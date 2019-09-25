The Page – September 25, 2019

Almost 20 years ago, this humble columnist, and this newspaper, gave up on discussion boards.

It seemed a good idea at the time: Make an online forum where people could swap ideas, comment on news stories, argue out their thoughts and so on. Some people were civilized. And some were not. It took much effort to keep it all going, and keep an eye on it at the same time. So we shut it down.

There are many “young” people who think old fogies don’t know much about the online world. But at the time, ICQ and IRC were big. ICQ was private, so it wasn’t moderated. IRC had moderators who kept users in line. The moderators were called IRCops, which is kind of a cute twist. The moderators were indeed “cops” who policed the content, although in reality they were “IRC Operators.”

Long time Internet users might remember how browser things became big. People didn’t like browser e-mail to start with. Too flaky. Unsecure. One could lose all their mails in a heartbeat.

Today, of course, Google’s Gmail is huge. Same with Yahoo Mail and Hotmail/Outlook. Today, the convenience of being able to call up your e-mail from anywhere, on almost any device, has washed away all the old concerns.

It got the same with the “messenger” services. Browser based discussion boards like Myspace and later, Facebook, became big, much bigger than ICQ or IRC. Today, almost a third of the world has a Facebook account. That’s really a big deal with some people.

Facebook is the “end all – be all.” Of course, the fact that two-thirds of the world is not on Facebook never crosses their mind.

Some of us just don’t like being in the noisy, online equivalent of a busy restaurant or bar. And the big attraction in that joint is listening to the patrons cussing and swearing while they toss insults and lies back and forth, in between the people who want to sell a couple of tires or asking when the local courthouse is open. Get the picture?

It would be a nicer world if such boards were moderated. That kind of stuff costs money. Big money. Facebook, if it had to actually police the content on its site, would probably go broke. That is a fact.

For context, consider that at last report, China has over 1 million citizens who have, as full time jobs, keeping an eye on what the other 1.2 billion citizens in China are doing and saying online. Facebook has twice that number of users. Not a stretch to figure Facebook would need twice as many moderators.

At a reasonable $40,000 per year salary, that works out to $80 billion per year cost to Facebook! Which right now is more than their total sales in a year!

No wonder big owner of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, says the company is working on Artificial Intelligence to moderate what people are posting. He says it is turning out to be much harder than they thought.

Yes Mark, good luck with that.



* * * * * * *



Is moderation online needed?

Well, here is a fellow last week who is getting bus tickets in Calgary printed in French. The tickets come in French because his bank card is French so it forces him to get a French reading ticket.

No problem, eh? Except four times, bus drivers have refused his ticket. After calls to the complaint centre were not answered, he went online.

According to a CBC news report, the result was six abusive phone calls. Too many Twitter reactions to list. And 24 hate e-mails.

We won’t list the comments that CBC did. But here is a sampling, with edits:

“This just the kind of “xxx” that one should expect from a pinko hippie leftie entitled “xxx” artist like you … you best hope I never see you pouting smug little victim face … if I do then you will get a big lesson in humility coming.”

And that was one of the polite comments.



* * * * * * *



Just when producers try to crank up the machines to get their crops off, another rain shower comes and pees all over the parade. That’s the way it seems anyway.

All over the Peace Country, a few crops here and there are swathed. Most are standing. Some producers are trying straight combining. It’s mostly trying to work in soft soil, getting a few acres off between the dew and the ever present showers that seem to come your way as soon as you get a machine running.

Alberta Agriculture is always slow in getting out reports. Their most recent as of this writing comes from Sept. 10. The Sept. 17 and Sept. 20 scheduled reports will come out on the weekend just past, or later.

Anyway, the news is mostly crap.

“Over the past week, producers have combined an additional three per cent of their crops. Overall, 88 per cent of crops are still standing [compared to the 5-year average of 58 per cent], eight per cent in swath and four per cent harvested. About 22 per cent of dry peas, five per cent of barley, two per cent of oats and three per cent of spring wheat are now in the bin, with 15 per cent of canola swathed.”

The good news is, quality is above average except for peas.

All of which means nothing if crops aren’t in the bins.