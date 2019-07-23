Today in High Prairie added to southpeacenews.com

SPN Staff

South Peace News continues to build on its award-winning website.



Today in High Prairie was added July 11. It features several items published weekly in South Peace News including local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.



Today in High Prairie allows the reader to easily see if they share a birthday with a famous celebrity. Or if their birthday falls on the same day as an important date in local or world history.



We remind readers to submit their birthdays at any time.



Community events can also be submitted free. It is hoped readers can check into the site daily to see what is going on in the region and plan their day.



Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com



Southpeacenews.com will endeavour to add updates as soon as possible after receipt.



The website also features regular updates of local news items, weather, and ‘Quirk News’ for your enjoyment. Want to see the most read stories in the last 14 days? Check it out to see what readers are interested in.



Readers are also encouraged to respond to stories in the ‘comment’ section underneath or write letters to the editor.