Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man from Atikameg will serve time in a federal prison for two years for impaired driving in a crash where a woman died.



Jamie Lane Grey, 45, was sentenced to two years plus one day when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court July 29.



Grey pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle causing death while impaired with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.



Grey recorded breath samples of 120 mg, says Andre Arseneau, chief Crown prosecutor.



Grey was driving a vehicle that rolled over in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 750 about 100 km northeast of High Prairie on June 17 around 4 a.m., says a news release from the RCMP.



Myrna Leigh Gladue, 42, of Atikameg, died on the scene.



Five other people were in the vehicle.



Grey was also suspended from driving for 10 years.



Judge G.W. Paul says many factors are considered in a sentence.



“We have to consider his Indigenous factors,” Paul says.



“There is no sentence that will undo the harm.



“We denounce the conduct by way of sentence.”



Grey is remorseful for his conduct ant the result, says his lawyer, Harry Jong.



“He considered pleading guilty one month ago,” Jong says.



The deceased was the sister-in-law of Grey, Jong notes.



Grey consented to disregard any time served in jail for his sentence.



He was also ordered to provide a DNA sample.



The Crown says Grey has no other related criminal charges.