing most of the work yourself. Offer what support you can, and think of it as banking good karma.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Filling out forms regarding your finances could be a real drag for you today. You’ll have to get it done, but you’d rather be elsewhere. It might also seem a little confusing. If you get to it early and concentrate, you should finish it quickly and then get on to what you want to do. After a morning of intense concentration and jumping through bureaucratic hoops that lead to the occasional dead end, reward yourself with something less tedious.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A contract of some kind might require your careful consideration today. You could find it a little difficult to understand, as it could be full of fine print and legalese. Don’t be afraid to ask someone who has a bit more expertise than you to explain what you’re trying to read. It’s important to know all the ins and outs before signing anything.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might encounter some rather disturbing opinions or emotions from a friend, neighbour, or relative. This person could be upset over something and not communicating his or her feelings. It isn’t appropriate to try to coax this person into sharing with you now. They aren’t upset with you, but they might be if you push! Back off and let this person come to terms with the problem. Your friend will talk when the time is right.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some gossip about a friend could reach you today, and it might seem a bit shocking at first. Money could be involved. However, don’t accept what you hear at face value. Whoever got the rumour going is apt to be less concerned with the truth than serving a personal agenda. Call your friend and try to learn the facts without prying. The situation is probably far less dramatic than the gossip implies.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might find others are turning to you for advice and you are honoured to be in such a position. Friends could ask for some information they know you have. It might involve telling a story or giving practical advice. Whatever it is, you might find it difficult to explain without going into some pretty heavy detail. You can do it! Talk slowly and let what you have to say unfold on its own. Your audience will probably hang on your every word.