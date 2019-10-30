The Page – October 30, 2019

Sophie, Justin Trudeau’s wife, is walking down a street in Ottawa when she sees a young boy trying to sell a litter of tiny puppies.

“My, they are so cute,” she says.

“And they are all Liberals!” says the boy selling them.

“Is that so,” says Sophie. “I really love these little guys. Tell you what, if you still have one left on the weekend, I will take it.”

The following weekend, Sophie walks by the same spot. The same boy is out on the street, still trying to sell his little puppies. Now he has only two left.

“$50 each,” says the boy. “They are both Conservatives.”

“Wait a minute,” says Sophie. “Last week, you told me all your puppies were Liberals. So how come these two are now Conservatives?”

“Oh that’s easy,” says the boy. “Now they’ve opened their eyes.”



* * * * * * *



It wasn’t in our newspaper, but this story ran recently: “Our paper carried the notice last week that Mr. Shaw is a defective in the police force. This was a typographical error. Mr. Shaw is really a detective in the police farce.”

Our apologies to our fine law and order services, but it is a bit of a rib-tickler.



* * * * * * *



It used to be thought global warming was a good idea. At least, for those around our northern Canada. Longer summers. Longer growing seasons. Nicer winters.

Then there started to be issues like dealing with disappearing permafrost. Mountain pine beetles. Forest fires. Then talk about pests like the Zika mosquito and Lyme disease ticks.

Nowadays, nobody is sure if early springs, which seemed like a good idea for farmers, are really that good. Considering all the fires and especially, the cooler summers and much wetter falls we had the last two years.

Well, as the experts keep telling us – what we are getting right now is “weather”. Global warming is all about “climate”.

Is that like the difference between not having money for lunch today, and missing the house, car, quad and trailer payments for six months? Or the difference between buying a nice bottle of wine for the birthday, or picking up a case of boxed wine that will only last for a week? Or having a nice supper at home, and two hours later ordering two extra-large pizza and falling asleep in front of the TV after scarfing them down?

Maybe.



* * * * * * *



Peace River’s problems with homeless are still front and centre.

Oct. 30 is the latest deadline for property owners Brent Taylor and Trudy Plaizier to remove all evidence of temporary homeless shelters on the property in Peace River. It’s the deadline set by Peace River town council.

Naturally, everybody is curious what will happen. Protesters and banners? People throwing themselves in front of bulldozers and backhoes, like they do in the movies? Town councillors barricading themselves in their chambers while angry hordes of Antifa wannabes threaten by setting fire to garbage cans and vehicles?

Come on. This is Canada. In another month or so, everybody will probably be gone. Either off to warmer climes in Vancouver. Maybe to more welcoming places like Edmonton, where there are shelters. Or home to their real homes for the winter.

And perhaps, in another five or six months, the issue will be back again.

In any event, make no mistake. Homelessness is a real problem faced by communities right across North America. The estimate in Peace River is 40 homeless. Compare that to Los Angeles with an estimated 60,000 homeless! Seemingly, none of California’s major cities have any intention at all of dealing with the issue.

On one hand, there is an argument that supporting homeless people just encourages them, and encourages all the issues that go hand-in-hand with supporting homeless. Opposed to refusing support is basic humanity to brothers and sisters, many if not most of whom have mental health issues or addictions. If they don’t have them now, they are well on their way to such circumstances without help.

Plaizier sums up what everybody hoping to find solutions is thinking or saying: “We continue to be at the table unfunded, surrounded by salaried officials demanding of us and condemning us for visible homelessness in our town as if we brought them. Denying homelessness is outdated. Solving homelessness is the work of today’s leaders.”



* * * * * * *



Halloween this Thursday. Keep an eye out for the little ones!