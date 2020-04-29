Time to co-operate, not criticize MLAs

Now is not the time to work with the Alberta government, not criticize them.



Barry Sharakwi, president of the High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce, took exception to a remark made by Town of High Prairie Councillor Debbie Rose at the electronic town hall meeting April 2.



Rose responded to a budget question by saying council was already in a tough spot given their revenues were falling due to grant programs being cut from the Alberta government.



“Now is not the right time to ask that question,” said Sharkawi.



“We can’t put our MLAs on the spot to ask those questions.”



Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn and Peace River MAL Dan Williams were part of the meeting.



Instead, Sharkawi says to work with the government and ask for assistance.