Thunder cancels Treaty 8 First Nations Cup citing safety

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One major hockey event was cancelled before the order came from Hockey Canada and Hockey Alberta to cancel the season.



Dwayne Thunder says the decision to cancel the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup occurred before the March 12 order after talking to many teams.



“We were very concerned for the Elders who attend the games,” says Thunder, who organizes the tournament.



“That’s what we were worried about.”



The COVID-19 virus is especially harmful to Elders who catch the disease.



Thunder says most of the teams he spoke to “wanted to come and play” but agreed the right thing to do was cancel.



“Most of the teams were understanding,” he says.



“Better safe than sorry.



“We’ll be back next year.”