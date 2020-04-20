Today in High Prairie – April 21, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 21, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 21, 2020

Launna Winterburn

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 21, 2020

James Jammer

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 21, 2020

1619 – Jan van Riebeeck, Founder of Cape Town

1814 – Angela Burdett-Coutts, “Richest heiress in England”

1849 – Oskar Hertwig, Discovered fertilization

1913 – Choh Hao Li, Isolated growth hormones

1915 – Anthony Quinn, Zorba the Greek actor

1916 – Sidney Clute, Lou Grant actor

1926 – Queen Elizabeth, Queen of the UK

1936 – James Dobson, American evangelist

1947 – Iggy Pop, American rocker

1951 – Tony Danza, Taxi actor [Tony Banta]

1954 – James Morrison, Twin Peaks actor

1959 – Michael Timmins, Cowboy Junkies musician

1970 – Nicole Sullivan, American actress

1988 – Robbie Amell, Canadian actor

This Day in Local History – April 21, 2020

April 21, 1914: Verner Maurice, of Grouard, disposes of over 300 lots to parties in Edmonton in a $30,000 deal.

April 21, 1971: South Peace News reports that Larry Benard wins the Joussard Students Union raffle. He is the proud owner of a 150-pound pig.

April 21, 1976: The Alberta Ballet Company performs in High Prairie.

April 21, 1986: RCMP discover the remains of Reuben Keyespapamatao, 17, of Atikameg, on a cutline near Whitefish Lake. He had been missing since Dec. 2, 1985. Police did not suspect foul play.

April 21, 1993: High Prairie RCMP host a meeting to organize Citizens on Patrol.

April 21, 1997: Lisa Paice leaves her position as High Prairie museum curator and is replaced by Rose Lizee.

April 21, 1997: Florence and Barney Ghostkeeper celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary at J.B. Wood.

April 21, 1997: Snowflake Video owner Robert Snow dies in Edmonton at the age of 65.

April 21, 1999: The High Prairie Recreation Board announces it will bid for the 2001 Alberta Senior Games.

April 21, 2008: Long-time Joussard resident Lucien Gagnon dies at the age of 83 years.

April 21-22, 2008: High Prairie is stuck in the midst of a spring blizzard which dumps over two feet of snow in the area.

April 21, 2010: East Prairie actress Roseanne Supernault is nominated for a Rosie Award. She is up for an award in the Best Alberta Actress category for her role in Blackstone.

April 21, 2011: Reginald Stuart Williscroft passes away at the age of 85 years. He was in the cattle business for 55 years.

This Day in World History – April 21, 2020

43 BC – Battle of Mutina: Mark Antony is defeated by Aulus Hirtius.

1526 – Battle at Panipat: Mughal Empire in India is established.

1536 – Thomas Cromwell begins to plot Anne Boleyn’s downfall.

1820 – Hans Christian Orsted 1st to identify electromagnetism.

1836 – Battle of San Jacinto, Texas wins independence from Mexico.

1857 – Alexander Douglas patents the bustle.

1908 – Frederick A. Cook claims to reach North Pole. He didn’t.

1918 – Manfred von Richthofen [The Red Baron] shot down and killed.

1930 – “All Quiet on the Western Front” premieres in Los Angeles.

1945 – Soviet army arrives at outskirts of Berlin.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s 1st hit record, “Heartbreak Hotel”, becomes No. 1.

1959 – Alf Dean lands 2,664-pound great white shark using rod and reel.

1960 – Brasilia becomes capital of Brazil.

1963 – Beatles meet The Rolling Stones for the 1st time.

1977 – Billy Martin pulls Yankee line-up out of a hat, beats Blue Jays 8-6.

1982 – Dr. Michael E Bakey performs 1st successful heart implant.

1984 – After 37 weeks, Michael Jackson’s album “Thriller” no longer No. 1.

1984 – Centers for Disease Cont says virus discovered that causes AIDS.

1986 – Bob Hering sets Formula One power boat record of 165.338 mph.

1986 – Geraldo Rivera opens Al Capone’s vault on TV & finds nothing.

1997 – Ashes of Gene Roddenberry [Star Trek creator] launched into orbit.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 21, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Tonight you might decide to attend a social gathering held in your community that involves a lot of people who are into psychic or spiritual matters. This should be an interesting experience for you, because you could not only glean a lot of fascinating information but also make some new friends. Someone could recommend a few intriguing books. Keep your eyes and ears open, and take your address book with you. Have fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you’ve been uncertain about the possibility of a raise in your salary, today you could finally be told for certain it’s coming. This is definitely cause for celebration. You might want to call a friend or romantic partner and propose a night on the town. Your good luck shows signs of continuing if you keep on working as hard as you have been. Now it’s time to enjoy it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Love and romance take top priority with you today. You might be feeling a little insecure about the stability of your current relationship, but you’re wasting your energy. For now, at least, things look very promising for you and your current lover. You should be communicating well and getting along great. Use your intuition to tune in to your friend’s mind, and you’ll probably feel your doubts and uncertainties slip away. Enjoy your day.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you play your cards right, you just might be able to turn what you’re picking up psychically into an exalted creative effort. The emotions and images flowing into your brain might be obscure, but they’re significant in some way. Whether you write, play music, dance, or paint, you could be blown away by your own work. Whatever your materials, get them out and memorialize your inspiration. Tomorrow you’ll be glad you did!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Expect to exchange a lot of phone calls and e-mails with friends today. Communication with others is your top priority. You have a lot of news to deliver and you’ll receive a lot in return. Much of what you hear could be useful for whatever you’re involved with now. The only downside is mental overload. You could feel as if your brain has spent the day running a marathon.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Financial good fortune continues, although old habits are hard to break and you might have difficulty adjusting to it. You could alternate between wanting to buy out the store and continuing to pinch pennies the way you used to. That’s OK. Everybody has to make adjustments in life. Second only to falling in love, this will probably be one of the most pleasant adjustments you’ll ever have to make!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Are you going on a trip or possibly moving? Is education involved in some way? Whatever your reasons for going away, you’re going to gain whatever you hope for – and more. Writing, teaching, and anything involving communication should go very well right now, including conversations with a romantic partner. Your mind is quick and retentive right now, so make the most of it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You tend to be intuitive by nature, but today you could receive psychic impressions by the dozen. You might even experience visions or hear voices. Don’t worry – you aren’t going crazy! You do, however, need to pay attention to these messages. They may have immense personal or even planetary significance. If you can’t make sense of them, write them down. It should all be clear to you later.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Communication with friends and partners should be clear, open, honest, and supportive today. Camaraderie flows freely, and affection is shown without restraint or overkill. If you’re presently involved but not yet committed, a declaration of love and an expression of desire to move the relationship to the next level could be in the wind. At the very least, your lover should pay you a compliment or two!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Have you been reading about how a positive mental outlook creates a healthy body and a happy life? If so, you might just find this attitude brings results. You’re feeling strong, fit, and mentally sharp. Career interests seem to be looking up for you. A fringe benefit is you’re probably feeling especially intuitive, too. Keep doing whatever you’ve been doing to bring this all about, because it’s working!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Research you’ve been doing for a particular project may finally be completed. Now you’re ready to finish your work. Your mind is especially sharp right now, so this is a good time to work on any kind of project that involves communication. If you’re a writer, your publishing prospects look good. Romance also should be going well. Perhaps you just became aware of a strong psychic bond between you and your beloved. Make the most of it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Dreams and visions about your family paint a rosy picture of your future. These dreams could well be prophetic, but don’t jump to that conclusion without first analyzing the symbols and discerning what your dreams are trying to tell you. There could be something you need to consider before you can move ahead toward the future you want to create. But remember that dreams can be interpreted in more than one way!