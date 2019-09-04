The Page – September 4, 2019

Halloween is only about 60 days away.

Good heavens! Really? Guess we better get hustling on the ghoulies and the pumpkins, right?

We mention this because we got a report two weeks ago one of the giant Edmonton big box stores was already putting out decorations and the huge, multi-packs of candies and chocolate bars.

This doesn’t really bother us. But of course, when we stock up no matter where, it seems by the time the Spook Night rolls around, we never have as much of the treats as we thought we should have.

Maybe the zombies or ghosties spirit the goodies away somehow.



* * * * * * *



We have to clarify an item from last week’s newspaper that appeared on this Page.

We were asking a bunch of questions why there were hardly any Big Lakes County riders on the Golden Age Club senior bus. Of the 150 or so riders, only four come from Big Lakes.

A companion story also said 450 people signed a petition wanting Big Lakes County to bump their grant up to $12,500 to match the Town of High Prairie. The county had cut their bus grant from $10,000 per year to $5,000.

Well, never mentioned in all this foofarah is the item that Big Lakes County already has their own senior’s bus! And indeed, almost all the users are in the county!

In fact, it can even be argued that $5,000 from the county is a darn generous donation to help keep the Golden Age Club bus running!

But that’s a story for another day. Right now, we’re apologizing for not keeping up with this.

You know that old radio program from Paul Harvey, “And now you know the rest of the story?” That’s sort of how we feel about this. Right after we get some of this egg on our face cleaned up.



* * * * * * *



According to news reports and this year’s Old Farmer’s Almanac, it’s going to be a dang cold winter coming on.

The Almanac says temperatures as low as -40C can be expected around late January and into February, something we in northern Alberta haven’t seen much of for many years.

Except for last year!

The Almanac is also predicting colder than normal weather for both March and April, with some wet snow and colder than usual temperatures. Even so, the Prairies will not get the worst of it. That’s saved for Ontario into the Maritimes.



* * * * * * *



There is an interesting story coming from our neighbours to the east in Slave Lake.

There, the M.D. of Lesser Slave River decided they won’t be joining in with other partners around Slave Lake in an economic development group.

According to a news report in the Slave Lake newspaper, the Lakeside Leader, “apparently there just isn’t the money in the cupboard we thought there was,” says one official there.

Here is some history: The federal government funds the local Community Futures group, which covers the High Prairie and north lakes area, as well as Slave Lake down to Smith. CF was asked many times over the years by the Province of Alberta to help start a “REDA.” That’s a Regional Economic Development Alliance. At the time, there were a bunch of them in Alberta. But there wasn’t one in the Lesser Slave Lake region.

Eventually, Community Futures helped. Thus was formed the REDA for this region, called the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance. Headquarters in High Prairie. Funded by the provincial government. Members across the region were many, including Metis and First Nations. The Town of Slave Lake decided not to join. Same with Big Lakes County!

As a few years went by, Slave Lake tried to build up their own REDA and they wanted money from the government for their own REDA, even though one already existed – the LSL Alliance.

So, the Province obligingly asked local governments around High Prairie if they thought the LSL Alliance was a worthwhile organization. According to a report done by consultants, the general consensus from High Prairie town council and Big Lakes County council was no, it was not.

Even so, lots of other groups said it was worthwhile. In fact, the Alliance raised money for projects in Slave Lake, including a boat launch and a power generation study for a Slave Lake mill. In the good old days, the annual budget for the Alliance was $350,000 per year. Wow!

Not having money for a new REDA around Slave Lake, the politicians tried to suck money out of the LSL REDA. They almost succeeded. But, as it turned out, cost cutting by the province resulted in the “bare cupboard.”

The sad part is, even though the east end won’t be getting any money, the result of all this is the north lakes and west end money is probably gone too.

And thus, the Lesser Slave Lake Alliance probably. Great job, eh?