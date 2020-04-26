Today in High Prairie – April 27, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 27, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 27, 2020

Lisa Pashko

Zac Stokes

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 27, 2020

Donald Sheets

Jason Abel

Michael Matin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 27, 2020

1593 – Mumtaz Mahal, Taj Mahal builder

1791 – Samuel Morse, Morse Code inventor

1840 – Edward Whymper, 1st to climb Matterhorn

1888 – Florence La Badie, Cinderella actress

1896 – Wallace Carothers, Nylon inventor

1900 – Walter Lantz, Woody Woodpecker’s creator

1911 – Colin Gordon, The Pink Panther actor

1919 – Walter Ritchie, Man’s Struggle sculptor

1922 – Jack Klugman, Odd Couple actor [Oscar]

1932 – Casey Kasem, Created American Top 40

1939 – Judy Carne, Laugh-In actress

1939 – Jerry Mercer, April Wine drummer

1948 – Kate Pierson, B-52’s vocalist/guitarist

1959 – Marco Pirroni, Adam & The Ants guitarist

1959 – Sheena Easton, For Your Eyes Only singer

1963 – Cali Timmins, Canadian actress, Ryan’s Hope

1983 – Ari Graynor, The Sopranos actress

This Day in Local History – April 27, 2020

April 27, 1962: Peace River jeweler Bud Dennis is elected to carry to Socred banner in the June 18 federal election.

April 27, 1969: St. Mark’s Anglican Church observes the 60th anniversary of the church in High Prairie. G.A. Crawley, rector of the parish from 1940-46, attends and conducts the service.

April 27, 1971: The University of Alberta Mixed Choir performs at Prairie River School.

April 27, 1984: Joussard’s new water treatment plant is turned on for the first time.

April 27, 1988: South Peace News reports Environment Minister Ken Kowalski announces a $450,000 water management plan for Buffalo Bay and Horse Lakes.

April 27-28, 1990: Al Hotson celebrates the grand opening of the Trade-Winds Plaza.

April 27, 1994: South Peace News reports on a $200,000 project to fix the beach problems at Winagami Lake Provincial Park.

April 27, 2005: High Prairie Fas Gas is robbed by a lone male carrying a large knife.

April 27, 2005: High Prairie town council drops taxes for the second straight year. Homeowners will save $49.76 for every $100,000 of assessment.

April 27, 2005: REAC opposes the M.D. of Big Lakes spraying program. REAC says the program is being more “aggressive” which they adamantly oppose.

April 27, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time High Prairie resident Anthoy Lazaroff, who passes away at the age of 61 years after a long battle with several ailments.

April 27, 2013: Sisters Ashley and Cherie Friesen rescue a stranded horse from flood waters west of High Prairie.

April 27, 2016: South Peace News features Nicolet Agencies and its stuffed animal drive. An amazing 1,293 stuffed animals were collected during the drive. The toys were forwarded to Peace Country hospitals.

This Day in World History – April 27, 2020

1296 – Battle of Dunbar: The Scots are defeated by Edward I of England.

1565 – 1st Spanish settlement in Philippines forms at Cebu City.

1667 – A blind John Milton sells copyright of Paradise Lost for 10 pounds.

1810 – Ludwig van Beethoven composes famous “Für Elise”.

1865 – Steamboat “SS Sultana” explodes in the Mississippi River; 1,800 die.

1940 – Himmler orders establishment of Auschwitz Concentration Camp.

1945 – Italian partisans capture Benito Mussolini at Dongo.

1946 – 1st radar installed aboard a commercial ship.

1953 – Wrestler Freddie Blassie coins term “Pencil neck geek”.

1956 – Heavyweight champ, Rocky Marciano, retires undefeated.

1959 – Mao Zedong resigns after disastrous failure of Great Leap Forward.

1959 – The last Canadian missionary leaves the People’s Republic of China.

1960 – 1st atomic powered electric-drive submarine launched [Tullibee].

1967 – Expo 67 opens in Montreal.

1972 – Apollo 16 returns to Earth.

1981 – Paul McCartney’s solo rock band Wings disbands.

1981 – Xerox PARC introduces the computer mouse.

1986 – Soviets order evacuation of Pripyat [Chernobyl nuclear disaster].

1989 – Beijing students take over Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.

1992 – Federal Republic of Yugoslavia proclaimed.

2005 – Superjumbo jet aircraft Airbus A380 makes 1st flight.

2006 – Construction begins on Freedom Tower for new World Trade Center.

2018 – Historic Korean summit: leaders Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in meet.

2018 – ABBA announces recording of 1st new songs since 1982.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 27, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A strange person promoting himself or herself as a mind-reader of sorts could come onto the scene today. This person, however, is more mixed up than mindful. Therefore, take any predictions with a grain of salt, if not the whole shaker. Chances are good that none of them have any basis in reality. Trust your intuition. Your insights should be far more dependable than those of the so-called psychic.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your financial goals could seem vague and uncertain at this time. Perhaps you face a crossroads in your life as far as income goes, and you might not be sure which way to go. Or else you could be planning to make some purchases and have a hard time deciding which are most important. This probably isn’t the day to try to make any kind of decision. Wait a day or two.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A colleague’s motives could seem rather sinister today. This person has a definite agenda of his or her own that may not take into account the needs or feelings of anyone who could conceivably stand in the way. This person isn’t to be trusted. Don’t excuse his or her behaviour. The best course of action now is to stay out of the way and protect yourself on all levels.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today, doubts may crop up for you concerning certain spiritual concepts you’ve embraced for a long time. Don’t let this cause a crisis. It could just be a normal part of your inner growth. Instead, go back and read the old books that got you started, and then read some new ones and try to view the ideas from your current perspective. You could find they aren’t so doubtful after all.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some disturbing dreams could bring up doubts you may have about the motives of someone you consider a friend. This person might have been acting strangely, and you could be wondering about the future of your friendship. It’s important to look at the symbols in the dreams and try to analyze what they’re telling you. They might be indicating your friend, you, or both. Think about it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some underhanded and not altogether honest machinations could be happening at the workplace. You could be offended by it, and you could also worry if it threatens your job. Then you might also consider what you’re doing there, if it’s that sort of organization. These inner conflicts could signify the need to focus on the realities and discern exactly what you want to do. Then go for it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might feel a little out of sorts, and your concentration could be diminished. You might even have a little trouble focusing on your work. Don’t worry about it. It’s more mental than anything else, and it will pass. You might feel the need to drink coffee all day to stay alert. Try to exercise some restraint on this, since it could be counterproductive. Hang in there!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today, doubts, uncertainties, and insecurities could plague a love relationship. Does your beloved share your passion? Is your friend being honest and open with you? Does this relationship have a future? The only way to get past this inner turmoil is to take one step at a time and take a good long look at the results of each step. Only in this way will your doubts be resolved one way or the other.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A member of your household could be going through some rough times, and as a result might become overly dependent on your moral and emotional support. This is flattering, but it could also be a drain on your energy. Carefully consider what you really need to say to your friend. Sometimes you have to hit a person over the head with the truth [figuratively speaking] in order to wake them up.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some blatantly untrue gossip could reach you today. When you think about it, you’ll see that what you heard defies all logic and is actually rather ludicrous. However, the person who reports it to you could be so dynamic and persuasive that you believe it for a little while. Remember to check the facts in such situations. You’ll stay grounded in reality rather than get caught up in fantasy.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today, you could feel the need to work on your finances – pay bills, make deposits, and plan a budget for next month – but your heart won’t be in it. Your mind is probably on more interesting projects. If you try to force it, you’ll be unable to concentrate, so it could be a waste of time. It won’t hurt if you wait a few days. You should be in a more practical space by then.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Usually, you have pretty good powers of focus and concentration. However, today you might find these powers are flagging. Working could be difficult, and you could even find yourself dwelling on disappointments from your past. You might want to stop and try to figure out why these memories are coming up now. Releasing them could reset your concentration back to normal.