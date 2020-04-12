Today in High Prairie – April 12, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 12, 2020

Easter Sunday!

Expect a visit from the Easter Bunny!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 12, 2020

Mariah Herben

Nya Demuele

Linda Williscroft

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 12, 2020

Julien LaPlante Cayer

Braidi Locke

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 12, 2020

1899 – Chief Thundercloud, The Lone Ranger actor

1912 – Walter Gorney, Friday the 13th actor

1919 – Billy Vaughn, US singer, bandleader

1925 – Evelyn Berezin, Invented 1st word processor

1928 – Hardy Krüger, Flight of the Phoenix actor

1932 – Tiny Tim, US musician

1942 – Frank Bank, Leave it to Beaver actor

1944 – John Kay, Steppenwolf singer

1946 – Ed O’Neill, Married with Children actor

1947 – David Letterman, Late night TV host

1947 – Tom Clancy, Hunt for Red October actor

1950 – David Cassidy, Partridge Family actor

1950 – Tom Werner, Roseanne producer

1956 – Doris Baaten, Sesame Street actress

1957 – Vince Gill, US country singer

1960 – Ron MacLean, Hockey Night in Canada host

1971 – Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

This Day in Local History – April 12, 2020

April 12, 1977: Tenders open for the paving of the highway south of Kinuso to Swan Hills.

April 12, 1995: High Prairie town council considers publishing the names of litterbugs in South Peace News but the idea eventually dies at the next meeting.

April 12, 2000: South Peace News reports on Buchanan Lumber’s announcement that the beehive burner will be replaced by a hot oil treatment facility in 2001, thus eliminating the constant fly ash problem.

April 12, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to name Phase 2 of the walking trails after community builder Stan Kozie.

April 12, 2006: South Peace News publishes a story on eagles preying on Ken Kroetch’s cattle at his farm north of High Prairie.

April 12, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Myler Savill says the region needs “a new voice in cabinet” after Premier Ralph Klein announces his retirement.

April 12, 2010: Students and staff move into the new Peavine Bishop Routhier School for its first day of classes.

April 12, 2016: Miss Rodeo Canada and former student at St. Andrew’s School, Samantha Stokes, visits students.

April 12, 2018: Rodney Allen Stewart passes away at his home at the age of 73 years. He built roads, hauled gravel and worked for Big Lakes County operating a grader.

This Day in World History – April 12, 2020

1606 – England adopts the Union Flag, replaced in 1801 by Union Jack.

1857 – Gustave Flaubert’s “Madame Bovary” published.

1869 – North Carolina legislature passes anti-Ku Klux Klan Law.

1872 – Jesse James gang robs bank in Kentucky: 1 dead, $1,500 stolen.

1877 – Catcher’s mask 1st used in a baseball game.

1892 – George C. Blickensderfer patents portable typewriter.

1931 – Spanish voters reject the monarchy.

1935 – Royal Proclamation sets design of Canada’s Jubilee Silver Dollar.

1945 – Canadian troops liberate Nazi concentration camp in Holland.

1945 – US President Franklin D. Roosevelt dies in office.

1945 – Richard Strauss completes his “Metamorphosis.”

1954 – Bill Haley and the Comets record “Rock Around the Clock.”

1955 – Polio vaccine tested by Dr. Jonas Salk announced to be “safe.”

1960 – 1st “exploding scoreboard” unveiled at Chicago’s Comiskey Park.

1961 – Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes 1rst person to orbit Earth.

1966 – 1st B-52 bombing on North Vietnam.

1973 – France recognizes North Vietnam.

1980 – US endorses a boycott of the Moscow Olympic Games.

1980 – Terry Fox begins his “Marathon of Hope” at St. John’s, Newfoundland.

1987 – Texaco files for bankruptcy.

1988 – Harvard University patents a genetically engineered mouse.

1991 – 2,500th episode of Entertainment Tonight airs.

2013 – A man-made 32-foot monument [2000 BC] discovered in Sea of Galilee.

2014 – New drug announced, ABT-450, 90-95% success treating Hepatitis C.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 12, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you aren’t careful, there’s a strong possibility you’ll overindulge today. Your career frustrations may manifest in the form of overeating, excess drinking, or reckless spending. These are just symptoms masking the real problem. If you can take some time to meditate, you’ll calm your nerves and reveal the root of your frustration. Once you have the facts, it will be easier to devise an effective solution.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re too hard on yourself. If things haven’t gone exactly as planned over the last few days, there’s no sense in berating yourself over it. As long as you did the best that you could, what’s the problem? It’s likely you’ve experienced a delay and not a cancellation. All signs indicate that your goals will come to fruition even though it might take longer than you’d anticipated.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’re especially intuitive today. If this is a fairly new occurrence for you, you could be at a loss as to how to make the most of this gift. Only you can know for sure, but one suggestion is to reflect on changes you’d like to make at work. Pitch them to your boss. With today’s keen insight, you’ll almost be able to read his or her mind and anticipate any objections.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today’s planetary aspects indicate this is likely to be a day of excess, some of it good, some of it not so good. Take care not to overindulge in food and drink. You could be merely acting out your stress with such behaviour. You’d be better served to meditate and get to the root of the problem. On the other hand, money could come your way, possibly a lot of it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You should make an effort to be patient and tolerant, especially at the office, even though you might not feel like it. You’ll likely take a lot of deep breaths as projects get delayed and meetings drag on. There isn’t much you can do about it. Stay focused and trust that everything will be resolved by day’s end. In the meantime, don’t step on anyone’s toes. Your colleagues’ nerves are raw.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This could be a day of inner turmoil. You’ll rethink some of your fundamental values, unsure if they’re still relevant to your life. It’s clear some soul searching is needed. There are no right or wrong answers, only what is in your heart. If your goal is to live authentically, then you’ll need to make some big changes in your life. Don’t act rashly. Think things through before taking steps.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You need to pull yourself up by the bootstraps. Why not take a few steps back and try to look at your life more objectively? Regardless of what you might be thinking at the moment, you do have a terrific life. Stop and count your blessings. Make a list and keep it in your wallet to refer to at low moments. Force yourself to be festive tonight. It will do you good to get out.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A particularly tricky situation could occur at work. If you aren’t careful, you could lose your cool. Make a concerted effort to keep your wits about you. It could be that a colleague is baiting you, but that’s no reason to take it. Keep to yourself as much as possible today. Close your office door. At home, go to bed early. Relax with a good book. All will be calmer tomorrow.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Boy, your life seems seriously out of balance, doesn’t it? Today provides an opportunity to rethink what is truly important. Consider exercise as one way to improve your health and manage your stress level. Once you get started with a healthy regimen, you’ll see how it helps you gain perspective. It’s likely the cause of all this stress can be eliminated when viewed through a different lens.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You like to feel needed, but today you might throw up your hands and say, “Enough!” You’ve given so much of yourself for so long that friends and loved ones tend to think of your largesse as a right rather than a privilege. Today, remind them of their error. Take a day off from indentured servitude.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You could be overwhelmed with information today, as you receive more phone calls and e-mail messages than you can possibly answer. Be clear about your priorities and stick with them. Otherwise, you’re likely to spend the day being batted around the court like a tennis ball. Take a lot of deep breaths throughout the day and make an effort to keep your temper in check.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your mind is like a sponge today, eager to absorb all sorts of information. Take care that the information you’re absorbing is accurate. There’s a high likelihood that the fascinating news you hear is mostly a mix of fantasy and fiction. Go to the source and get the facts before acting on this information. If necessary, do your own research online or in the library.