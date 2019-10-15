The Page – October 16, 2019

It takes mucho of guts to run as a Liberal in most of Alberta.

That southern Alberta town known as “Redmonton” is noted for being a bastion of left-leaning sympathizers. So much so it proved to be a fortress for the New Democrats in the last provincial election.

There are probably a few neighbourhoods in Calgary the same way. If there is a hope of a Liberal win, if even just one or two seats, in the upcoming federal election, those are the places it will happen. Not in farm, oil, timber or tourist country. Like us.

So, hats off to Leslie Penny, Liberal candidate for this riding. She lives in Barrhead and in fact, is a town councillor there.

The NDP candidate, according to Penny, is a “paper” candidate, just a name to make it look like the NDP care. Entirely plausible, since she has not done a forum yet.

Anyway, the NDP candidate is Jennifer Villebrun of Valleyview. The Green candidate is Peter Nygaard from Joussard. Judging from his forum performances, has done a lot of work studying the Green platform. Much of that platform involves the so-called “transition- ing” away from fossil fuels.

Apparently, according to the Greens, there are 60,000 energy patch workers in Canada. But there will be four million – yup – four million jobs involved in converting someplace, perhaps the whole world, to renewables.

Or maybe that many jobs just learning how to run a treadmill to light our homes!

Then there is Conservative Arnold Viersen. He was “too busy” to do the High Prairie forum. This is mostly an extension of his performance in Ottawa the past four years. He could have flown a couple of paper airplanes across the floor in Parliament and got more attention.

Last but not least is John Schrader from Westlock. The truth is, his People’s Party of Canada has more in common with Albertans than the others. We just don’t know it.

Schrader’s speaking skills need work. But the message he delivers from the PPC resonates.

There is a good chance there will be an election sooner, instead of the normal four years from now. That’s no matter who forms a minority government. And especially, if it is a Liberal minority shakily supported by the more wacko people in the Greens and NDP.

So, pay attention to the PPC.

In the meantime, not only do we applaud, Penny and the other Liberals running in Alberta, we applaud all the candidates for putting their names out. On behalf of everybody in Peace River – Westlock, thank you.



* * * * * * *



It’s not much of a secret that Progressive Conservative candidate Arnold Viersen will probably be the Member of Parliament for the next few years. Of course, the only excitement Viersen generates among many of us is our wondering which event will be the next one he misses.

If fact, there never is much excitement over any candidates in this great province of ours. No fire and brimstone and thunder from the skies. No shouting and drama. For that kind of excitement, we have to tune in to Fox News and watch the full bore coverage of a Donald Trump rally. The rest of the networks hate Trump so much, they barely cover his rallys. Too bad!

Last week, 25,000 people packed a stadium in Minneapolis to hear the American president unload both barrels, and for good measure a pair of six-shooters, on his opponents. Exciting, and also moving.

At one point in the rally, the president explained why he was pulling American troops out of what he called “endless wars” the States seems to always be involved in. He described scenes of signing letters to parents who had lost their child in a far away war zone. Scenes of parents greeting the coffins of sons and daughters being brought home. There were very few dry eyes in the crowd behind Trump.

Then, we have our Canadian elections. Guaranteed snooze-fests. We are so polite, are we not?



* * * * * * *



Halloween is just around the corner. Which means it’s that time of year for the EC Bar Ranch outside of High Prairie to do their “Flashlight Night” in their big corn maze.

This coming Saturday night, 8 p.m. to midnight. Cost is $10 per person. Bring your own flashlights. Dress warm. Dress warm. Dress warm. And bring rubber boots and warm socks, just in case.



* * * * * * *



