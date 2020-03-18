The tradition continues!

Rev. Leon Cadsap of St. Mark’s Anglican Church in High Prairie, left, and Warden Peter Clarke hold an open Bible and invite people to read the Scriptures aloud for one hour April 5-9 to celebrate Easter.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A tradition to read the Bible the week before Easter returns.



St. Mark’s Anglican Church in High Prairie continues the tradition to read through the Bible from Palm Sunday, April 5 to Maundy Thursday, April 9. The custom leads up to Easter Sunday, April 12.



Rev. Leon Cadsap and Warden Peter Clarke welcome people to read during the Proclamation Week event.



“We try to get people from as many of the local churches as possible,” says Clarke, who started the tradition more than 15 years ago.



“People who read say they feel at peace reading God’s Word here in the church.



“There’s something special about reading God’s Word out loud, it’s more meaningful.”



A schedule of 76 hours is open for people to read for one-hour blocks.



Reading will start April 5 at 2 p.m. and continue until midnight. Reading is set for April 6-8 from 7 a.m. to midnight. The final day starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.



Clarke encourages more people to come and listen to the readings.



He says church members also go to J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre and Pleasantview Lodge and read the Bible to residents.



“The seniors and residents enjoy hearing that,” Clarke says.



Readers can bring their preferred translation of Bible.



Anyone willing to read and schedule a time may also phone Clarke at [780] 523-3722.