The Page – May 13, 2020

Here comes the May long weekend!

A bit early, considering that usually it is right around May 20 or so. A few people who rent by the season already showed up at local private campgrounds the past week or so, getting their site ready for the summer.

There are many reports British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec permanent residents in “cottage country” are upset with the summer tourists arriving. The same, but not so much it seems, is happening at Lesser Slave Lake.

Mostly it seems to be “live and let live.” Try to keep the physical distancing and be a good neighbour sort of thing.

We will all have a better idea how things are going after the weekend.

Also, with the early date, fishing is open Friday, May 15.

“If you don’t use your head, you might as well have feet at both ends.” Grandpa Jonesy.

“I don’t know why women these days are always complaining about sexual harassment. In my day, we complained if we didn’t get any attention at all.” – Grandma Smithers

Kabillionaire Warren Buffet looked into the future a few months ago.

Apparently, what he saw was not pretty. So he sold all his shares in the four airline companies in which he had shares.

Southwest? Crashed out the door! United? Landed on its butt!

Delta? Running on fumes! American? Couldn’t stay airborn!

OK! Maybe we should have tried harder for our jokes. We apologize.

Anyway, Canada’s own Air Canada and Westjet are also feeling the pain.

Interestingly, once upon a time the same Warren Buffet answered a question as to why he did not own any airline shares. This was before he dipped his toes into that industry. His answer:

“The airline industry is the worst destroyer of wealth ever created.”

“If we went into the funeral business, people would stop dying.” – Martin Shugrue, former vice chair of Pan AmAirline.

“People who invest in aviation are the biggest suckers in the world.” – President of JetBlue.

“This is a nasty, rotten business.” Former CEO of American Airlines.

“We’ve been needlessly irritating people, from our creaking old website to our interrogation of passengers over the size of their purses.” – CEO of Ryanair.

Not to mention, take off your shoes. Show us your computer and your phone actually work. No liquids. No foot room. No elbow room. Bus lines have better seats and more room.

These days, except for a few businesses and government folks, everybody is hurting.

Some companies are on life support only through government programs. Others are shutting down their office or storefront and relocating to their homes.

Still others are simply closing their doors without any plans when they will open again.

And finally, some have already made up their minds they are closed permanently.

We are thinking this is going to have a big impact on what kind of property taxes local governments are going to levy next year.

What do you do when one business, like a grocery store, is doing mostly a normal business.

Right beside it is a rental property that is empty because of crap oil prices and the COVID-19? Should both be taxed at the same, “normal” rate?

Over the past few years, elected politicians haven’t really tinkered with tax rates for business and industry.

In fact, some of those politicians are complaining they aren’t paid enough and deserve more. One even chittered he was paid “peanuts” when a fellow councillor suggested lowering councillor pay.

Sorry to say, but these days, a lot of businesses would rather have even “peanuts” rather than the “empty air” they are getting now.

Remember those old jokes about the fellows up from the cities taking pictures of the huge birds carrying off cattle and moose? The local guy says, “Those aren’t birds. They be mosquitoes!”

Your correspondent felt the same way last week when he saw some of the latest batch of the blood suckers zooming around the yard.

Sheesh! Two weeks ago, barely a bug. Now, it seems like some of these critters can carry off a cat or a small dog.