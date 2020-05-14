Theft at well site north of Donnelly

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

McLennan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance with a gas well site theft.

On Saturday, April 25, three trailers at a gas well site north of Donnelly on Township Road 794 located east of Range Road 204 were broken into during the early morning hours.

Const. Samuel Lanctot says at approximately 1:45 a.m., two suspects wearing masks, gloves and hooded sweatshirts broke into the ATCO trailers on the site and stole several small items that included a quantity of tools. The suspects then fled the scene in a black Dodge pick-up truck with a trailer attached.

McLennan RCMP are asking for assistance in providing any information in relation to the incident.

Please contact McLennan RCMP at [780] 324-3086 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.