Today in High Prairie – April 13, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – April 13, 2020

Easter Monday!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 13, 2020

Amira Sharkawi

Brenda Perry

Darin Konelsky

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 13, 2020

Brennon Okimaw

Carson Quick

Catherine Pearen

Kenten Ruecker

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 13, 2020

1643 – Thomas Jefferson, 3rd US president

1771 – Richard Trevithick, Steam locomotive inventor

1852 – Frank W. Woolworth, Founder of Woolworth Co.

1866 – Butch Cassidy, American desperado

1892 – Robert Watson-Watt, Developer of the radar

1899 – Alfred Moser Butts, Scrabble inventor

1919 – Madalyn O’Hair, Opposed prayer in school

1923 – Don Adams, Get Smart actor

1931 – Jon Stone Co-creator of Sesame Street

1935 – Lyle Waggoner, Carol Burnett Show actor

1942 – Bill Conti, Composed Rocky IV music

1943 – Eve Graham, The New Seekers singer

1945 – Tony Dow, Leave it to Beaver actor

1950 – Ron Perlman, Quest for Fire actor

1954 – Jimmy Destri, Blondie keyboardist

1957 – Saundra Santiago, Miami Vice actress

1963 – Gary Kasparov, Russian chess master

1964 – Page Hannah, Fame actress

This Day in Local History – April 13, 2020

April 13, 1969: Fire breaks out at Buchanan Lumber in High Prairie as a pile of logs catches fire, but owners put out the blaze with the help of a bulldozer.

April 13, 1969: Donnelly’s Norm Maisonneuve is elected president of the Winagami Lake Beach Association.

April 13, 1973: George Shaw, 62, dies after the car he is a passenger in collides with one driven by Lloyd Babcock 12 1/2 miles north of Grouard.

April 13, 1974: Prestige Flowers celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie with Kay and Idella McLean as new owners.

April 13, 1983: South Peace News reports under the direction of Neil Deas, the E.W. Pratt High School band wins an award at the Festival of Tulips in The Netherlands.

April 13, 1988: High Prairie town council agrees to turn over the campsite on the east end of town to the Lions.

April 13, 1991: An engineer inspects the Grouard water treatment plant after citizens suffer skin rashes and diarrhea from the water.

April 13, 1993: The I.D. moves into its new administration building on land previously owned by John Kryzalka.

April 13, 1999: Donald and Rose Cox open Bim’s Car Wash in the town’s east end.

April 13, 2001: An earthquake rattles the Peace Country at 8:21 p.m. registering a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale. Its epicentre is near Clayhurst, B.C.

April 13, 2005: High Prairie is shocked to learn of the death of David Patrick Louis O’Rourke, 25. Cause is not known.

April 13, 2012: East Prairie Actress Roseanne Supernault is nominated for her third straight Rosie Award in the Best Performance by an Alberta Actress category.

April 13, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to spend $107,600 on eight new highway welcome signs and $42,750 for five hamlet welcome signs.

This Day in World History – April 13, 2020

837 – Best view of Halley’s Comet in 2,000 years reported.

1668 – John Dryden, 36, appointed first English poet laureate.

1741 – Dutch people protest poor quality of bread.

1796 – 1st elephant arrives in US from India.

1840 – William Henry Lane perfects tap dance.

1842 – Lord Rosse successfully casts 72” mirror for a telescope.

1860 – 1st Pony Express reaches Sacramento, California.

1869 – Steam power brake patented by George Westinghouse.

1919 – Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea established.

1928 – 1st trans-Atlantic flight Europe to US occurs.

1940 – Cornelious Warmerdam became 1st man to pole vault 15 feet.

1941 – Pact of neutrality between the USSR and Japan is signed.

1945 – Canadian army liberates Teuge & Assen, Netherlnds.

1949 – Cortisone discovered to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

1959 – Vatican edict forbids Roman Catholics from voting for communists.

1960 – France becomes 4th nuclear nation exploding an A-Bomb in Sahara.

1961 – UN General Assembly condemns South-Africa’s apartheid.

1964 – New Zealander Colin Bosher shears a record 565 sheep in 1 work day.

1970 – Apollo 13 announces, “OK, Houston, we’ve had a problem here.”

1979 – Longest doubles ping-pong match ends after 101 hours.

1980 – US and its allies boycott the Summer Olympics in Moscow.

1986 – Spanish Grand Prix decided by 0.014 of a second.

1987 – Portugal signs agreement to return Macau to China in 1999.

1992 – Crystal Pepsi begins test marketing in 5 US cities.

1994 – Asteroid discovered; named after Star Trek actor George Takei.

1997 – The Hartford Whalers play their last NHL game.

2012 – North Korean long range rocket testing ends in failure.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 13, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some pretty heavy soul searching could reveal the time has come to make use of a talent you may have always had but never developed. This could involve nothing more than a little practice, or you could decide to get some formal training in the skill. This is a positive sign, but your determination could waver over the next few days. Don’t hesitate – stay with it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re looking good and your social skills are at their peak. Therefore, social events and group activities you might attend today could well be the most satisfying and beneficial you’ve known in a long time. People you meet should be impressed with you, and you could make a lot of new friends. If you aren’t romantically involved now, a new love could come your way.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you could find yourself brainstorming a way to put your inventiveness and ingenuity to work so you can advance your career by leaps and bounds and increase your income. You could also become involved in artistic projects of some kind. Don’t be surprised if great ideas come to you with little effort. You’re very intuitive today, so enjoy it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – An intense study of philosophy, religion, or some other exalted school of thought could find you involved with a group that shares your interest in the subject. You could make a new friend today, or if you aren’t currently romantically involved, meet a potential romantic partner. This should be a very satisfying day on both mental and emotional levels. Remember how it all came about, and enjoy yourself!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Sex and romance should be at the top of your priority list today. You should be feeling especially warm, loving, and passionate. Romantic novels and movies could be especially appealing, as could an intimate evening with a lover! Career and money matters look fairly strong and stable at this time, although it might take a little effort to keep them that way. Go for the gold!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A lack of communication on the part of your mate or perhaps a business partner can cause you to feel uncertainty about the relationship. Don’t fall into this trap. Use your warmth and understanding to open up the communication between you. You’ll probably find all is basically well. Your partner just needs some space. Take some space for yourself, too! A little solitude might do you some good.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The right moment to ask for a raise or apply for a promotion or new job could come your way today, but you’d better make use of it or the opportunity could pass you by. A chance for a romantic encounter or fun evening with friends could also come up. Whatever pleasant things arise today aren’t sure things, so don’t let them escape. They could be significant milestones for you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Love and romance are definitely on the agenda for today, and you should be feeling warm, passionate, and particularly sexy. You’re likely to be looking quite attractive, too, and romantic partners or potential partners could seem especially attractive to you. This is a wonderful day to shop for new clothes, have your hair styled, or prepare a candlelit dinner for someone very special. Go for it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A friend or family member could be feeling rather grim, taciturn, and not open to communication. He or she could have you wondering if you’ve done something wrong, or they’re angry with you. If you use your warmth and generosity of spirit to induce this person to open up, you’ll probably find that the issues have nothing to do with you. You might even help relieve them! Tonight, prepare everyone’s favourite meal.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A warm, loving phone call or letter could come your way today from a lover or close friend who’s presently out of town. You’ll wish with all your heart he or she could be home! In the meantime, you’re likely to keep yourself quite busy. Creative projects, activities in your community, or both could keep you too busy to miss anyone too much. Tonight, spend some time alone.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you could discover a talent for investment, real estate, or other form of money management you never thought you had. The opportunity to make an investment or cash in on one could enable you to take strides toward making your money grow. This might be a good time to buy or sell any type of property. You might also want to do some reading on future investment opportunities.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might wake up today feeling a little grumpy and out of sorts. You could aspire to nothing more strenuous than spending the day without any distractions other than a good book. However, by the middle of the day a warm and loving letter or phone call is likely to snap you out of your reclusive mood. You could spend the evening strolling through your community. Enjoy!