Today in High Prairie – April 16, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – April 16, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 16, 2020

Michael Strebchuk

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 16, 2020

Chanel Beaver

Deborah Cook

Ruby Cook

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 16, 2020

1867 – Wilbur Wright, Wright Brothers inventors

1889 – Charlie Chaplin, British actor, comedian

1905 – Frits Philips, Dutch engineer, CEO Philips

1907 – J.A. Bombardier, Bombardier businessman

1912 – David Langton, The Avengers actor

1912 – Garth Williams, Charlotte’s Web illustrator

1917 – Barry Nelson, Actor 1st to play James Bond

1918 – Spike Milligan, 3 Musketeers actor

1921 – Peter Ustinov, British actor, author

1924 – Henry Mancini, Pink Panther theme composer

1932 – Goopy Geer, Looney Tunes character

1934 – Robert Stigwood, Saturday Night Fever producer

1935 – Bobby Vinton, Roses are Red singer

1944 – Bob Montgomery, Last MLB bat w/out helmet

1947 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles Laker

1950 – David Graf, Police Academy actor

1965 – Jon Cryer, Two and a Half Men Actor

1972 – Conchita Martinez, Spanish tennis pro

1990 – Heather Fulton, US marine biologist

This Day in Local History – April 16, 2020

April 16, 1975: High Prairie and District Community Services Centre Society receives a $9,500 federal grant to set up a 24-hour distress line.

April 16, 1990: Highway 2 is closed east of town after a tire blows causing a tractor trailer to roll carrying methanol.

April 16, 1994: Proposed plans are unveiled for the new Sports Complex at the annual trade show.

April 16, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Laura Lizee dies at the age of 98 years.

April 16, 2014: A public meeting in Faust held by HPSD discloses there is no hope of re-opening a school in the hamlet until potential enrolment increases.

April 16, 2015: Elizabeth “Tanis” Calahasen passes away at the age of 68 years. She formerly worked at AVC as a cook’s helper.

April 16, 2016: Former High Prairie teacher turned author, Beth Rowe, attends a book signing at the High Prairie Municipal Library to promote her books Bird of Barjag and Mischief Mischief.

April 16, 2018: Federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy tells High Prairie provincial court “We’re going to clean this place up” during proceedings.

April 16, 2019: Pat Rehn defeats incumbent MLA Danielle Larivee 5,352 to 3,493 to win the Lesser Slave Lake riding in the Alberta election. Rehn’s United Conservative Party sweeps to power wining 64 seats.

This Day in World History – April 16, 2020

1705 – Queen Anne of England knights Isaac Newton.

1853 – The 1st passenger rail opens in India.

1866 – Nitroglycerine at Wells Fargo & Company office explodes.

1874 – Dr. David Livingstone’s body arrives in Southampton.

1881 – In Dodge City, Kansas, Bat Masterson fights his last gun battle.

1917 – Lenin issues “April Theses” calling for Soviets to take power.

1922 – Annie Oakley sets women’s record, breaks 100 clay targets in a row.

1929 – NY Yankees become 1st team to wear uniform numbers.

1935 – 1st radio broadcast of “Fibber McGee & Molly” show.

1943 – Dr. Albert Hofmann discovers the psychedelic effects of LSD.

1956 – 1st solar powered radios go on sale.

1962 – Walter Cronkite begins anchoring CBS Evening News.

1977 – Author Alex Haley finds his Roots in Juffure, Gambia.

1982 – Queen Elizabeth proclaims Canada’s new constitution.

1989 – Berendrechtsluis opens in Antwerp, biggest flood lock in world.

2017 – World record for gathering of Charlie Chaplin look-alikes: 662.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 16, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’ll have to let go of your usual drill-sergeant manner and simply let the day unfold as it will. Try as you might, even you won’t be able to direct events today. You could find your attention diverted from one project to another. It isn’t an unpleasant day but a disjointed one. Stay open to all possibilities. You could be surprised by the way things turn out.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You work hard to reach your goal of financial independence. All signs indicate you’re well on your way. Today you could receive some news that makes you realize you aren’t there yet. Perhaps a relative calls to say you’re no longer his/her sole beneficiary. Maybe your investment statement shows a poor return. This isn’t what you expected, but you’re still on the right track. It just might take a bit longer to reach your destination.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’re bound to be busy but happy today. You’ll likely spend the morning doing chores and generally puttering around the house. Don’t be surprised if a friend drops by unexpectedly in the afternoon with some important news to share. Your evening could be occupied doing research at the library or on the computer. It seems your friend’s news piqued your curiosity about a particular subject.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This could be a rather intense day for you. Your mind is filled with plots for novels you want to write and ideas for ways to streamline production at work. Don’t you have an “pause” switch? You’d benefit from taking some much-needed time off. You’ll find you can quiet your mind simply by sipping some tea and being still for 10 minutes. Call it meditation or a break, but allow yourself this small indulgence.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is one day for you to be as flexible as possible. It may be that you begin with a specific list of items that absolutely must be done, but get distracted by some news from a friend or co-worker. What had seemed so important is no longer so, and your day shifts to accommodate this new piece of information. You’ll be rather surprised by but no less satisfied with how the day turns out.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You can overcome the intensity of today’s planetary energies by making a conscious effort stay positive. Distract yourself with necessary household chores and errands. Don’t forget to take some time out for fun, too. As you work around the house, stop to indulge yourself every few hours. A cup of hot chocolate or a chat on the phone will add a welcome grace note to the day.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Don’t take any information you receive today at face value. Technical glitches will likely plague you throughout the day. Your bank statement could be incomprehensible. Bills could show up with an extra zero tacked on. Don’t panic. Make some phone calls and get all the facts. Whatever you do, don’t let this ruin your day. Everything will get sorted out. Relax, put your feet up, and treat yourself to a cappuccino.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Don’t take anything you read or hear today at face value. It’s possible you’ll receive some rather distressing news, but before you react in frustration, read the fine print. The news may not really be so bad. In fact, it may not even be true! Take a deep breath and heave a sigh of relief, then get back to your normal routine.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It’s likely you’ll receive some unpleasant news today. Perhaps there are changes occurring at work that you read about in the morning newspaper. Or it could be that you get a phone call and receive some upsetting news about an old friend. You’ll need to take the information in stride and not let it ruin your day. With the intensity of the planetary energies at play, you’re at risk of overreacting.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This could be a day of technical glitches and malfunctions. It’s frustrating, to be sure, but a little bit funny, too. Everything you touch, from computer to washing machine, seems to groan and shudder before finally breaking. Apparently, today you have the opposite of the Midas touch. Don’t take it personally. Instead, use it as an excuse to do something out of the ordinary with your time.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is filled with socializing, with a strong emphasis on the exchange of information. If you’re attending a party this evening, be receptive to anyone you meet. It’s likely that someone new will arrive who will have a significant impact on your life. It might be that he or she tips you off about a professional opportunity at work. It’s even possible this person will turn into a romantic interest. You never know!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might want to make an extra effort to tidy up the house this morning. It’s likely you’ll have some unexpected guests. Some neighbours could drop by unannounced, or an old friend could call from her car and say she’s on her way over. Take it all in stride. Even though you had a lot planned for the day, it will be much more enjoyable if you spend it socializing with friends.