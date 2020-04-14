Today in High Prairie – April 15, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 15, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 15, 2020

George Gallagher

Theodore Jong

Ivan Cunningham

Davis Rose

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 15, 2020

Joachim Wolff

Joseph Bittman

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 15, 2020

1452 – Leonardo da Vinci, Italian painter, sculptor

1469 – Guru Nanak, Founder of Sikhism

1841 – Joseph E. Seagram, Canadian distillery founder

1891 – Wallace Reid, “Screen’s Most Perfect Lover”

1894 – Bessie Smith, “Empress of Blues”

1894 – Nikita Khrushchev, 1st Sec. USSR Communist Party

1898 – Marian Jordan, Voice of Molly [Fibber McGee]

1912 – Kim Il-sung, Founder, dictator North Korea

1917 – Hans Conried, Bullwinkle Show actor

1929 – Adrian Cadbury, Cadbury chocolate maker

1933 – Elizabeth Montgomery, Bewitched actress

1933 – Roy Clark, Hee Haw singer

1938 – Claudia Cardinale, The Pink Panther actress

1947 – Linda Bloodworth, Murphy Brown producer

1959 – Kevin Lowe, Edmonton Oilers’ 1st draft pick

1976 – Susan Ward, American actress

1990 – Emma Watson, Harry Potter series actress

1997 – Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones actress

This Day in Local History – April 15, 2020

April 15, 1913: W.R. McKenzie makes his mail run from Sawridge to Grouard in a record 12 1/2 hours.

April 15, 1964: More than 160 people attend a meeting at the Elks Hall chaired by Edmo Perry to discuss efforts to build a $54,000 seed cleaning plant in High Prairie.

April 15, 1970: South Peace News reports that AGT is spending $5,635 to provide an additional 100 four-party phone lines to rural High Prairie.

April 15, 1970: South Peace News reports on the construction of the town’s new water treatment plant.

April 15, 1971: The home of Ralph Halvorson of Sunset House is destroyed by fire.

April 15, 1989: Leanne Fowler, 24, of High Prairie, survives a three-storey fall from an apartment building.

April 15, 1992: The I.D. council refuses to install lights at the Highway 2 and Highway 750 intersection. An upset Grouard I.D. Councillor Peter Calahasen leaves the meeting calling council “a farce.”

April 15, 2000: Donnelly’s Charles Doyle wins $72,113.90 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

April 15, 2011: The Government of Alberta announces that a deal has been reached with Peavine Metis Settlement to acquire land for the new High Prairie Hospital.

April 15, 2013: High Prairie marathon runner Craig Rederburg is only one block away from the bomb blasts that rock the Boston Marathon. He escapes unharmed.

April 15, 2015: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre has lost over $3.75 million in operations since its opening Oct. 29, 2005.

This Day in World History – April 15, 2020

1250 – Kublai is acclaimed the Great Khan by a Mongol Great Council.

1755 – Samuel Johnson’s “A Dictionary of the English Language” published.

1865 – Abraham Lincoln dies 9 hours after he is shot.

1870 – Last day US silver coins allowed to circulate in Canada.

1877 – 1st telephone installed [Boston].

1878 – Harley Procter introduces Ivory Soap.

1892 – General Electric Company formed.

1900 – An early 50-mile race is won by an electric car in over 2 hrs.

1912 – RMS Titanic Sinks after hitting iceberg off Newfoundland.

1923 – 1st sound on film public performance shown in New York.

1923 – Insulin becomes generally available for diabetics.

1924 – Rand McNally publishes its 1st road atlas.

1931 – 1st backwards walk across American begins.

1941 – 1st helicopter flight of 1 hour duration occurs.

1955 – Ray Kroc opens first McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Illinois.

1962 – US national debt above $300 billion.

1964 – Chesapeake Bay Bridge opens [world’s longest].

1975 – 1st appearance of famous mascot San Diego Chicken.

1977 – 1st baseball game at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium.

1983 – Tokyo Disneyland opens.

1988 – Meteorite explode above Indonesia.

1989 – Students in Beijing pro-democracy protests occur.

1997 – Baseball honours Jackie Robinson by retiring #42 for all teams.

2010 – Volcanic ash from eruption in Iceland closes airspace in Europe.

2013 – Boston Marathon bombings occur: 3 killed, 183 injured.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 15, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Things could be up and down for you today. You might experience some confusion as a result of communication snafus or computer glitches that affect financial issues you’re trying to solve. Persevere and you’ll succeed. Don’t be surprised if you’re recruited to join a project that is totally new to you. You may be apprehensive at first, but you’ll do just fine. Go ahead and say yes.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might be feeling a little tense because you and your partner are grappling with some thorny financial issues right now. You could be frustrated because you need to postpone some purchases or investments until the cash starts flowing more freely again. The good news is this is a fine time to work out such a conflict to a satisfactory resolution. Both of you will need to be open-minded and look at all sides as you make your decisions.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This will be an exciting day for you intellectually. A number of intriguing concepts will catch your fancy, and you’ll be hungry to learn more about them right away. Your research could take you to a library or onto the Internet. The topics might relate to social or political issues. As irresistible as these new ideas are, don’t forget to tend to the business of everyday life.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’ll want to respond to your creative juices, which will be flowing freely today. Don’t suppress the urge to sing, compose, paint, or write. You’ll be in the full flower of creativity, so make the most of it. You’ll be able to take care of your daily obligations and still make room for your creative expression. Listen to the messages you receive in your heart and let them burst forth.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Tugs on the home front could be pulling you away from attending an event with friends you’ve been looking forward to for some time. Try to be reasonable and sort out the needs of those at home with kindness in your heart. You might be able to address those issues and still have time to be with your friends later. Just remember to keep your priorities straight.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Cool heads will be needed today, as tempers may flare at work because of frustration with ongoing problems. You might need to take the lead in keeping everyone calm by facilitating clear and open communication. It will be important to keep emotions in check or words will fly that people may regret. This is a temporary situation. Everyone should be back on an even keel as soon as issues get properly aired.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you find yourself second-guessing plans you made earlier, perhaps for a plane trip, try to look objectively at your concerns. You don’t have to cancel everything if you have money worries. Your fears will probably turn out to be unfounded. This could be a good time to look into learning more about modern technology, either by enrolling in a class or attending a lecture. Evaluate vacation plans or a class with an analytical eye.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might find yourself wrestling some ongoing, unresolved issues that could interfere with your ability to do your job. Be mindful you’re a bit brittle today, particularly if you’re working on financial matters. The last thing you want is a major battle with those around you, so do your best to keep a cool head. Don’t let uncontrolled emotions rule the day.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There is a possibility you’ll fall into a bit of a regression today as old feelings of anxiety or inadequacy surface. Although you’ve reached a good place in terms of self-confidence, some old childhood fears could resurface. The old emotions that bubble up could impede your interactions with your co-workers or friends today, so be mindful of what lies under the surface for you.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – OK, up and at ‘em! You might feel like you’re walking through sand today, but you really need to shake your booty and get the blood flowing. If you don’t get up and do something, you’ll be a slug all day. You need to clear your head and cast off that bloated feeling. Most importantly, you want to get a good start to the day so you can accomplish everything that awaits you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You could be startled to find that your artistic talents, although dormant for a while, are called into service today. A particular undertaking of those around you could benefit from your gift in this area. Don’t panic, you won’t be expected to do this alone. Others will pitch in and help. One thing to be careful of today is not let your emotions run away with you. It could spoil everything.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This could be a tough day for you emotionally. It might surprise you to find that some very old, deep-seated feelings get churned up in the course of investigating a subject of keen interest to you. It might be difficult to process these feelings. Don’t try to intellectualize them too much. At the same time, be wary of situations that could trigger an emotional cyclone. Some words can be brutally painful. Try to avoid this at all costs.