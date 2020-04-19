Today in High Prairie – April 20, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 20, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 20, 2020

Cory Sutherland

Mary Richards

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 20, 2020

Amanda Matin

Georgia Stevens

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 20, 2020

1745 – Philippe Pinel, “Father of Modern Psychiatry”

1860 – Charles Curtis, Curtis steam turbine inventor

1870 – Maulvi Abdul Haq, “Father of Modern Urdu”

1889 – Adolf Hitler, Austrian-born German Führer

1896 – Wop May, Canadian WW1 flying ace

1904 – Bruce Cabot, King Kong actor

1914 – Betty Lou Gerson, Voice of Cinderella

1924 – Nina Foch, The Ten Commandments actress

1937 – George Takei, Star Trek actor [Sulu]

1940 – James Gammon, Cool Hand Luke actor

1941 – Ryan O’Neal, Paper Moon actor

1949 – Jessica Lange, King Kong, Tootsie actress

1958 – Viacheslav Fetisov, Russian hockey great

1967 – Lara Jill Miller, Gimme a Break actress

1972 – Carmen Electra, American model and actress

1976 – Joey Lawrence, Gimme a Break actor

1983 – Miranda Kerr, Australian supermodel

This Day in Local History – April 20, 2020

April 20, 1967: Robinson Store in High Prairie celebrates its grand opening with daily draws until April 29.

April 20, 1977: South Peace News reports that CTV will be available within the year to TV viewers in the Lesser Slave Lake area.

April 20, 1983: South Peace News reports Sucker Creek asks the High Prairie Roman Catholic school board to build a high school after a survey shows 80 per cent of band members want it.

April 20, 1983: South Peace News reports High Prairie Elementary School teachers share a $40,000 prize in the Alberta Association for the Mentally Handicapped lottery.

April 20, 1988: South Peace news reports that Ken Nilsson is trying to start a soccer league for both girls and boys.

April 20, 1992: Angie Lazoruk opens Gateway Crafts and Souvenirs in the Trade-Winds Plaza.

April 20, 1994: South Peace News reports Dwayne Taylor reveals plans to construct the High Prairie Inn.

April 20, 1996: A sod turning ceremony is held to mark construction of the $1.4 million Whitefish Inn Restaurant and Lounge.

April 20, 2000: Kristel Fisher celebrates the grand opening of The New Twist Hair Salon.

April 20, 2006: Edward Laurence Gully, a long-time commercial fisherman on Lesser Slave Lake, passes away at the age of 95 years.

April 20, 2010: Four large murals are erected on the west wall of the High Prairie Museum depicting the region’s early history. Later, other murals are installed on the south wall.

This Day in World History – April 20, 2020

295 – 8th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1611 – 1st known performance of Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth.

1759 – Composer George Frideric Handel is buried in Westminster Abbey.

1792 – French Revolutionary Wars begin.

1828 – Frenchman René Caillié 1st non-Muslim to enter Timbuktu.

1862 – 1st pasteurization test completed by Frenchmen Louis Pasteur.

1902 – Marie and Pierre Curie isolate radioactive element radium chloride.

1910 – Halley’s Comet passes 29th recorded perihelion at 87.9 million km.

1912 – Boston’s Fenway Park officially opens.

1912 – Tiger Stadium in Detroit opens.

1916 – Weeghman Park [Wrigley Field] in Chicago opens.

1918 – Manfred von Richthofen [Red Baron] down his 79th, 80th victims.

1926 – 1st cheque sent by radio facsimile transmission across Atlantic.

1931 – British House of Commons agrees for sports play on Sunday.

1940 – 1st electron microscope demonstrated [RCA] in Philadelphia.

1965 – People’s Republic China offers North Vietnam military aid.

1967 – US Surveyor 3 lands on moon.

1968 – Pierre Trudeau sworn in as Canada’s 15th PM.

1973 – Canadian ANIK A2 becomes 1st commercial satellite in orbit.

1981 – Final performance of TV show “Soap” airs.

1992 – 100th episode of American sitcom “Murphy Brown” airs.

1992 – Madonna signs $60-million deal with Time Warner.

1993 – Uranus passes Neptune; occurs once every 171 years.

1999 – Columbine High School massacre near Denver; 13 die.

2018 – Mexican court bars sales of controversial Frida Kahlo Barbie doll.

2018 – Commonwealth countries decide Prince Charles will succeed QEII.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 20, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This could be a very busy day in your community. Some kind of rally, protest, or other public gathering might take place. If you attend, you may not hear much because of all the noise, and the event could seem disorganized at best. It could also render traffic impossible! If you can, stay home today. Going out could be more trouble than it’s worth. Protest with your vote or your wallet instead.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A future course of action that you may or may not take could depend on information you might receive today. However, don’t be surprised if the information is vague and needs to be clarified. On top of it all, you might not be able to reach the person who can clear it up for you! Hang in there. You’ll want to make up your mind as soon as possible.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Are you unhappy or uncertain about your current profession? Are you thinking of making a change? News could reach you today of possible avenues to explore, but you shouldn’t make any decision today. Your mind isn’t as objective as it should be to think through everything. Think about it, by all means, but wait a day or two before giving serious consideration to anything vital.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your natural psychic or intuitive abilities could be short-circuited today. Interference from the minds of other people could cloud issues, and this won’t do you any good. Your imaginative faculties could be rather garbled as well. The best possible advice would be to take the day for your own needs. You can go back to your usual routine tomorrow.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The atmosphere around you could seem somewhat unreal today. If you get a weird vibe from someone, take everything this person says with a grain of salt. He or she has an agenda and isn’t above distorting the truth to achieve it. If what they say doesn’t affect you, don’t worry about it. If it does, take pains to learn the facts before acting on it. You’ll be glad you did.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Communication could take some extra effort today. A business or romantic partner could seem like they’re keeping things from you. You might get some uneasy vibes and wonder if there’s trouble with your partnership. Don’t be afraid to ask. Your friend probably won’t tell you what the problem is, but will reassure you that it has nothing to do with you. If so, it isn’t your business. Let it go.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Messages from a distant state or foreign country, possibly through fax, e-mail, or website, might not be totally accurate. If any information presented in this fashion sets off an alarm bell in your head, be sure to do some research on your own and check out the facts. Don’t accept any news at face value today. The lines of human and technical communication are definitely out of whack today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Staying in touch with a love partner could be difficult today, almost to the point of causing a minor panic. Don’t jump to any unwarranted conclusions about possible problems in the relationship. What’s causing the silence is probably beyond your friend’s control, and could well be related to sudden and unexpected crises, or possibly something as mundane as a computer breakdown. Be patient and hang in there.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Are you having problems with the lighting or heating in your home? If so, you might not be able to get a professional out today. There could be problems in the entire neighbourhood. You might have to get out the candles and flashlights to get you through the evening. Don’t let this throw you. It’s a minor inconvenience that will be fixed soon. Think of it as an adventure!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A friend or neighbour you need to contact could be in and out all day, and so you could have trouble reaching him or her. Phone or e-mail probably won’t work, since your friend could be too busy to check messages. The best way to make contact might be to hop in the car and drive to wherever they might be. Take the side streets, however. The main roads are probably clogged with traffic!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This probably isn’t a good day to do work that concerns money. Your mind may not be in the right space. You could make errors that cause problems. If possible, also avoid working on any kind of creative project, since your mind might not be very clear and you probably won’t be happy with the results. However, this is a great day for routine work that doesn’t require much concentration.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A lost object could have all the members of your household going through every room trying to find it – probably without success. Visitors could pitch in as well and help with the search. The item is probably in a fairly large room that everybody uses, probably among other objects. If no one locates it, however, let it go for now. It could reappear later as if by magic.