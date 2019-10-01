The Page – October 2, 2019

September came, and September went away.

Schools are back in session. By now, teachers and students should be settled back in their normal rhythms.

By the time frost rolled around last week, leaves had already mostly changed colour. There are still people arguing it isn’t the length of day or some kind of mumbo-jumbo weather magic that makes leaves turn. It’s frost.

Oh well! This fall, starting way back at the first week in September should be proof frost has nothing to do with leaves changing. It’s something else. Leaves were already starting to change colour back then.

Maybe plants are talking to each other. Like, “Hey, there birch tree. How come you are yellow. Aren’t you kinda early?”

“Nope,” says oldest and wisest birch tree. “Not at all early. We are known in our crowd as ‘the timekeeper trees.’ We are telling the rest of the forest winter is on the way. So all of you, get ready to change colour and shed your leaves.”

Far-fetched? According to some researchers, trees actually do ‘talk’ to each other. According to reports, they have discovered when certain trees are attacked by bugs, they send out signals to other trees about the attack. The signals, probably in the form of smells or some kind of particle, warn those other trees of the attack or the danger. This causes those trees to marshal up their defences, like increased sap production increases and sometimes poisons they can muster up. Very interesting, eh?

Meanwhile, photo opportunities are everywhere. Not quite as good as last week, but still there in many places.



* * * * * * *



Several people in and around Peace River have commented to this newspaper. They like the news coverage of the combined Smoky River Express / South Peace News. Thank you very much for the comments.

If you have the opportunity, mention this to Peace Country local businesses and local governments which of course, have the ability to advertise and now can reach a very broad audience. Advertising goes a long way to helping pay our bills. Every little bit counts and everybody’s support helps us produce a good product.

Meanwhile, if your organization has an event happening, let us know ahead of time. We don’t have the means to cover everything that is happening, or even most of them [hey there, business and government!] but we can try. In any case, arrange yourself for photos and maybe a report or a phone call to this newspaper office. The more photos you can give us, the better.

People always seem to find time to post pictures and comments on the various social blah-blah sites around – so include us, please when you are spreading the word.

In case you think everything is going online, well, we are there too. Even if your thinking isn’t correct. In fact there are a whole bunch of people who don’t get their news online. That’s OK, because we are “in print” and “online” too!

While numbers vary on our websites from week to week, we get between 15,000 to 20,000 visits per week across the sites that serve this region. Of course, some people only come once during the week. And some people twice. And some people three or four times per day.

Anyway, our numbers are great! We figure between print and online, we have one of the best local advertising and news information sources around. And we hope to keep making them better.

Thank you all for your support, both in print and online.



* * * * * * *



Another crap week getting crops off. We don’t want to jinx the next week or so but … OK. Best not to say anything. Let’s just keep our fingers crossed decent weather is coming.



* * * * * * *



“I don’t get all this psycho babble stuff. You figure you have self-esteem issues because you think you might be kind of useless? Does that mean your mother, your father, your grandmother and your sister all have some kind of issue too because we all think you really are kind of a worthless individual too?” – Grandpa Jonesy.



* * * * * * *



“People who don’t have to worry about money usually got there by worrying a lot about money.” – Richard Needham