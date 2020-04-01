Today in High Prairie – April 2, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 2, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 2, 2020

Sheldon Bruder

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 2, 2020

Tara Godfrey

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 2, 2020

742 – Charlemagne, 1st Holy Roman emperor

1725 – Giacomo Casanova, Famous Italian lover

1805 – Hans Christian Andersen, The Ugly Duckling author

1814 – Erastus Bigelow, Weaving machine inventor

1875 – Walter Chrysler, Founder of Chrysler

1908 – “Buddy” Ebsen, Beverly Hillbillies actor

1912 – Herbert Mills, Mills Brothers singer

1914 – Alec Guinness, Bridge on the River Kwai

1920 – Jack Webb, Dragnet actor

1925 – Don Stansauk, Incredible Hulk actor

1939 – Marvin Gaye, American singer

1947 – Emmylou Harris, US country singer

1952 – Dan Halldorson, Canadian pro golfer

1953 – David Robinson, The Cars drummer

1954 – Ron Palillo, Welcome Back Kotter actor

1961 – Keren Jane Woodward, Bananarama vocalist

1961 – Christopher Meloni, Law & Order actor

This Day in Local History – April 2, 2020

April 2, 1971: Sister Marian Poirier is awarded the People of Joussard Trophy, for being its most outstanding and devoted citizen.

April 2, 1972: Four people lose their lives in a house fire at the home of Louis Auger 20 miles southeast of High Prairie. Frank Louis Auger, 17, Henry George Auger, 19, Steven Randolf Auger, 16, and Fabian Gilbert Auger, 12 all perish. Fuel spills on the floor while lighting a kerosene lamp causing the blaze.

April 2, 1975: Garand Jones sets up a branch office of Melmit Agencies in High Prairie.

April 2, 1975: High Prairie town council purchases the old Northern Alberta Railway Company’s train station for $350. Just over two months later, council decides to demolish the building.

April 2, 1986: The Grouard Community Council opposes AVC-Grouard’s plan to build its $5 million housing project in High Prairie.

April 2, 1986: South Peace News reports that the Alberta government purchases the Shybunia land beside the West Prairie River to build the new Provincial Building.

April 2, 1986: South Peace News reports a Grouard group is lobbying for a Fur Interpretive Centre.

April 2, 1990: Philip and Diana Chung purchase Red Basket from Alice and Roger Monahan.

April 2, 1994: Bob Langenhahn closes Bob’s Sporting Goods in High Prairie.

April 2, 1995: A fire sweeps through High Prairie’s Aspen Court Apartments destroying 18-22 units and causing $500,000 in damage. The fire is started by a four-year-old boy playing with a lighter or matches.

April 2, 1997: South Peace News reports Kinuso author Christine Tanasiuk’s book How! hits the bookshelves.

April 2, 2002: Tragedy strikes a High Prairie family when their 18-month-old baby girl dies after becoming trapped behind her bed.

April 2, 2003: Val Marquardt starts VIP Emergency Medical Services in High Prairie.

April 2, 2005: Ditch Denim opens its doors in High Prairie under the ownership of Susan Lee.

April 2, 2007: Phone calls to the M.D. of Big Lakes office come in after an April Fool’s prank tells fishermen that ice huts must be accompanied by a registered street address complete with house number. A $50 fee accompanies each hut.

April 2: Long-time High Prairie postmaster Laurie Savill passes away at the age of 82 years.

April 2, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of Velva Harding, the long-time wife of businessman Tommy Harding and community booster. She was 86.

April 2, 2018: Former High Prairie resident Dez Lorencz passes away at the age of 45 years at Innisfail. He grew up in High Prairie and loved sports. At Innisfail, he was involved in the minor hockey and lacrosse programs.

This Day in World History – April 2, 2020

1513 – Explorer Juan Ponce de León claims Florida for Spain.

1800 – 1st performance of Beethoven’s 1st Symphony in C Composer.

1819 – 1st successful agricultural journal “American Farmer” published.

1827 – US inventor Joseph Dixon begins manufacturing lead pencils.

1845 – H.L. Fizeau & Leon Foucault take 1st photo of the sun.

1908 – Mills Committee declares baseball was invented by Abner Doubleday.

1912 – Titanic undergoes sea trials under its own power.

1921 – Albert Einstein lectures in NYC on his new “Theory of Relativity.”

1931 – Teenage girl strikes out Babe Ruth in exhibition game.

1932 – Charles Lindbergh turns over $50,000 as ransom for kidnapped son.

1935 – Robert Watson-Watt receives a British patents for RADAR.

1954 – Plans to build Disneyland 1st announced.

1956 – Soap operas “As the World Turns” & “Edge of Night” premiere on TV.

1958 – Antillean Brewery [Amstel beer] opens.

1958 – Wind speed reaches a record 450 kph in tornado in Texas.

1966 – Soviet Union’s Luna 10 becomes 1st spacecraft to orbit moon.

1973 – CBS radio begins on the hour news, 24 hours a day.

1977 – Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album goes #1 & stays #1 for 31 weeks.

1978 – TV soap show “Dallas” premieres on CBS [as 5-week mini-series].

1980 – Wayne Gretzky becomes 1st teenager to score 50 goals in a season.

1992 – Edith Cresson, France’s 1st female premier, resigns.

1996 – Tigers slugger Cecil Fielder steals 1st base in 1,097th games.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 2, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might talk as if you possess many lifetimes of wisdom. Perhaps you do, but that doesn’t mean you should be arrogant about it. Your words might have the tone of a sage schooled in every subject. As a result, you could grow frustrated with others who act immature or uneducated. It isn’t your job to judge. Help others understand the bigger picture instead of assume they’re unworthy or unwilling to learn.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Once you’ve made up your mind, it’s doubtful that anyone can change it. You’re set in your ways and your plans are set in stone. Having this solid base to stand on will let others support you effectively. You’re trustworthy and predictable. Others can depend on you and know where they stand in relation to you. Don’t let self-doubt slip in. This is your time to stand tall and proud.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might be hard and cold when it comes to the facts, and you could come across as tough and rather harsh. In reality, this often just masks your sensitive interior. Perhaps you’re insecure about your feelings and how you express yourself. People might never know this because you’re so good at showing only the strong-willed, electric side of your personality. Be careful of being too stingy about sharing yourself with others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’re likely to be feeling a bit lonely, perhaps even isolated. Maybe you think no one else has your same wild thoughts running through their heads. You’d be surprised to learn how many people do. It’s unlikely, however, that you’ll share these thoughts with anyone, especially now. Don’t feel like you have to. Just know you aren’t alone and you have a network of support at all times.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you have the opportunity to teach someone a lesson, feel free to do so. There’s probably someone in your world who could use a bit of instruction now. You’ll have the patience and clarity of words to straighten things out and make the correct path obvious. Don’t be stingy with your knowledge. The situation will improve for you and everyone else when you selflessly spread your wisdom to others.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could hesitate to take the initiative. Instead, you’d rather wait and see how things pan out before you make a major move. Your movements are hindered in some way, although you may not be sure why. It’s best to go with your intuition and not question too much. Just know you’re better off taking the safer route rather than walking too far out on the thin ice.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You could feel increasingly uncomfortable as the day goes on. Perhaps you’re tongue-tied in conversations – quite rare for you. The problem is you simply don’t know what to say, or if you do, you don’t feel comfortable saying it in front of these people. Perhaps you feel you’ve lost your edge. Don’t despair. This is only a passing phase. You should return to your full-blown communicative self before long.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You could lapse into pessimism. Suddenly the glass appears half empty and everything looks bleak. You feel like you’re going around in circles. You might ask yourself what you’re doing it all for anyway. You can talk yourself out of this mood as easily as you talked yourself into it. It might not seem possible, but you must trust it’s necessary in order to see the glass as half full again.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might be much more aware of yourself than usual and hyper-alert to every move you make today, especially around others. You’re feeling self-conscious about your words, and you could be constantly wondering if you’re saying the right thing to the right person at the right time. Too much self-analysis of could drive you completely insane if you aren’t careful. Try not to take everything so seriously.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your attitude is calm and matter-of-fact when talking to others. You tell it like it is while omitting the frills and fantasies. You have no reason to hide the truth, so you’re happy to disclose information to any willing listener. Be careful, because you could get into someone else’s private business uninvited. If you hear some secret information, you could tell it to others who definitely shouldn’t hear it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You’re likely to have tremendous concentration that seems to have materialized out of nowhere. Use this to your advantage, because it may not last long. You’re usually blown from one thing to another like a leaf in the wind, and it’s hard for you to settle on one project or issue for an extended time. You may have to shut a few people out in order to finish some tasks, but that’s fine. Do what you have to do.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Be careful about shutting yourself off from the rest of the world. You might hesitate to talk to people. You could have the feeling they’re unworthy of your time. Perhaps you feel that your problems are more important and that others are too concerned with superficial things to understand the true depth of your nature. Isolating yourself certainly isn’t going to remedy the situation. You really need to communicate more.