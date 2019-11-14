The Page – November 13, 2019

It seems to be getting typical. Mother Nature wants to kick off our winters now with buckets of freezing rain. Roads and sidewalks and driveways all turn into skating rinks – the kind of surface that makes walking especially dangerous. It’s the skitty-skitty sideways slipperooney dance with arms waving. Until whoops! Down we go!

So, buy some ice crampons to wrap around your boots. Or buy a pair of the new fangled boots with the glass or sand particles embedded right in the coatings.

Speaking of which, is there a bottle of such stuff one can paint on the bottom of their shoes or boots? If it wears off, well, just paint another layer on it. Something kind of like the epoxy paint that goes on garage floors. Or even the “stone” stuff that goes on outdoor steps or even decks.

Last but not least are the mechanical “spikes” that come out of the bottom of boots when you turn a little handle on the back of the heel. There are several brands of these with tungsten spikes, the same stuff tire studs are made of.

Your columnist has a pair of these bought a few years ago. So far, they have seen limited use since one does not need to unwind them every day – just when there is lots of ice out. But every time, they did a great job.

The only problem with these studded boots is, make sure you remember to hide the spikes back inside the boot when you don’t need them. Carving up somebody’s deck is not nice.

And if you walk across dry cement with them, well, they probably won’t last.

Anyway, all of these features will do the job.



* * * * * * *



Speaking of features, we remind people that dressing warm is the best way to treat snow, cold, and winter. Winter is no fun at all when you are cold. And cold can be beaten.

Some people just have it in their heads that winter weather means putting up the top on the hoodie. And of course, for the ladies, it’s pulling out the fancy boots with the little fluffies on top. Yup! That’s all going to do a great job when it’s -20C or worse. Heck, doesn’t even do much when its 0.

Check out local stores for serious cold weather gear. -60C snow boots. Heavy duty parkas with hoods. Mitts, not cool looking leather gloves. Big scarves. Balaclava face masks if you are going all out.

And something this oldtimer noticed the other day while looking at an advertisement – those old Stanfield “long johns” from the good old days have a new name. They are called “onesies.” Probably a name swiped from the little baby wrappers mom loved to put the wee ones in.

Cute eh?



* * * * * * *



The whooping and hollering online over Quebec’s billions in budget surplus was out of hand over the weekend.

On Friday, Quebec announced a revised surplus of $8.3 billion for last year. And the province predicted a surplus for 2019-20 of another $4 billion.

Naturally, Albertans had to point out Ontario is expecting a deficit of $9 billion. And Alberta itself is struggling with $8.7 billion in losses, even after cutting $1.3 billion in spending.

And of course, Quebec will get $13.1 billion this coming year, courtesy of the equalization payments from the federal government that Alberta is a huge contributor to. That is where the real anger starts.

Well, it has to be said Alberta has low tax rates, including no provincial sales tax. So it could increase everything there and come out ahead. But if it did that, it would end up sending even more money to Quebec too!

And while Alberta oil money is part of the equalization formula, Quebec’s enormous hydro-electric earnings, most of which comes from selling electricity to the United States, is not included. So the arguing goes on. And on!

And just so we can add more fuel, the whole idea of equalization was to help “have not” provinces get a leg up from the rich provinces. These days, it sucks when Quebec is salting money away in the bank in their own “rainy day fund” while also increasing subsidies for things like day care.

Critics say when world wide business conditions improve, Quebec will again be in the toilet.

Well, we sure know what that looks like in Alberta.



* * * * * * *



“At my age, ‘getting lucky’ means finding the car in the parking lot. And now I’m going for a nap. My doctor told me I have very close veins.” – Grandma Smithers



* * * * * * *



“The woman who wants to argue with a man will always find a reason to do so. If the man is a gentleman, he will of course provide the woman with several good things to argue about. Then she can pick and choose the one that suits her best.” – Richard Needham



* * * * * * *



Sad to see the High Prairie Regals fold.

Will they be back?