The Page – November 6, 2019

We don’t know what you might be thinking the next time you get on an airplane.

But the old joke about the two astronauts on the top of the rocket about to launch comes to mind. One looks at the other and asks, “So what do you think about being fired into space, sitting on $5 billion worth of parts that went to the lowest bidder?”

Isn’t that pretty well the whole story about the Boeing 737 Max? A very expensive brand new aircraft design that needed to get into production, quickly and at low cost. The two crashes with 346 people killed seems to be a result.

A few people have commented the Max may never fly again. We’ve said before, there are many scenarios that might happen.

First, it might be so expensive to insure the plane, Boeing will have to give them away to help airlines flying them compete with other brands, like Airbus.

Second, what if the plane does get back in the air, and has another crash? That would be the end of the plane. Possibly, the end of Boeing, too.

Would anybody even care if the crash was some other kind of issue and had nothing to do with the MCAS system blamed for the first two crashes?

We’re thinking if the Max gets back in the air, there better be great perks to get us to fly. Big seats. Lots of legroom. Free beverages. Gourmet meals. Even then, we will be white-knuckles all the way.

Anyway, we just wanted to tell you how messed up big companies are these days. The boss of Boeing got a $14 million bonus for his time on the job before, during and after the crashes. So what do you have to do to get fired in this day and age?

By the way, thousands of the 69,800 regular employees were told no bonuses for this year because of the Max.



* * * * * * *



We’ve mentioned before about the crime sprees in some parts of rural Alberta. St. Paul – Bonnyville areas have a plethora of complaints.

A few weeks ago, Alberta’s new justice minister, Doug Schweitzer, was at a public meeting in St. Paul to talk about the problems, 300 people showed up.

One lady said her garage was broken into. The crook loaded up her sled trailer with goodies and drove off with it all. He was caught. Did his tiny time in jail. Came back nine months later and did it all over again. And got caught again!

Is this a case of “practice makes perfect?” As in, maybe after the fifth or sixth attempt he will be good enough stealing to not get caught? Something sure seems wrong here.

Personally, we don’t see anything bad with spending some taxpayer dollars to keep the perps in jail for a few more years.



* * * * * * *



A report in the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader newspaper says a new tourist promotion group is getting itself organized.

According to the report, besides selling memberships and promoting itself, the group is thinking about looking into ice fishing huts. M.D. of Lesser Slave River Councillor Becky Peiffer says the huts are “a great big can of worms.”

Among other items, 1,681 tourists stopped at the Slave Lake Visitor Information Centre. Peiffer says they asked about road conditions, wildfires and accommodations. Many of the tourists were headed to the territories.

Now, about this ice hut business and their worms. Hmmmm!



* * * * * * *



Washington Nationals win the World Series!

If you happened to watch the games, it was actually quite exciting. Baseball, like all sports, is fine on TV. There is still nothing like sitting in the stands, chomping on salted peanuts and a semi-cold beer in hand, listening to the screaming. It’s a great way to spend a sunny afternoon.

Anyway, back to business. Many of us might know the Nationals used to be the Montreal Expos before they moved to Washington.

And, this is the first championship win for the team, whether in Canada or America. Fifty years in fact. Congratulations!



* * * * * * *



So how was your Halloween? Hopefully, a fun evening with no accidents or falls, no tummy aches either by the kiddies or the adults, and good memories.

Speaking of good memories, if you have some photo shots of youngsters, we would love to share them with readers. Head to smokyriverexpress. com or southpeace news.com, go to the Contact section, and there you can find a form so you can upload a pic or three.

Here is some advice: Get in the habit of taking pictures and uploading because we are going to be running regular contests with prizes.



* * * * * * *



Have a great week!