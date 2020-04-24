Today in High Prairie – April 25, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 25, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 25, 2020

Blair Shilka

Jax Taylor

Greg Nesom

Zachary Bliss

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 25, 2020

Shelby Sound

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 25, 2020

1599 – Oliver Cromwell, Puritan protector of England

1769 – Marc Isambard Brunel, Thames Tunnel engineer

1874 – Guglielmo Marconi, Italian radio inventor

1917 – Ella Fitzgerald, US jazz singer

1923 – Albert King, BB King & Friends musician

1925 – Kay E. Kuter, Green Acres actor

1932 – Meadowlark Lemon, Harlem Globetrotter

1940 – Al Pacino, The Godfather actor

1945 – Björn Ulvaeus, ABBA singer/producer

1945 – Stu Cook, CCR bassist

1946 – Talia Shire, Rocky actress [Adrienne]

1949 – Watermelon Slim, US blues musician

1952 – Vladislav Tretiak, Russian hockey great

1957 – Eric Bristow, 5-time world darts champ

1962 – Adam Silver, NBA commissioner

1964 – Hank Azaria, Simpsons characters’ voices

1969 – Joe Buck, US sports broadcaster

1977 – Jonathan Angel, Saved By The Bell actor

1981 – Felipe Massa, Brazilian Formula One driver

1985 – Jonathan Halyalkar, Who’s the Boss actor

1989 – Michael van Gerwen, 3-time world darts champ

This Day in Local History – April 25, 2020

April 25, 1914: The Grouard News reports Mildred Shaw, 15, is in Grouard police barracks charged with eloping last November with Mr. Hunting.

April 25, 1970: About 120 High Prairie Brownies, Cubs, Guides and Scouts participate in “Tidy up their Town as 75 bags of garbage are collected.

April 25, 1971: High Prairie’s Larry Marquardt is awarded the Alberta “C” Class 440 cc title at the Northwestern Snowmobile Association’s banquet in Edmonton.

April 25, 1975: Prairie River Natural Gas Co-op customers are told at a meeting at the Elks hall, “There will be gas in every home this fall, barring any hold-ups…”

April 25, 1977: The first meeting of the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board is held. The newly-formed board is comprised of nine members from the I.D. and town of High Prairie including Howard Greer, Dave Heggie, Chuck Johnston, Howard Nordin, Claus Otto, Elgin Paish, Philip Rutter, Gwen Stout and Bill Vanderaegen.

April 25, 1983: The Alberta government announces that a 275-metre long breakwater will be built at Winagami Lake.

April 25, 1988: Chrysler vehicles begin arriving in High Prairie signalling the start of the Chrysler dealership.

April 25, 2006: George Edwin Nelson, a long-time farmer west of High Prairie, passes away at the age of 78 years.

April 25, 2009: Velva Harding donates $200,000 to the High Prairie and District Agricultural Society to replace the bleachers at the Agriplex. The donation is made at the indoor rodeo – an event which Tommy Harding dearly loved.

April 25, 2012: High Prairie town council passes a motion declaring mascot Dolly Wally the town’s official mascot. Council had already done the same over 20 years earlier on Feb. 12, 1992.

April 25, 2018: Dreams of constructing an integrated college campus are officially shelved after HPSD rescinds a motion to offer land to Northern Lakes College for the project.

April 25, 2018: No one attends a multiplex meeting held to discuss the possible future construction of a cultural – recreation complex.

This Day in World History – April 25, 2020

1507 – German cartographer Waldseemüller 1st to use “America” on world map.

1644 – Last Ming Emperor Chongzhen hangs himself from a tree.

1684 – Patent granted for thimble.

1719 – Daniel Defoe publishes “Robinson Crusoe”.

1792 – Guillotine 1st used in France, executes Nicolas Pelletier.

1792 – “La Marseillaise”, later the national anthem of France, is composed.

1859 – Ground broken for Suez Canal.

1886 – Sigmund Freud opens practice at Rathausstrasse 7, Vienna.

1945 – Soviet forces complete their encirclement of Berlin.

1945 – “Elbe Day” – US and Soviet forces meet at Torgau, Germany.

1954 – Bell labs announces the 1st solar battery made from silicon.

1957 – 1st experimental sodium nuclear reactor operated.

1959 – St. Lawrence Seaway opens to shipping.

1960 – 1st submerged circumnavigation of Earth completed by USS sub.

1961 – Mercury/Atlas rocket lifted off with an electronic mannequin.

1961 – Robert Noyce patents integrated circuit.

1962 – US Ranger spacecraft crash lands on moon.

1972 – Hans-Werner Grosse glides 907.7 miles [1,461 km].

1975 – Portugal’s first free election since 1925.

1983 – Yuri Andropov invites US schoolgirl Samantha Smith to Soviet Union.

1985 – West German Parliament rules it is illegal to deny the Holocaust.

1990 – Hubble space telescope is placed into orbit by shuttle Discovery.

1993 – Russia elects Boris Yeltsin leader.

2015 – 7.8-magnitude earthquake near Kathmandu in Nepal kills 8,000.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 25, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you’ve been feeling a little under the weather, today’s planetary configuration will make you feel a whole lot better. In a few days you’ll have the strength to pick up where you left off on the projects you perhaps began last month. A lot of things are changing in your life. Your motivations are evolving and your ambitions could be taking a different direction.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is another passionate day in a series of passionate days! Usually, you’re a fairly reserved person where feelings are concerned. You’ll be much more demonstrative with your emotions over the next few days. You can be like a fire trapped inside a wall of ice, and today that ice is beginning to melt! Let it – and enjoy it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you come across someone a little strange or eccentric today, try and get to know him or her, because that person could be a reflection of part of you. The person will help you to see how modern and innovative you are, and how much you should appreciate your wonderful qualities. Meeting this person could be a kind of exercise in self-satisfaction.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you often help people in need, or if helping people is part of your profession, this day will bring certain ideas to light. You need to take the time on a regular basis to take care of yourself. If you don’t, you won’t be able to continue to help others. Think about it and stop making excuses for why you can’t do it. Think of yourself for a change.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – One couldn’t really say that you have a hard time making decisions regarding your love life. You’re a passionate person and you believe in love at first sight. You’re probably the most spontaneous lover in your immediate circle! Add to that, you’re entering a period in which your emotions will be heightened. All the elements are there to ignite your creativity in every aspect of your life.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You enjoy reaping rewards for all your efforts. But in your love life, you have to admit that you can never be sure of the quantity or the quality of the fruits of your labours. Yet, today, you could realize it’s time to plant some new seeds. You might not know how they’ll turn out, but you do know better than anyone else you can’t win if you don’t play.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You probably know you don’t attain freedom in one fell swoop, but rather bit by bit as you go through life. Perhaps you’ve been feeling as if you don’t have enough freedom. Over the next few days you could find the situations or people you need in order to liberate yourself. Don’t forget that love is the greatest freedom of all. It could be time to make room for it in your life.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Throughout the day you may get the feeling that something has changed in the way people relate to each other. It will be as if people are surer of themselves, more open, more expressive. Where, exactly, do you fit into all of this? Are you in a mood to charm other people just for fun? This period is perfect for taking care of your appearance and getting in shape. Do it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You can relax a little at last! That’s what you could be thinking with today’s celestial energy. The time is perfect to get ready for the challenges that up to now were just anxieties inside you. If you’re thinking clearly today, it’s because you have the strength to face your problems. Now that you have your self-confidence back, you might open your heart even wider to someone dear.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’re interested in better understanding yourself and your reactions to the world around you. Well, today you should take the time to look over your successes and failures, especially where your family life is concerned. The atmosphere is changing and things will be much more positive over the next few days. Think about sharing with other people what you have learned.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is a perfect day for falling in love! You can expect anything to happen today. You could even meet someone who is ready to love, support, and listen to you when you need him or her most. You need to put all your fears and hesitations behind you on a day like today. Besides, a little madness every now and then won’t hurt. Throw caution to the wind!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today, you’ll really be in the limelight. This could help you change what is sometimes a very negative image you have of yourself. You have a certain kind of energy and magnetism about you – it’s about time someone noticed! It’s only natural that you should be proud of yourself, and that other people should acknowledge your hard work and effort. Revel in this moment of glory!