The Page – October 23, 2019

As of this writing, Canada’s federal election is still a few days ahead. When this newspaper hits the streets, it will be one day after the election. We are writing this before the election.

So, we’re going to get a head start on the who, what, where and why the results are what they are.

People are mostly concerned with jobs and money. Unless they live in some cozy corner of Canada, perhaps a place where voters are mostly obscenely rich, or smug in their comfort and don’t have to worry where their next meal might come from, this is most of us Canadians. So, most of us will all follow the money. Or at least, who we think will look after our particular wallets best. See Item 1, above.

* * * * * * *



For those who follow American politics, the last two years of big news there was all the “Russian Collusion” story. You know, those horrible Russians meddled in the American election in which Donald Trump won. Terrible! Terrible things those Russians, and that nasty Trump did!

Crowds of Canadians follow the CBC and CTV. These two networks particularly, and many other news sources, take their feeds from American mainstream media. So of course, they were predictably horrified at this Russian news of “foreign government” interference in an American election. As it turned out, it was a hoax. In might even have started with Hillary Clinton and her efforts to undermine Trump.

These days, since the Russia story fell flat on its face it’s now all about Ukraine dealings. Oh those nasty, nasty foreign governments and that nasty Trump! But wait! Here comes former American president Barack Obama “endorsing” Justin Trudeau last week.

Shocker! Doesn’t that count as “meddling?”

Excuse makers for Liberals here in Canada say it doesn’t count, because Obama is no longer in government.

“Not in government” means Obama could have waited a week, until after the election. That’s the decent thing to do. How come he makes this move five days before if it isn’t “meddling?” It’s the old thing, “Rules For You, No Rules For Us” thing. Tsk.



* * * * * * *



It isn’t a big secret clubs and groups are having a hard time getting volunteers out. Is it a malady, or something reflecting a deeper ill in society.

In North Peace Hockey League dealings, the Fort St. John Flyers team pulled from the league because they couldn’t find enough players. Hard to believe in a town and area of maybe 30,000 people. Maybe back next year.

Meanwhile, the High Prairie Regals almost folded too. This was due to not having an executive. Lots of players in a hockey region of maybe 7,000 or so. Just nobody to do the work of running a team. But they are in business, it looks like.

Then there is the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce. Lots of ideas, a decent bank account and lots of members. But not enough people wanting to keep working at projects or come to meetings. This year for example, the popular Small Business Week Gala is scaled way back.

So how is your club doing? Or are you a bystander, happy and quite alright just watching the world go by? Send us a thought as a Letter to Editor or to either of our websites at smokyriverexpress.com or southpeacenews .com. Just use any of the contact forms there.



* * * * * * *



All this belt-tightening talk going around the province isn’t impressive. It’s all happened before. Trouble is, small towns, all cities, and counties and municipal districts all tighten up.

Then somehow, a year or two later, sometimes even earlier, we see another highway lane added in and out of Calgary. Then a new hospital in Edmonton. Then a university expansion. Then new schools in Edmonton and Calgary. Bedroom communities around Red Deer, Edmonton and Calgary get cash.

“Those spendings were all emergency cases. Keep saving for a rainy day,” they tell us. Meanwhile, the city politicians and the politicians from those places are spending like no tomorrow. Finally, Northern Alberta gets some drivels.

Same old one-metre pipeline feeding money south, and a garden hose feeding back.

Then there’s another crash and we’re told to tighten up our belts again. It’s all great fun, is it not? Oh, my aching sides!