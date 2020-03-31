Today in High Prairie – April 1, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – April 1, 2020

April Fool’s Day!

Watch out for jokers!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – April 1, 2020

Joan McLean

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – April 1, 2020

Austin Collins

Colleen Stevens

Doris Courtoreille

Francy Campiou

Kris Ruecker

Steve Austin Collins

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 1, 2020

1578 – William Harvey, Found blood circulation

1815 – Otto von Bismarck, German chancellor

1875 – Edgar Wallace, Creator of King Kong

1883 – Lon Chaney, “Man of a 1000 faces” actor

1930 – Grace Lee Whitney, Star Trek actress

1932 – Gordon Jump, WKRP actor

1933 – Stan Weston, Had concept for G.I. Joe

1942 – Phil Margo, Lion Sleeps Tonight singer

1944 – Rusty Staub, Montreal Expo

1948 – Simon Crowe, Boomtown Rats drummer

1953 – Barry Sonnenfeld, Men in Black director

1961 – Mark White, ABC guitarist

1980 – Randy Orton, American pro wrestler

This Day in Local History – April 1, 2020

April 1, 1956: All Indian Schools in Canada become the property of the Department of Indian Affairs.

April 1, 1970: Alberta increases its minimum wage to $1.40 per hour from $1.25 per hour for employees 18 years of age and over.

April 1, 1972: A horned Hereford owned by J.B. Peyre and Sons of High Prairie wins Reserve Senior Champion at the Canadian Western Stock Show and Sale in Edmonton.

April 1, 1973: The Grouard Northern Lites win the Native Provincial title in Edmonton. The defeat Standoff 10-0, Blackfoot 7-0, Gleichen 3-2 in overtime and the Edmonton Native Sons 8-1 in the final. Brian Calahasen is named Best Goaltender and Randy Gauthier Best Defenceman.

April 1, 1975: Leonard and Celia Lind take over management of Denny’s Drive-Inn in High Prairie.

April 1, 1976: Weather forecasts are reported in the Metric System for the first time.

April 1, 1982: Marcel Ouellet decides to re-open the Park Theatre in High Prairie after a five-month closure, not to make money but to meet expenses.

April 1, 1983: The High Prairie Hospital begins charging patients for slings, splints and meals.

April 1, 1987: Tony and Shirley Matula take over as the new managers at High Prairie Turbo in High Prairie.

April 1, 1989: U-Can Bodyshapers celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie.

April 1, 1989: Fred Korol Auto Centre moves to Polar Industrial and Automotive in High Prairie.

April 1, 1992: Faust singer Harry Davies and his band The Quicksilver Express, record their first album at Sunshine recordings in Winnipeg.

April 1, 1995: The High Prairie Agricultural Society celebrates the official opening of the $1 million Agriplex.

April 1, 1996: High Prairie Pharmacy changes its name to The Medicine Shoppe after Dave Heggie sells to Vien Truong.

April 1, 1997: AVC becomes a board-governed college.

April 1, 2001: Ken Melnyk begins his duties as High Prairie’s new fire chief.

April 1, 2004: The month begins with thousands of geese using the High Prairie Airport strip as a resting place and causing a safety hazard. Propane cannons are used to scare the geese away.

April 1, 2005: Anadarko closes its High Prairie office.

April 1, 2008: The hometown Spirit River Rangers whip the Lakeland Eagles 9-2 to win the NPHL Campbell Cup in six games.

April 1, 2009: Alberta Health Services goes smoke-free on all its properties in the Peace Country region.

This Day in World History – April 1, 2020

1748 – Ruins of Pompeii rediscovered by Rocque Joaquin de Alcubierre.

1778 – New Orleans businessman Oliver Pollock creates the “$” symbol.

1853 – Cincinnati 1st US city to employ fulltime professional firefighters.

1867 – Singapore become British crown colony.

1873 – White Star steamship Atlantic sinks off Nova Scotia, 547 die.

1876 – 1st official NL baseball game: Boston 6, Philadelphia 5.

1889 – 1st dishwashing machine marketed in Chicago.

1891 – The Wrigley Company is founded in Chicago.

1905 – SOS 1st adopted as a Morse distress signal.

1910 – Dumitru Dan [Romania] completes a 100,000-km walk.

1924 – Hitler sentenced to 5 years labour for “Beer Hall Putsch.”

1924 – The Royal Canadian Air Force is formed.

1927 – 1st automatic record changer introduced.

1929 – Louie Marx introduces Yo-Yo toy.

1931 – Jackie Mitchell became 1st female in pro baseball.

1934 – Bonnie & Clyde kill 2 police officers.

1938 – Nescafé introduces their flagship brand in Switzerland.

1941 – Nazis forbid Jews access to cafés.

1945 – US ground forces invade Okinawa during World War II.

1946 – Tsunamis generated by quake in Aleutian Trench strike Hawaii.

1952 – Big Bang theory proposed by Alpher, Bethe & Gamow.

1954 – Earthquake/tsunami ravage Aleutians, 200 killed.

1957 – World’s biggest glass oven used.

1960 – 1st weather satellite launched [TIROS 1].

1963 – Soap opera “General Hospital” premiere on ABC-TV.

1974 – Ayatollah Khomeini calls for an Islamic Republic in Iran.

1976 – Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs found Apple Computer.

1980 – Wayne Gretzky breaks Bobby Orr’s record with 103rd assist.

1981 – Daylight saving time is introduced in the USSR.

1982 – US formally transfers Canal Zone to Panama.

1990 – Now illegal in Salem, Oregon to be within 2 feet of nude dancers.

1991 – Warsaw Pact officially dissolves.

1992 – NHL players begin 1st strike in 75-year history.

1997 – Gordie Howe, 69, begins playing AHL game with Syracuse Crunch.

1999 – Nunavut is established as a Canadian territory.

2001 – Netherlands 1st country in world to make same-sex marriage legal.

2002 – Netherlands legalizes euthanasia, 1st nation in world to do so.

2004 – Google introduces Gmail.

2013 – The world’s first smelling TV screen is unveiled in Japan.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 1, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could find yourself staring at a stranger for just one extra second as you pass on the street today. Your tendency toward the new and bizarre is stronger than usual, and you’re being pulled into different mental directions. Go ahead and introduce yourself to that stranger. Perhaps he or she will become a business partner or new best friend. You never know until you ask.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – As you work slowly and steadily toward your goals, realize there are apt to be unexpected obstacles along the way. You can’t possibly plan for everything, so don’t get discouraged today when some crazy variable pops out of nowhere. Your mental process may be thrown for a loop, and you might find that you go into a frenzy. There’s a valuable lesson to be learned here – patience.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It’s generally quite clear you aren’t afraid to tell people what you think. Maybe it’s time to be more expressive about how you feel. It could be that your mental process is a bit off today, jolted by an unexpected situation or person. Make sure you incorporate some of your instincts and emotions into your reaction to the situation. Don’t rely on your brain alone to have all the answers.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today could be filled with unexpected twists, turns, and bends in the road that you may not be prepared for. Apparently, someone forgot to install the sign that warns of sharp curves ahead. Be on the lookout for unexpected forks in the road. When you get to them, take them, to coin a phrase. Your brain could receive a jolt from an outside source that reminds you to keep things real.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could be thinking some bizarre thoughts today. They might lead you in a direction that doesn’t quite pertain to your current situation. Don’t be afraid to explore these strange realms, because they could give you some important insight you wouldn’t have realized otherwise. Wisdom can be found in the unlikeliest of places, so don’t discount something because it seems a bit off the wall at first.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your thinking is solid and clear today, but other people could challenge your mental power. Don’t let others put seeds of doubt in your head about the way you approach a problem. Keep your mind open to alternative solutions, but don’t beat yourself up for your current mental track. You might need to modify your strategy, but don’t sacrifice your principles or values.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You could get the feeling that something is wrong today when it isn’t. It’s probably just your perspective that needs some adjusting. Pull out your binoculars and focus a bit more so you can stand back yet have the power to examine the details closely. Don’t automatically assume there’s a clear distinction between right and wrong. There are likely a great many shades of gray, too.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your sensitive nature is likely to pick up a disturbance in your thinking today. Suddenly, a blast of unexpected information could come your way and throw a monkey wrench in your mental process. Try not to get thrown off balance by the sudden jolt. You’ll find you can incorporate some of this new knowledge in a way that gives you a greater advantage.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might experience some mental distractions that pull you in different directions today. There could be a stubborn internal/external battle brewing. Realize that being in the middle is to your advantage. Look at the situation as a way to learn something about yourself and others. Understanding your opposition’s viewpoint will help you. Incorporate the old and the new into your way of thinking.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It could be difficult for you to think straight today. Your brain is probably working in short, erratic bursts that keep you guessing about which way to proceed. Avoid confusion during the day by periodically centering and separating yourself and your feelings from the drama around you. Don’t pretend you understand something if you don’t. If a situation doesn’t make sense, go ahead and question it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Freedom is a key aspect of life today. You might find your brain wants to break free and pursue more independent ways of thinking. Don’t worry if such ways of thinking lead you into unknown territory. This is a sign that this is probably where you need to be. Your witty banter could take a sudden twist that surprises both you and the people you’re talking to.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – People are apt to be as stubborn as you in their thinking today. This could be a recipe for disaster if you aren’t careful. Open the floodgates a bit wider and take in more of the opinions of others. Don’t automatically assume other people have to conform to your viewpoint to resolve an issue. More than likely, there needs to be some give and take from all involved.