Time to talk about daylight savings time

SPN Staff

Albertans are invited to share their thoughts on whether the province should continue to observe daylight saving time.



The government launched an online survey to gather feedback about the observation of daylight saving time in Alberta, says a news release Nov. 19.



“We know people have strong opinions about changing their clocks twice a year, and we want to hear from them,” Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish says.



He adds it’s time for Alberta to have a serious conversation about the matter.



“As more Canadian provinces and territories and some American states are having discussions about this, it’s important that we hear from Albertans.”



Under the Daylight Savings Time Act, Albertans set their clocks forward one hour to observe daylight saving time from the second Sunday in March until the first Sunday of November.



It puts the province in the same time zone as the Northwest Territories and Montana year-round.



Earlier this year, the European Union voted to abolish seasonal time changes by 2021.



“In North America, we’re seeing provincial and state governments table and pass legislation to do the same,” says Glubish.



The online survey is open until Dec. 10.



In October 2019, legislation was tabled in British Columbia to move to summer hours all year.



Legislation has also passed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington to move to summer hours permanently. However, in the United States federal approval is required to enact the change.



Saskatchewan, Arizona and Hawaii do not change their clocks twice a year.