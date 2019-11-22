The Page – November 20, 2019

We are counting down to the Canadian Football League championship, the Grey Cup.

This Sunday, Nov. 24. Invite the friends over. Cheer your team.

The forecast for next Sunday is downright tropical for Alberta. With the game being held in Calgary, it should be a great weekend everywhere. We’re already breaking out the barbecue again and lining up a big pot of chili.



* * * * * * *



Yves-Francois Blan- chet, he of the federal Bloc Quebecois, did the one-step, two-step over the edge of the cliff last week.

So far, and probably for the best, nobody has jumped up to state the oh-so tempting and obvious reaction to his comment. So what did Blanchet say?

First, some context. Quebec is bragging lately about its upcoming $4 billion budget surplus planned for the coming year. This is all after spending money on lots of perks, including $8 per day daycare for all. Last year, the surplus in Quebec was over $8 billion. Blanchet has mused about starting their own Heritage Fund. At the rate they are racking up savings, Quebec could shortly have a fund bigger than Alberta’s!

Anyway, after all is said and done in the way money is sent to Ottawa for taxes and fees and things, Quebec ends up getting an Equalization payment from the feds because it is a “have not” province. Alberta, being a “have” province, [yeah, tell that to your bank!] pays into fed coffers, which will give $13 billion to poor, struggling, “have not” Quebec. Got all that?

So, here comes Blanchet, saying he won’t support Alberta pipelines.

“If they were trying to create a green state in Western Canada,” he said last week, “I might be tempted to help them. If they are trying to create an oil state in Western Canada, they cannot expect any help from us.”

This was not too pleasing to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

Last week, CBC news asked Blanchet about the 44 per cent of oil Quebec uses that comes from Western Canada. Blanchet said, Quebec’s “needs are fulfilled.” They have no reason to support more pipelines. “Our responsibility is to consume less and less oil, not more and more.”

Well, there’s the “one-step, two-step,” waving a red flag and asking, actually begging, for a shot across the bow from the West in reply, willing to help with that “responsibility.”

We have visions in our minds of Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Kenney raging red in the faces and wanting to charge after Blanchet.

But barely held back by just slightly cooler heads.

So far, thank goodness.



* * * * * * *



Another tempest in a teapot, a mountain from a molehill, three days off work because of a new zit!

That’s what Fox News calls the latest impeachment babble from our neighbour to the south. You know – Russian collusion and on and on.

For Donald Trump fans out there, we offer this snippet. You can get the whole thing, including the punchline, online at albertachat.com. Be warned. It’s longgggg. So…

Trump and Hillary Clinton walk into a bar. Donald leans over, and with a smile on his face, says, “The media is really tearing you apart for that scandal.”

Hillary: “You mean my lying about Benghazi?”

Trump: “No, the other one.”

Hillary: “You mean the massive voter fraud?”

Trump: “No, the other one.”

Hillary: “You mean the military not getting their votes counted?”

Trump: “No, the other one.”

Hillary: “Using my secret private server with classified material to hide my activities?”

Trump: “No, the other one.”

Hillary: “The NSA monitoring our phone calls, emails and everything else?”

Trump: “No, the other one.”

Hillary: “Using the Clinton Foundation as a cover for tax evasion, hiring cronies, and taking bribes from foreign countries?”



* * * * * * *



Speaking of “online” we have to mention our own “comment” sections online at both smokyriverexpress.com and southpeacenews. com.

These are moderated comments, so nasty attacks are not posted. Sorry about that! If you really need a mindless drivel fix, well, you know where to find them.

Anyway, please feel free to comment on issues of the day or our own news stories. Comments are posted within a few hours and as seen this week, make it to print also.