The Page – September 18, 2019

Last week, on Sept. 11 to be exact, was the 18th anniversary at what is now known as 9/11.

This is, of course, the attacks on the New York World Trade Center twin towers and the nearby Pentagon by terrorists. 2,996 people died in the attacks, many of them first responders who went in to help.

An American TV news station anchor suggested, in an off the cuff remark, “The next time you see a cop, a fire department member, any first responder, shake their hand. Thank them.”

We agree. And here is a Tip of the Page Hat to all first responders everywhere. Thank you just for being who and what you are.



* * * * * * *



There aren’t many days left before the federal election. If you or your group is planning an election forum, let this newspaper know as soon as you can. This newspaper wants to report on what happened of course. To do that, we have to have enough time in advance to attend the forum, write up the story, then lay it out in our publication for print.

The bad news in this is, the election is on Monday – the same day the presses are rolling for this publication. So that means, to get any report printed, it will have to come from a forum probably at least 9-10 days before. Basically, no later than Oct. 10-11.

Can’t do that? Well, radio might be able to get something on the air later than that.

And of course, we have huge numbers on our websites. It always varies of course, but there will probably be between 10,000 and 20,000 visits during the week just before the election. Anybody interested should be able to find a story there for sure.

Naturally, the best thing of all is to have newspaper, radio, online and even TV all covering forums. So organizers, try hard to hit them all.



* * * * * * *



Grimshaw Gun Show this coming weekend, Saturday and Sunday at the Grimshaw Curling Rink.



* * * * * * *



Item from an old Los Angeles newspaper: Fog and smog rolled over the city yesterday. Two airports were closed. Snails were slowed to a traffic pace.



* * * * * * *



It’s always interesting when people talk about their TV viewing habits.

The shows people watch might explain a lot about how we Canadians and Americans think. Maybe.

For example, the Top 10 shows for the last week in August in Canada were these, in order:

The Amazing Race

CTV News [twice during week]

Big Brother [three times]

America’s Got Talent [twice]

Masterchef

BH 90210

Across the border, TV stats for the second last week in August divide out between Prime Time and Cable Channels. Top 10 shows in Prime Time

America’s Got Talent [twice]

60 Minutes

NFL Pre-Season [twice]

Celebrity Family Feud

Bachelor in Paradise

NCIS

$100,000 Pyramid

Big Brother

There are also ratings for Cable Channels like CNN and Fox News. In order:

College Football

Hannity [four times]

Tucker Carlson [four times]

NFL Pre Season.

Both CNN and MSNBC are in free fall, losing enormous numbers of viewers following the collapse of the Russian collusion stories the networks pushed for two years. The numbers also kinda tell you what we all are really interested in, eh?



* * * * * * *



The U.S. Coast Guard has strong suspicion the dive boat in California a few days ago, in which 34 people died, may have started from over-heating lithium batteries.

Apparently, there were a number of extension cords, power bars and electronic devices all plugged in and charging while passengers and crew slept through the night.

Something overheated from this conglomeration. By the time people were awake and trying to get off the boat, escape routes for all the passengers sleeping below deck were blocked by flames. Just something to think about when charging your doodads during the night.

Also, manufacturers advise against using El Cheapo chargers and hookups. Many don’t have safety circuits to properly charge devices and guard against damage or stressing the battery. Which can also lead to overheating and fire.



* * * * * * *



A fellow attacked by a bear got away by talking to the animal.

According to news reports, the 27 year-old man was walking a trail in British Columbia when he came across a bear. The fellow ran. The bear chased him into a small lake. The bear caught the man and pushed him under water. At one point the man was able to try to reason with the bear.

“You don’t have to do this,” he says he told the bear. “You don’t want to do it.”

About this time, another couple close by watched the events unfolding. Their dog started barking, which seems to have driven off the bear. Or perhaps there was some kind of intervention, seeing as how most bears don’t understand English. Maybe.

The fellow came out of the affair with scratches on his head and arm. Whew!