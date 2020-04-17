Today in High Prairie – April 18, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 18, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 18, 2020

Monique Maisonneuve

Jake Poloz

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 18, 2020

Gale Lodge

Lorelee Raven

Lynn Krupa

Olive Larson

Sheldon Hunt

Violet Twin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 18, 2020

1590 – Ahmed I, Constructed the Blue Mosque

1875 – Syngman Rhee, 1st President of South Korea

1908 – Eric Spear, Wrote Coronation Street theme

1922 – Barbara Hale, Perry Mason actress

1939 – Glen Hardin, Crickets musician

1941 – Mike Vickers, Manfred Mann guitarist

1953 – Rick Moranis, Spaceballs actor

1961 – Jane Leeves, Murphy Brown actress

1962 – Shirlie Holliman, Wham! Musician

1963 – Conan O’Brien, US TV Late Night host

1963 – Eric McCormack, Will & Grace actor

1976 – Melissa Joan Hart, Sabrina actress

1979 – Kourtney Kardashian, US reality TV star

This Day in Local History – April 18, 2020

April 18, 1973: South Peace News reports on High Prairie’s efforts in trying to get an alfalfa processing plant.

April 18, 1980: Striking nurses picket the High Prairie Hospital.

April 18, 1980: Canadian Propane holds its grand opening with Merle May as manager of its High Prairie store.

April 18, 1984: South Peace News reports a minimum security detention facility [prison] for Faust is on hold. MLA Larry Shaben says he is working hard on the project.

April 18, 1990: High Prairie town council decides to prepare a bid to host the 1992 World Ice Fishing Championships. It would fail.

April 18, 1998: The Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrate a sod turning north of the Provincial Building for a new chapel.

April 18, 2001: A teenager on a stolen quad leads police on a wild-goose chase through Big Meadow and Grouard.

April 18, 2008: Rumours swirl the proposed oil upgrader at Kathleen is dead after a sale of land ad is published in the Edmonton Journal. Don Allan, president of Peace River Oil, is unavailable for comment.

April 18, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time trucker and resident Louis J. Bedard at the age of 85.

April 18, 2016: Award-winning author Larry Loyie passes away at the age of 82 years. His numerous books won many awards, which highlighted Cree heritage.

April 18, 2017: South Peace News wins the 2016 Black Press Trophy for Best Holiday Edition, Under 3,999 Circulation. SPN also places third for Best Website.

This Day in World History – April 18, 2020

1506 – Cornerstone of the current St. Peter’s Basilica laid in the Vatican.

1874 – David Livingstone, African explorer, buried in Westminster Abbey.

1876 – Daniel O’Leary completes a 500-mile walk in 139 hrs 32 min.

1898 – 2nd Boston Marathon won by Canadian Ron McDonald in 2:42:00.

1906 – San Francisco earthquake kills nearly 4,000, destroys 75% of city.

1910 – 14th Boston Marathon won by Canadian Fred Cameron in 2:28:52.4.

1912 – RMS Carpathia brings 705 survivors from the RMS Titanic to New York.

1924 – 1st crossword puzzle book published by Simon & Schuster.

1927 – Chiang Kai-shek forms anti-government in China.

1930 – BBC news announcer announces “there is no news” at 20:45 news.

1946 – League of Nations dissolves [3 months after UN starts].

1955 – 1st “Walk”/”Don’t Walk” lighted street signals installed.

1963 – Dr. James Campbell performs the 1st human nerve transplant.

1964 – Sandy Koufax is 1st to strike out the side on 9 pitches.

1977 – “Roots” author Alex Haley awarded Pulitzer Prize.

1978 – US Senate votes to turn Panama Canal over to Panama on Dec 31, 1999.

1980 – Zimbabwe [formerly Southern Rhodesia] declares independence from UK.

1982 – Canada Constitution Act replaces British North America Act.

1986 – IBM produces 1st megabit-chip.

1987 – Pat Knauff sets 1-leg downhill ski speed record [115.012 mph].

1991 – US Census Bureau said it failed to count 63 million in 1990 census.

1993 – Rocker David Lee Roth arrested in NYC for buying marijuana for $10.

1994 – Arsenio Hall announces he will end his show in May 1994.

1999 – Wayne Gretzky plays his last game in the NHL for New York Rangers.

2013 – Two earth-like planets are discovered orbiting the star Kepler-62.

2014 – 12 Nepalese climbers are killed by an avalanche on Mount Everest.

2018 – Commercial cinema re-opens in Saudi Arabia after 35 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 18, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’re likely to wake up today with a compulsion to clean or organize something. This may be rather unlike you. If we didn’t know better we’d say you were feeling a parental urge, and your nesting instinct is kicking in. Indulge your domestic desires today. Tomorrow you’re probably going to be in quite a different frame of mind!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today should be a “no holds barred” day as you strategize your next career move. If you were in the army, you’d be a five-star general by now – your tactical sense is that good. Unfortunately, your office isn’t handing out stars. You’ll have to be satisfied with a raise and promotion – the least they can offer after all your hard work. If no such offer is forthcoming, go and ask for it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today might be largely devoted to household tasks. It isn’t exactly the most glamourous assignment, but you take a certain pleasure in attending to daily necessities. Pay some bills, throw in a few loads of laundry, do some yard work and cooking. Your partner or family will appreciate your efforts. It’s even more fun if it isn’t expected of you. And who knows? Maybe they’ll reciprocate.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is going to be a rather busy day for you, and you’re likely to love every minute of it. You can expect to meet many people as you go about your day. There will be side trips and detours that you weren’t anticipating, but they’re all the more delightful because of their spontaneity, like the unexpected lunch with a friend. Such stolen moments enrich your life.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’ve been working hard lately and deserve the professional acclaim that comes your way. As a result of your efforts, it’s likely you’ve received or will soon receive a bonus, raise, or promotion of some kind. Celebrate, but just one night. If you let the party continue indefinitely, the bill could be too large even for you! Be frugal and work hard. That’s your real ticket to the good life.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is likely to be a day geared to fulfilling the needs of family. Lesser persons would resent the obligation, but not you. You have a nurturing spirit. As long as you feel appreciated, you’re happy to go the extra mile [or two]. You can expect to feel loved by those around you. You have a willing, giving nature, and it shows in your aura like a beacon for all to see.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Guilt can be a powerful motivator, but it isn’t a pure one. Today you could feel obligated to help a family member with something you’d prefer to take no part in. There are times, like this, when familial duty trumps personal desires. Do your best to be helpful and gracious even though it could be a trying time for you. You’ll feel good about yourself once it’s all done.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you could feel overwhelmed with obligations and commitments to others. There isn’t a moment free for yourself, not even for a bathroom break! Clearly, something’s out of balance. It’s time to take charge of your life. It’s wonderful that you have such a giving, generous spirit, but you do no one any favours if you burn out from exhaustion. Take some time to refill the well of your soul.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Those who know the real you find your lack of confidence frustrating. Your talents are startling to mere mortals, yet you rarely take credit for all your abilities. Today you get an opportunity to participate in a project that could make or break your career. You may hesitate, weigh your capabilities in your mind, and come up short. Not only can you do this, you can do it better than anyone else!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be in a quiet, reflective mood today. You could receive a communication from an old friend that sets you remembering the good old days of your youth. You can’t help but look at some of your pivotal decisions and wonder how your life would have been different had you made other choices. It’s pointless to play that game. Don’t wonder about “what if.” Embrace what you have.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today, forget socializing, working, and answering the phone. Stay home and cuddle in a blanket by the fire. Get out your old yearbooks or photo albums and have fun reflecting on good times from your past. Enjoy being quiet and still. Listen to the ticking of the clock and the wind outside. Measure time by the shadows moving across the room. Give yourself this day of meditation.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Don’t be surprised if neighbours come to your door asking for a favour – and not just to borrow a cup of sugar! While your initial response will be to say yes [it’s your nature, after all], think twice. This “favour” could involve a major time commitment. Is this what you want to do? You can put your needs ahead of your friends’ and still be a good neighbour. Don’t worry, they’ll understand.