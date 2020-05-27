The Page – May 27, 2020

Peace Country farmers are supposed to be better off this spring than they were in the seeding season in 2017. Wow!

We can’t remember much about that back then. But really?

Well, that’s according to last week’s Alberta Agriculture crop report handed out on Friday. Sort of!

Here is part of the report: “Seeding progress was lowest in the North West and Peace Regions, respectively, with nearly two and four per cent [done]. Provincially, as of May 19, about 62 per cent of all crops have been seeded while it is behind in the Peace and North West Regions [respectively by 17 and 10 per cent]. Both provincial and regional seeding progress are well ahead of 2017, which was a similar spring in Alberta, with both seeding of new crops and harvesting overwin- tered crops at the same time.”

So umm, guess it depends how you read this.

Good heavens! Farming. Ranching. Small business. Oil. Forestry. Airlines. All that and more in the crapper. All at the same time.

The good news is, this can only get better. Right?



* * * * * * *



A report in the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader newspaper says a new group is hoping to bring back commercial fishing on Lesser Slave Lake.

According to the report, whitefish in the lake are so big and numerous, they are actually hindering the growth of sportsfish like walleye and northern pike.

Well, that’s what the folks who want to bring back commercial fishing say.

Commercial fishing has been banned in Alberta for six years now. Commercial fishers go after the so-called jumbo whites. These are the fish which commercial fishers target. Sports anglers go after pike, walleye and yellow perch.

So is opening up the fishery again a big deal? Depends whom you ask.

Many sports anglers and campground operators say since the commercial fishery is closed, fishing has improved. Apparently, that’s because even though commercial guys don’t target the sports fish, they accidentally catch them. And they catch lots of them, no matter how good a job conservation officers do trying to keep a lid on this. And no matter how good a job the commercial guys do in “self policing.”

Then too, there are “domestic” anglers allowed to use nets. Off and on this can have a big impact, as witnessed by the recent charges against such “netters” illegally selling their fish in large numbers.

And these are just the guys who got caught. Which is the same as sports anglers also, who take home more than their limit. They aren’t all angels either.

All in all, the tourism business sports fishing brings to northern Alberta is much, much bigger than what the commercial business was. “Domestics” who peddle their catches aren’t helping. Those fish caught by them are supposed to feed their families, not customers in a restaurant in Calgary or B.C.



* * * * * * *



The other day, somebody sneered at this columnist – “So you get your news from Fox News, eh?”

Well actually, this happens at least once every two weeks. Sheesh! And actually, we get our news from CTV, Global, Bloomberg, BBC, and yes, Fox News. Plus a whole bunch of really great people who send us tips and ideas!

So there!

But as it happens, our favourite “opinion” news shows are The Five and Tucker Carlson. Not so much Hannity, who keeps interrupting guests who have lots to say. Note that we said “opinion” news shows. These aren’t really “news” but the point is, what the heck is really straight, hard news these days? It’s all laced with opinion and bias and leanings. All of it!

Anyway, guess what? We are not alone in watching Fox. In fact, Fox News consistently has the Top Ten shows in cable TV. In fact, Fox usually outdraws most of the other “gossip and talk shows,” like The View, right across the board.

The only “big network” news show is 60 Minutes, which draws almost double that of Fox News top-rated show Hannity. Fox usually takes all Top Ten slots in cable channels. Shows like Rachel Maddow or Morning Joe rarely crack this list. In fact, none of the MSNBC or CNN shows make any lists of “most watched.”

Top shows these days? Young Sheldon. 60 Minutes. Blue Bloods. Masked Singers.

Next time somebody says we get our news from Fox?

“Yup. Just following all the majority. You still out in left-field with your three buddies?”

Have a great week.