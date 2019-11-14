‘Time to downsize’ -Peyre Farms co-owner

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The huge farm sale of Peyre Farms occurs tomorrow [Nov. 14} as the family-owned business downsizes dramatically.



In all, 24 parcels of farmland comprising 3,356.92 title acres are up for sale and a multitude of farm equipment.



Jim Peyre, one of four partners in Peyre Farms, the others being his wife, Maryann, and Lorne and Karen Peyre, says it was time to downsize.



“Lorne and Karen want to retire,” he says.



“It is emotional for sure, it’s a change in life. It’s a new start.



“But Lorne and Karen are very excited about their new future.”



The family is still keeping all of the original farmland – about 10 quarters of 1,600 acres. Part of the original farmland dates back to 1906 and is still very precious in the family’s mind.



“It [the remaining land] will still be in the family name,” says Jim.



He adds he and Maryann will continue to farm the land, plus they will be operating a grain drying business.



Interest in the sale to be conducted by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, is from around the world.



“We’ve had calls from Germany, New York and different parts of the States,” says Jim.



“I’m getting about 20 phone calls a day right now.”



Jim is pleased with the interest shown so far.



The sale also includes 817.423 acres owned by Marvin and Dawn Williscroft, and one parcel of farmland, owned by Shawn and Rhonda Rich.



The sale begins at 11 a.m.