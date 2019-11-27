The Page – November 27, 2019

“Drink until she looks cute. But stop before the wedding. And watch how you go there, boy. In my experience, trouble always starts out looking like fun.” – Grandpa Jonesy.



* * * * * * *



“It isn’t very cold out at all. Well, I remember one year is was so cold, we had dogs stuck to fire hydrants and light poles all over town.” – Grandma Smithers



* * * * * * *



North Battleford, SK is Canada’s worst city for all crime. That’s according to Macleans magazine.

Thompson, MN is second, Quesnel, B.C. third, and Wetaskiwin, AB is fourth.

Grande Prairie is ninth, Red Deer comes in at 10, Lloydminster at 12, Dawson Creek 13 and Lethbridge 15. Whitecourt comes in at 22, Saskatoon 23 and Edmonton at 26. Lacombe comes in at 125, just one notch above Toronto at 126 for most crimes.

Gosh, sure lots of bad folks out there!

Macleans ranked 237 places in Canada. Bucolic Kelowna and Nanaimo came in at 35th and 36th worst.

The Break & Enter Capital of Canada is again North Battleford. Quesnel is second and Dawson Creek seventh.

Selkirk, MN is the top drug trafficking centre. Lethbridge is two, Whistler 11 and Grande Prairie 13.

Whistler is also Canada’s worst place for impaired driving, but almost as bad are Dawson Creek at three, Grande Prairie four, Whitecourt seven and Fort St. John 10.

While Thompson, MN is Canada’s cocaine hotspot, Cold Lake is third, Grande Prairie fourth, Lloydminster fifth, Fort McMurray sixth and Canmore seventh.

Some numbers look really bad. Like, there were 1,041 actual assaults in Lethbridge. That’s one assault per every 100 people in the city. But actually it is only twice the entire Canadian rate.

If you would like the full rundown, go to Macleans.ca/canadas-most-dangerous-places-2020/



* * * * * * *



High Prairie’s Light-Up and Santa Claus Parade is this Friday. The weather forecast is not too cold, about -8C as of this writing, so maybe about 1,000 people or more will be coming out.

Lots of activities and of course, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.



* * * * * * *



Your correspondent is fortunate in that he can watch TV all day long.

Not just any TV mind you. No reruns of The Simpsons. No movies. No Netflix series. Nope. None of that. It has to be generally something associated with the work of the day. Which could be learning how to cross-country ski. Sample YouTube looking for items for our online clips QuirkNews.

Now before you think this is a dream job, and all fun and games, consider last week. Ten hours per day watching the American Donald Trump Impeachment Inquiry hearings. Gack!

Why? That’s a great question. After all is said and done, it seems like a case of hitting oneself on the head with a hammer. Why? Because it feels so good when it stops!

Jokes aside, for the most part the hearings were a mind-numbing concoction of assumptions, overheard conversations, presumptions, bumfoolery and we think, outright lies. As in the chair of the whole thing, Democrat Adam Schiff, declared more or less, “Republicans will tell you hearsay doesn’t mean anything. Most of them aren’t lawyers. But any lawyer will tell you hearsay means a lot.”

Huh?

And that was basically the whole week-long, hours of days filled testimony from pigeons, hangers on around the White House, clerks, countless ambassadors and secretaries and door-openers.

“I heard so-and-so say to what’s his name that blah blah had heard something.”

Can you imagine somebody getting a speeding ticket because somebody had heard somebody else say they had overheard them saying they thought you were going too fast?

There is an item, or a thread, or something, that came out of this whole mish-mash last week: Mainstream media didn’t report it as a whole balloon full of hot air! Because indeed, that’s exactly what it was! Hearsay. Presumption. Assumption. Hot air.

In fact, it was all just a repeat of the three-year long gong show called the Russia Collusion scam. But every day, every night, every weekend, both American and our own Canadian media kept telling us breathlessly, the noose around president Trump’s neck is tightening.

Yeah, right!

And we, the public, are still waiting for an apology. That’s for three years of “collusion” garbage that went nowhere.



* * * * * * *



Careful! Ice on the streets and sidewalks!



* * * * * * *



Have a great week!