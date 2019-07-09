Time to get into the swing of things

T.J. Walker,

Clubhouse Supervisor,

High Prairie Golf Club

Hello, High Prairie and area!



After a great start to the 2019 season things are looking good at the course as we head into July. We did have a minor setback with the flood over the long weekend, but we are back open again and ready for a fantastic summer of golf.



The Spike Lounge is fully operational, with daily specials to satisfy your taste buds. Come on out and enjoy a great meal on the most scenic patio in town or watch the game on our big screen. The lounge is open to the general public and golfers alike.



We have a few events happening in July and August.



First is the Sir George Bennett Senior Open on July 28, which has been changed from the original date of July 20. This tournament is open to all golfers 55+. The entry fee is $60 and includes a meal.



Next, in August, is the Frank Carson Memorial Junior Tournament. This tournament is open to all junior golfers 18 and under. The entry fee is $40 and includes lunch.



On Aug. 17-18, we have our 2×4 Cash Scramble. This is a two-day event where on the first day each four-person team is split into two teams of two for 18 holes of 2-ball best ball. The second day is 18 holes of 4-ball best ball. The lowest combined score will win. The entry fee for the 2×4 Scramble is $800.



And finally, from Aug. 23-25, we have the 50th Annual High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. This tournament is open to all golfers no matter the age or skill level. Things will kick off on Friday night with the opening ceremonies, followed by some fun activities out on the course to get everyone warmed up.



Play begins on Saturday with 18 holes of golf and Saturday night supper as well as a Championship Flight Calcutta Auction.



Sunday is 18 holes with trophy presentations to follow.



The entry fee for the Open is $125. per person.



We are also looking to get in touch with our past board members from throughout our 50 years of operation. If anyone has contact information for former board members, or you are a former board member, please contact me, T.J. Walker, at the High Prairie Golf Club at [780] 523-2696.



That’s it for this edition. Don’t forget, golfers, we are open seven days a week to serve you. Phone [780] 523-2696 to book your tee time! We’ll see you at the course!