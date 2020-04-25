Today in High Prairie – April 26, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 26, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 26, 2020

Blair Shilka

Jax Taylor

Greg Nesom

Zachary Bliss

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 26, 2020

Shelby Sound.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 26, 2020

1785 – John James Audubon, US bird watcher and artist

1822 – Frederick Olmsted, Designed NY’s Central Park

1886 – Ma Rainey, “Mother of the Blues”

1894 – Rudolf Hess, German Deputy Fuhrer

1900 – Charles Richter, Developed Richter scale

1920 – Padu del Caribe, “Father of the Caribbean”

1922 – Jeanne Sauvé, French Canadian politician

1933 – Carol Burnett, Carol Burnett Show actress

1942 – Bobby Rydell, Bye Bye Birdie singer

1943 – Gary Wright, Dream Weaver singer

1960 – Roger Taylor, Duran Duran drummer

1971 – Jay DeMarcus, Rascal Flatts bassist

This Day in Local History – April 26, 2020

April 26, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Alberta government refuses the Village of Grouard’s plans for new boundaries telling them to keep the same boundaries as the village. Village council eventually agrees.

April 26, 1913: The Grouard News reports a road is being constructed at the north end of Lesser Slave Lake to Grouard from Sawridge.

April 26, 1969: An RCMP car driven by Const. W. Hindle hits a car driven by Mervin Innes while on patrol. Hindle was driving without headlights on when he hit Innes.

April 26, 1972: South Peace News criticizes MLA Dennis Barton in an editorial for not taking advantage of writing a column for the paper or airing his views on free air time provided by CKYL.

April 26, 1977: Over $1 million in damages occur after a fire at Buchanan Lumber.

April 26, 1978: South Peace News reports that Len Kruger is taking over as I.D. No. 17 manager and Don Powney is leaving as regional recreation consultant to take a job in Edmonton.

April 26, 1986: Judge Bernard Barker, 64, dies of a heart attack during a round of golf at the High Prairie Golf Course.

April 26, 1989: South Peace News reports CKYL will oppose an application from Nor-Net Communications to establish an AM feeder radio station called CKVH into town.

April 26, 1989: South Peace News reports Linda and Dave Tucker open Val’s Discount Furniture.

April 26, 1990: Cuts ‘n’ Shades celebrates its grand opening in the Trade-Winds Plaza with owners Tammy Roberts and Shannon Peever.

April 26, 2000: High Prairie town council reveals that the Whitefish Inn owes over $100,000 in back taxes to the Town of High Prairie.

April 26, 2010: High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee hears it is very unlikely Wal-Mart would ever consider High Prairie for a store. Shane Posposil of Nichols Applied Management says the demographics are just not right for Wal-Mart to consider building a new store.

April 26, 2012: Gift Lake Metis Settlement chair Hector Lamouche passes away at the age of 50 years. The avid sportsmen was also one of the founders of the Lakeland Eagles.

April 26, 2013: The High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society receives a $70,000 CFEP grant from the Alberta government to construct its proposed skateboard park.

April 26, 2016: A man in medical distress drives his truck into a High Prairie west end apartment building at 5043 52 Avenue.

April 26, 2017: Big Lakes County takes $1.5 million from reserves in order to not raise taxes in 2017 after passing its $30.7 million budget.

April 26, 2018: Cleanup plans for the Faust Osmose site are presented to the public at a meeting in Faust by Alberta Environment and Parks, who promises the water in Lesser Slave Lake has not been affected.

This Day in World History – April 26, 2020

1467 – Miraculous image in Our Lady of Good Counsel appear in Genazzano.

1514 – Copernicus makes his 1st observations of Saturn.

1607 – Jamestown expedition makes first landing in America at Cape Henry.

1755 – 1st Russian university opens in Moscow.

1819 – Odd Fellows Lodge forms.

1828 – Russia declares war on Turkey to support Greece’s independence.

1841 – “Bombay Gazette” begins publishing on silk.

1913 – Sun Yet San calls for revolt against President Yuan Shikai in China.

1926 – Germany & Russia sign neutrality peace treaty.

1929 – 1st non-stop England to India flight lands.

1954 – Nationwide test of Salk anti-polio vaccine begins.

1956 – 1st modern container ship, the Ideal X, leaves New Jersey.

1962 – Ranger 4 crash lands on backside of moon.

1971 – It rains 15” in 24 hours at Bahia district of Brazil.

1977 – Opening of Studio 54 in New York, N.Y.

1980 – Iran begins scattering US hostages from US Embassy.

1980 – Longest jump by a jet boat is set at 120 feet.

1986 – World’s worst nuclear disaster: 4th reactor at Chernobyl explodes.

1992 – “Growing Pains” final episode on ABC-TV.

1992 – “Who’s The Boss” final episode after 8 years on ABC-TV.

1993 – NBC announces Conan O’Brien to replace David Letterman.

1994 – 1st day of voting in 1st multi-racial elections in South Africa.

2015 – Nazarbayev re-elected President of Kazakhstan with 97.7% of vote.

2018 – “Golden State Killer” IDed after 40 years as former police officer.

2018 – Comedian Bill Cosby is found guilty of sexual assault.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 26, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – As you get older, you’re drawn more and more to spiritual matters. It isn’t so much you’re embracing any particular religion, more that you’re quite curious about the supernatural and some of the ancient arts. Take some time today to visit the library or bookstore and do some reading on the subject. You might want to form a study group with other like-minded individuals.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Don’t hesitate to try something new today. If you’ve thought about joining a book club or taking a class, do it today! You’re likely to meet some interesting people and enter a new social world. You might be tentative at first, but you’ll find the group warm, friendly, and eager for your input. You’ll talk like old friends by the end of the second meeting. This is just the infusion of fun you need!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’re likely to feel optimistic and enthusiastic about life today. You might also feel especially sexy, a feeling you should definitely take advantage of! Why not plan a romantic evening with your loved one? Don’t hesitate to talk about your travel dreams over dinner. You never know, he or she just might share your dream. Before you know it, the two of you could be winging your way to exotic lands.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is full of possibilities. You could fall in love at first sight, or at least meet someone who captures your interest! You should be feeling especially loving, passionate, and eager to devote yourself to a worthy cause or creative activity. Don’t expect everything to fall into place right away. You could hit a few obstacles, but the ultimate result will be worth the bumps along the way.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re looking beautiful and feeling passionate! If only your passions could be reciprocated! Even though there may not be anyone special in your life right now, that’s no reason to not treat yourself well. Go out for a nice meal or, better yet, order take-out and dine at home, complete with music, candles, and your finest china. You should appreciate yourself even if no one else does at the moment.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This could be a frustrating day in the romance department. Communication is blocked at all levels. You’re anxious to speak with your loved one, but simply can’t reach him or her. Perhaps the phone system is malfunctioning or e-mail is acting up. You feel as though the universe is conspiring against you. Take heart. Your partner will contact you soon enough, and your reunion will be electric!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You have certainly felt better than you do today. We’ll pause here while you go and fetch the aspirin. The stomachache and headache are simply the result of recent overindulgence. Don’t worry – you’ll be fit as a fiddle by tomorrow morning. Next time someone offers you multiple helpings of food or drink, however, you might want to consider politely declining!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You could be feeling playful today. Your romantic partner will certainly appreciate your fun-loving mood. Why not plan a fun day together doing something other than your usual routine? You have both been working very hard lately. Your relationship will benefit from an injection of spontaneity.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Don’t be surprised if you have a desire to redecorate. The celestial energies have put you in the mood to rearrange your house a bit. Take care to not go overboard. You have a tendency to turn little projects into big ones. For now, content yourself with buying some flowering plants and perhaps new area rugs and throw pillows. Leave the kitchen and bath renovations for later.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Be sure to answer all phone calls and open all letters and e-mails today. You’re likely to receive some interesting news. You might get word from a former boss you’d be perfect for a new position opening up in his or her office. Or perhaps an old lover makes tentative inquiries about renewing old bonds. Your eyebrows will rise in surprise at least once during this day. Expect the unexpected!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Just as a watched pot never boils, so, too, do anxiously awaited cheques or letters refuse to arrive in the mail. Beyond double-checking that the person or company has your correct address, there isn’t much you can do but continue to wait. Trust that it will arrive shortly, and then your financial difficulties will be behind you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – No doubt you’re feeling attractive and passionate today. Don’t be surprised if a former lover gets in touch with you to try and rekindle the old flame. The attention is flattering, to be sure, but you’re unlikely to have any desire to pursue the relationship. You’re happy with what you have right now. And as they say, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”