The Page – May 6, 2020

So are you Zooming here, and Zooming there?

We aren’t talking about the Zoomer magazine aimed at active senior citizens. Not those people who want to zoom up and down sidewalks on skateboards and scooters. Nope. This is all about the latest fad in “working from home.”

Zoom is a software program that lets several people share a computer screen. And to be clear, this isn’t all about crowding around one little camera. This is about every person having their own computer. Dialing in from home on the Internet, and having a meeting or a conference call.

Although software apps like Facetime, Skype and a host of others, Zoom seems to be really popular among politicians. Even the Canadian House of Commons had a meeting last week with 338 people online.

Big Lakes County is using Zoom. We think the M.D. of Lesser Slave River at Slave Lake is using Zoom. It’s everywhere. It’s all quite a deal in this “work from home – stay isolated” world.



* * * * * * *



An attraction of Zoom is how easy it is to get up and running. Of course, if you are on an Apple product like a Mac, you already have Facetime built in probably.

We personally use Skype. For those who take note of such things, Zoom is a Chinese product. Critics of the software are quick to point out, don’t use Zoom for secret meetings. They say it is full of security holes.

Meanwhile, those paragons of protecting your privacy and keeping your secrets safe, Google and Facebook, are busy improving and promoting their own software. Secrets are only sold to responsible corporations in turn wanting to sell you things!

Microsoft has its own Skype, and a more commercial version called Teams. There are many others, many pushing their own “Made in America” products.



* * * * * * *



Those businesses which closed are seeing their sales down by 100 per cent, of course. Restaurants offering takeout are doing anywhere from 10-15 per cent, to about 30 per cent of their normal business.

Interestingly, some food places are actually doing even better business now than before the lockdowns, as many of their competitors are completely closed. Food stores are reporting big jumps in sales as people worried about supply chain issues loaded up. That will likely slack off when things get back to whatever “normal” might look like, and people feel comfortable using up their stockpiles.



* * * * * * *



There is a very nice piece on the CBC-TV website at cbc.ca.

It’s about COVID-19 virus victim Shawn Auger from Grouard. Short, but very sweet.

Once again, our deepest sympathies to Shawn’s family.



* * * * * * *



For those who like cruising the aisles at Costco, the chain announced last week customers will be required to wear face masks in the store.

WalMart was reported at the same time to be considering the move.

Although this is shutting the barn door after the horses are out, keep in mind the upper level advice was “masks” don’t help. Now of course, the same people say, “masks are good. They stop some particles from breathing in, and they stop you from spreading particles.”

Of course, the “experts” never really said why many health workers were all wearing masks right from the get-go.

For our part, we think masks are sort of like praying. Nobody can say for sure it doesn’t help. But we all know it doesn’t hurt.